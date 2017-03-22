Spring has sprung, and Denver is warming up with unique weekend events. Though it may be temporary, the warm weather has brought new energy to the 303. However, one thing that remains consistent in the state with indecisive weather is the unique events that fill up the weekend. From a mountain biking film, to a rescue animal runway show, a drag competition and an improv comedy show hosted by Rion Evans, there are lots of unique things to do in Denver this weekend to celebrate the coming of spring.

Thursday, March 23

Plundered Skulls and Stolen Spirits

When: Thursday, March 23 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd. Denver

Cost: $8 – $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Covering a topic that has been full of conflict and emotion, the Plundered Skulls and Stolen Spirits, a book by anthropologist Chip Colwell, dives into the debate over the rights of old Native American sacred objects. The conflict began over 50 years ago, when Native American leaders went after museums to reclaim rights to their sacred objects, and has since been a fight rooted in a federal law. Colwell will discuss his book and how repatriation has transformed both museums and tribes. There will also be a look at four different objects from the Museum, and the journey on how they were created, collected and returned to their appropriate sources.

2017 GiddyUP! Film Tour

When: Thursday, March 23 from 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater – 4335 W 44th Ave, Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: With it hitting 80 degrees last week, there has been some weather to excite us for some warm weather sports, such as mountain biking. The 2017 GiddyUP! Film Tour invites you to get stoked on the mountain biking that lies ahead in the summer months with an hour and a half of short-form mountain biking films. The film will be full of comedy, adventure and drama to give you a good laugh while getting you pumped up to break out the mountain bike.

Broadway Underground

When: Thursday, March 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: dance2b, 1917 Market St., Denver

Cost: $15 before 9pm, $20 after. Tickets at the door

The Lowdown: Start your weekend off right this Thursday and enjoy a drag, burlesque, and colorful dance party extravaganza at the dance2b. There will be a cabaret of performances beginning at 9:30 p.m., with party starting at 8 p.m. You can also dress up in your favorite Broadway outfit (if you’re thinking drag, go for it) and compete in a costume contest.

Palmistry: A Rhythm Revolution FlowLAB

When: Thursday, March 23 from 6:45 – 8:15 p.m.

Where: The Rhythm Revolution – 4970 E. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $20. Sign up here.

The Lowdown: Palmistry, a unique mix of vinyasa yoga flow with an introduction into palm reading following afterwards, invites you to tap into your mind, body and soul this Thursday. Hosted by Rhythm Revolution, the event aims to deepen your practice and expand your knowledge. Palmistry will be part yoga part lab. Don’t miss out on this unique and empowering event!

Friday, March 24

43rd Annual Denver March Powwow

When: Friday, March 24 – 26 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Coliseum – 4600 Humboldt St. Denver

Cost: $3 – $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Witness first-hand sacred and beautiful tribal dances at the 43rd Annual Denver March Powwow this Friday through Sunday. The Powwow will have over 1,000 Native American dancers performing a variety of tribal dances that are inspired by time-honored songs, performed by 30+ drum groups. Each session, there will be a grand entry that will kick off a unique and powerful expression of culture and movement that embodies motion, sound and color.

Rescue Runway

When: Friday, March 24 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $35 – $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Are you ready to witness a furry friend strut on the catwalk? Join in supporting the Denver Animal Shelter as they collaborate with the Art Institute of Colorado in throwing a runway show that features both human and animal models. They will rock custom outfits designed by the Art Institute for an evening full of fun and fashion. Watch as cats show the dogs and humans how to work the catwalk.

A Symphonic Tribute to Comic Con: The Tetrology

When: Friday, March 24 – 25 from 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall – 14th St. & Curtis St. Denver

Cost: $29 – $90. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Experience a musical journey tributing Comic Con this Friday with the Colorado Symphony. The event, running both Friday and Saturday, is a treat for all Comic Con lovers, as well as music lovers who enjoy listening to an orchestra bring contemporary music through classical sounds. Austin Wintory will be conducting.

Native Fashion in the City 2017

When: Friday, March 24 from 6:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cluster Studios – 3881 N. Steele St. Denver

Cost: $20 – $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The annual event in Denver showcases Native American designers, artisans, photographers and models as they strut down the runway. This will be the fourth year for this event, as it continues to gain traction as an event that represents and supports the Native American community home to Denver. There will be pop-up boutiques and bazaars at the event as well.

Colorado Anime Fest

When: Friday, March 24 – 26 from 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel – Marriott, 3801 Quebec St., Denver

Cost: $27.34 – $53.72. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Calling all anime lovers – come share your appreciate for anime with over anime fans at the Colorado Anime Fest this weekend! Put on by Broad Horizons Events, the festival is designed to bring anime lovers together to celebrate and enjoy everything about it. It started in the Mile High City by a group of friends who were interested to get fans together, and has continued since. Don’t miss out on this unique chance to group together with other anime lovers this weekend.

