Another weekend, another incredible lineup of unique events to do in Denver. The Mile High City is always full of interesting and exciting events, welcoming everyone to enjoy something that interests them. From a drunken spelling bee, a Pokémon Symphony and a seed swap, to a Shin’s listening party, there’s plenty of unique things to do in Denver this weekend.

Thursday, March 9

Aftershock

When: Thursday, March 9 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum – 100 W. 14th Ave, Denver (DAM North entrance to Ponti Hall)

Cost: $35 – $150. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a multi-sensory fashoin show of one of Denver’s progressive boutiques, Goldyn, an interactive art installation by Justin Gitlin (AKA Cacheflowe) and a dance performance by Avatar Movement Dance Company at the Denver Art Museum this Thursday. This incredible blend of art and fashion will showcase the lively art scene here in Denver. The fashion show will feature a creative take on Japanese influenced clothing design, with a progressive take for a new generation. There will be a reception afterwards, with complimentary bites and a cash bar available to enhance the shows experience.

Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions

When: Thursday, March 9 from 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall – 14th & Curtis St. Denver

Cost: Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Pokémon’s music is coming to life this Thursday at the Boettcher Concert Hall. An orchestra will cover the music from Pokémon Red & Blue, to X & Y in a symphonic evolution sure to please all Pokémon lovers. This will also be an awesome event for players to trade, catch and battle with other Pokémon masters, while hearing a full orchestra cover the music Pokémon fans all know and love.

Drunken Bee

When: March 9, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Rosedale, 1135 E Evans Avenue

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Test your spelling capabilities while having some drinks at the Rosedale this Thursday for the Drunken Bee. This hilarious, yet challenging, event invites you to participate, or simply watch, as individuals try to spell words a bit tipsy. Brush up on your vocabulary, or get some liquid courage, and enjoy this event.

21st Annual Women’s Leadership Conference

When: Thursday, March 9 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Turnhalle – 900 Auraria Parkway, Denver

Cost: Register here.

The Lowdown: Attend a stimulating and important conference that discusses, inspires and advances women’s leadership throughout the world. The theme of unapologetic leaderships for this event seeks to empower women to have more confidence through leadership. The conference will feature breakfast and lunch, with talks and breakout sessions included throughout the day. It will then conclude in a talk from the keynote speaker and founder of the Latina Rebels, Prisca Dorcas Rodriguez. All genders are invited to attend this event.

Friday, March 10

Shins Listening Party

When: Friday, March 10 from 5 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Twist & Shout Records – 2508 E Colfax Ave – Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: What’s better than listening to some music with other devoted fans? If you love the Shins, join others just like you at Twist & Shout Records to listen to Heartworms, and enjoy a free beer. With attendance, you get entered into a contest to have a chance to win a vinyl test pressing of Heartworms.

Native Nations March on Denver

When: Friday, March 10 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park – 1099 Speer Blvd. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Stand in solidarity with the Native Nations march going on in Washington D.C. this Friday. Denver will come together to show its support with the natives community over protecting their rights. The native communities are asking for those allies to stand with them against the fight to protect mother earth for future generations, and this event seeks to spread awareness and open discussion up about the topic.

Drag Decades: Guilty Pleasures

When: Friday, March 10 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret – 1601 Arapahoe St. Denver

Cost: $27.50 Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Party with Shirley and company for an evening of guilty pleasures and fabulous queens at the Clocktower Cabaret this Friday. They will be playing all of our favorite guilty pleasure tunes, encouraging everyone to jam out to everything you shamelessly love to sing. MMMMM bop, Zarah, Brody, Friutbomb, and special guests Brittany Michaels and JT Timberwood will be lighting up the night with glamor and style.

Frozen Dead Guys

When: Friday, March 10 – 12 from 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Nederland, Colorado

Cost: $10 – $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: It’s that time of year again to celebrate the Frozen Dead Guys in Nederland. The festival is inspired by an actual frozen dead guy, Bredo Morstol, who is cryogenically frozen in a Tuff Shed high above sea level in Nederland, Colorado. There will be tons of free to watch frosty events, like coffin races, brain freeze contest and more to commemorate this unique and quirky festival. Check out more about this festival here.

Urban Art Experience

When: Friday, March 10 – 11 from 6 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space – 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Immerse yourself in a unique art experience celebrating the street of Denver this Friday at the Spectra Art Space. The “While You Were Sleeping” opening reception will showcase the street artists who decorate the street with their incredible art pieces. The event will feature Art & Instillations by ShellieBee, KoKo Bayer, Chris Haven, Pher01 and Graffiti Mpek and a HipHop Line Up Presented By B Fresh Gear featuring ICE CREAM, Travellers Music, Taylor Tmc Mccullough and BullHead*ded

Saturday, March 11

Yoga with Sharks

When: Saturday, March 11 from 8 – 9 a.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium – 700 Water St. Denver

Cost: $10 paid at the event

The Lowdown: Stretch out and get your yoga flow on this Saturday at the Denver Aquarium. You will get to experience a yoga class with aquatic life surrounding you as you do so. To ensure your spot, email this address – [email protected] Make sure to bring your A-game, there may be sharks watching!

7th Annual Seed Swap

When: Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus – 4751 York St. Denver

Cost: $12 – $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you’re a gardener and veggie-lover, the 7th Annual Seed Swap is your event to get excited and inspired for the upcoming growing season. This annual event is designed to inform and inspire guests for gardening with workshops, community food vendors, music, face painting and seed exchange. The workshop will cover mushrooms, verma-composting/compost tea, forest gardens, seed starting, intro to permaculture, cold season extension, herbs & tinctures, as well as beekeeping.

St. Patrick’s Parade Day

When: Saturday, March 11 starting at 7 a.m.

Where: Downtown Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Denver’s largest annual parade this Saturday. The parade usually hosts 200,000 people on the streets decked out in green and showing their Irish pride. There will be floats, marching bands, dancers and more. During and after the parade, many bars and pubs around downtown will be throwing parties and special events, including Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub.

SKINs

When: Saturday, March 11 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: SKINs explores the complexities of the 21st century American culture through a photo series capturing the raw nature of humans. The inspiration for the photography comes from the reminder that we all are still autonomous humans. The artist, Tya Alisa Anthony, was inspired by the organic colors and textures that come throughout our lives. This will be a unique and creative photographic showcase from an innovative and influential photographer.

Sunday, March 12

Puff, Pass & Pincushion

When: Sunday, March 12 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Puff, Pass & Paint – 2087 S. Grant St, Denver

Cost: $49. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Relax this Sunday by puffing down and creating needlepoint art at Puff, Pass & Paint. This event will include an opportunity to get your creative juices flowing and learn step-by-step how to create needlepoint art to bring home. The class asks you to BYOB/BYOC and must be 21+ to attend. Puff, Pass & Paint is a place where you can enjoy marijuana to get creative inspiration and paint while smoking, or for this event, create needlepoint art.

Mark Your Calendars

Ratio Sessions – Beach Slang

When: Sunday, March 12 – 4:30pm

Where: Ratio Beerworks

Cost: Free

Keggs and Eggs

When: Friday, March 17

Where: Blake St Tavern – 2301 Blake St. Denver

Cost: Free