Saturday, March 25

Collaboration Fest

When: Saturday, March 25 from 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex – 4655 Humboldt St. Denver

Cost: $60 – $85.Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate the beauty of brewery collaboration this Saturday at the 4th annual Collaboration Fest. The festival is revolved around over 100 beer projects with 150 participating breweries from all over the place, not just Colorado. However, Colorado breweries will be collaborating with a brewery (or even up to five) to create unique and flavorful brews.

“Comedy Saved The Video Star”

When: Saturday, March 25 from 9:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S Broadway., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: In more contemporary times, radio doesn’t kill the video star, but comedy saves it. For the Comedy Saved The Video Star event, a unique blend of music videos, comedy and storytelling come together to bring guests a multi-media laugh. Comedians will do a stand-up set, followed by the viewing of a music video and discussion about it afterward. This is a great way to keep music videos relevant in the age of digital music, as well as get some good laughs in the meantime (especially if the music video chosen is outrageous). And if you really want to get your fix of music videos in, before the event there will be a Video DJ for video requests.

Lincoln Tech’s 6th Annual Car Show

When: Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Tech (Denver) – 11194 E 45th Ave, Denver

Cost: Free. Register your car here.

The Lowdown: Break out the hot rod, or come see some of Colorado’s finest rides at the 6th Lincoln Tech Car Show. The car show is a great event to showcase your car or appreciate the beauty of others as a community, and see who’s got the best ride. The winner will be announced a 1 p.m., with 106.7 KBPI‘s DJ Beardo and Colfax providing some music and entertainment all day long.

Empty Bowls

When: Saturday, March 25 from 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company – 1330 Zuni St. Denver

Cost: $25 online, $35 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Finish a beer and fill a cat’s food bowl this Saturday at the Strange Craft Beer Company. The event will feature $1 of beers to help the Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue (RMFL) raise money to feed the cats that they so lovingly rescue, but constantly need support to continue this cause. This awesome community event will feature a variety of delicious chilies, a silent auction and a cat bowl you can come home with.

2017 Colorado Show & Sale

When: Saturday, March 25 – 26 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens – 1007 York St. Denver

Cost: Free with purchase of Denver Botanic Gardens Entrance Fee

The Lowdown: Calling all succulent and cacti lovers! The 2017 Show & Sale will be this Saturday at the Botanic Gardens, with a variety of succulents and cactus available to both look at and even buy. With prices starting at $3, anyone can come home with a succulent or cactus. For those who may not have the greenest thumb, no worries. These plants are extremely low-maintenance and easy to grow.

Ultimate Queen Competition | Season 9 Kick-Off

When: Saturday, March 24, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St, Denver, Colorado 80205

Cost: Free; 18+ | Doors @ 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: RuPaul, the world’s most famous Emmy-winning drag queen, is one of the fiercest queens out there and continues to give a platform for drag queens to compete against each other for the coveted title of ultimate queen. This Saturday at Tracks, not only do you get to see the kick off of season 9 (that features Lady Gaga), but you also get to see a drag queen competition happen before your eyes! Local queens will compete in this cut throat competition, so enjoy a night of drag, beauty and good times. As RuPaul would say, “Gentlemen, start your engines and may the best woman win.”

Sunday, March 26

Craft Beer Bash!

When: Sunday, March 26 from 12 0 4 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream – 2620 16th St. Denver

Cost: Free, with purchase of ice cream and beer available

The Lowdown: Celebrate the end of Colorado craft beer week at Little Man with a party that incorporates several Denver breweries. You will be able to get some scoops of the ice cream made by Denver Beer Co, Seedstock Brewery, Ratio Beerworks, and Declaration Brewing in partnership with Little Man, as well as grab beers from the featured breweries. In addition to ice cream and beer, there will be live music, cotton candy, popcorn, food truck, beer pong, corn hole, drawings for prizes and much more. This community event works to benefit a Scoop for Scoop partner of Little Man’s, Far Away Friends, who helps empower citizens of Uganda through education.

Speed Rack

When: Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: The Church — 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

The Lowdown: Want to watch bad-ass women in a speed bartending competition? Come to the Church this Sunday for Speed Rack, an all-female speed bartending competition that raises money for breast cancer. Tickets include samples of the drinks made, as well as food from local vendors.

LAB “Pass The Aux”

When: Sunday, March 26 from 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: The Meadowlark – 2701 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Break out your favorite songs, music you’ve been working on, or even your drum machine to the Meadowlark this Sunday for Pass the Aux. The event invites everyone to share their music, as long as it can be played through an aux cord. LAB is dedicated to showcasing producers from all genres, and this is the event to share your music in an open space! Doors will be at 8 p.m. with visuals and a DJ Set from CRL CRRLL + special guests playing later as well.

The Denver Improv

When: Sunday, March 26 from 9:45 – 11:45 p.m.

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club + Theater – 8246 E. 49th St. Denver

Cost: $12. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Relax and get a good laugh in this Sunday with some improv comedy by Rion Evans. Evans has worked with and learned from some of comedy’s best, like CSU’s Leslie Jones, Kevin Hart and more. The night will feature an array of improv comedy sketches, tapping into immense humor and talent as they come up with scenarios on the spot in an engaging show.

