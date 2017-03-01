Denver has plenty of unique events going on as March rolls in. With the imminent green taking over this month, while holding on to winter. Denver is in order for a variety of exciting and engaging events. From a first Friday Circus, to a yoga class incorporating cannabis, and a ’80s themed silent disco fitness class, there is something unique to do for everyone!

Thursday, March 2

The Science of Beer and Food Pairings

When: Thursday, March 2 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Cost: Member – $38, Non-member $43. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Ever wondered how some beers are matched perfectly with a specific meal? Well, now it’s time for you to learn how! The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will be hosting a Thursday evening event that goes over the intricate scientific connections between certain beer and food pairings. The event is designed as a research study to better understand the intricacies of beer and food pairing. So if you’re a beer and food lover, come out and be apart of this incredible research study to help curator and taste expert Nicole Garneau, PhD. and her partners from the American Society of Brewing Chemists, the Brewers Association at CraftBeer.com, and the Cicerone Certification Program figure out the science behind beer and food pairings!

Oyster Month at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

When: Thursday, March 2-31

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar – Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins Locations

Cost: Varying Depending on the Special for the Week.

The Lowdown: Celebrate the all-mighty mollusk with weekly specials at Jax’s multiple locations. March is unofficial oyster month for the seafood chain, and will feature a variety of incredible specials throughout the month. The Oyster Month festivities will include a Dozen Dozens, where guests are entered for the chance to win free oysters for the year, oyster specials from a variety of regions including week 1 – Chesapeake Bay, week 2 – Rhode Island/Delaware, week 3 -New Brunswick/Maine,week 4 – British Columbia, and week 5 – California/Washington, drink specials, National Oyster of the Half Shell day on March 31 and High West Oyster Fest on April 4. If you’re an oyster lover, March is your month!

Bacon and Beer with Blondes vs. Brunettes

When: Thursday, March 2 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar & Grill – 1111 Lincoln St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: When it comes to bacon and beer, coupled with a blondes vs. brunettes competition, your night is sure to be full of fun. Come enjoy some brews and bacon, while competing against each other. RivALZ league is a nationally recognized part of the Alzheimers Association, involving a competitive flag football game with a fundraising event. Ninety percent of food sales will be donated to the association. Get competitive while supporting a great cause!

Bend & Blaze: A Higher Yoga Experience

When: Thursday, February 23 from 7:30-8:45 p.m.

Where: Cultivated Synergy – 2901 Walnut St. Denver

Cost: Donation based. Recommended donations are $9 – $14. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a deeper side of yoga at Cultivated Synergy this Thursday by adding cannabis to your flow. The class invites yoga and cannabis lovers to enjoy a higher yoga experience, by integrating cannabis into the class. This Hatha flow class involves a detoxifying workout and a centering restoration with cannabis to have a deeper, meditative yoga experience. The class is obviously 420 friendly, and is BYOC (Bring Your Own Cannabis) and you must register to attend the class.

Friday, March 3

303 Day

When: Friday, March 3 from 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Where: All Illegal Pete’s Locations

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate 303 day with Illegal Pete’s, channel 93.3 and 303 Magazine this Friday. Break out your 303 gear and show your pride for the area during this incredible event centered around all things Colorado. There will be a variety specials, like free chips and queso if you wear your favorite CO garb at any Illegal Pete’s. There will also be live music from local bands and special appearances all night long, so don’t miss it! Learn more about the event here.

Lipgloss

When: Friday, March 3 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar – Alley Entrance behind 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Get ready to dance as Denver’s most awarded club night and the country’s longest running indie dance party calls the Milk Bar home every Friday. Lipgloss is a weekly dance party, featuring the finest in indie and underground music. Lipgloss’s DJ Tower and DJ Boyhollow will be spinning the tunes, so if you’re looking for a spot to dance to some incredible underground music, look no further!

Off The Clock – Kilts and Clovers

When: Friday, March 3 from 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens – 1007 York St. Denver

Cost: Advance Tickets – $18, Member – $15; Door Tickets (if available) – $23; Member – $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Garden’s Off the Clock is ready to enjoy the greener side of March with their Kilts and Clovers event this Friday evening. The event, back by popular demand, celebrates the British Isles and the return of everything green that comes with March. There will be Celtic music, a scavenger hunt for a pot of gold, activities in the Boettcher Memorial Center and incredible food/drinks. Break out your kilts and all things green, this is event is sure to be full of fun!

First Friday ArtWalk

When: Friday, March 3 from 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Various Art Districts throughout Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The first weekend of the month means First Fridays. Celebrate the lively art scene home to the 303 as various art districts and galleries throughout the city celebrate the artists that make up the incredible art scene in Denver. A variety of local artists, as galleries, studios, and cultural attractions stay open late Friday for people to enjoy their work, as well as food, drinks, and high vibrations. Also, check out the month of photography. Look at our guide here.

Gods and Monsters: An Odyssey

When: Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre – 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a unique and exciting event this Friday at the Bug Theatre for Gods and Monsters. The performance will feature tributes to greats like David Bowie and Tori Amos, combined with burlesque, contemporary dance, live music, acrobatics, stunning visuals and much more. They will be having fun with Homer’s iconic Odyssey, through dance interpretations, literal and psychological “dancescapes” and soundscapes. This tribute is sure to be a great start to your weekend.

Purgatory 1st Fridays

When: Friday, March 3 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Bar Standrad – 1037 Broadway St. Denver

Cost: No cover bef0re 11 p.m. , $5 cover after 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Bar Standard is rolling out a new first Frida event based off of their fun and successful HELLoween Ball last Haloween with Purgatory. This dance party will feature new-and-old Goth, industrial and EBM dance music with some hard electronic influences. So get ready to dance and enjoy the darker side of 1st Fridays.

SawDust – First Friday Circus Cabaret

When: Friday, March 3 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: History Colorado – 1200 Broadway St. Denver

Cost:$5 – $8. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy the whackier side of first Friday celebrations at the Sawdust – Circus Cabaret. This event, presented by MOTH poetic circus, explores an engaging side of art with the high-level circus, dance and athleticism, with live music and art. They will perform unique and exciting circus acts, pushing the boundaries of our human potential and explore the realm of what we can do.

Saturday, March 4

Rocky Mountain Roller Girls Home Team Double Header

When: Saturday, March 4 from 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Fillmore Auditorium – 1510 Clarkson St. Denver

Cost: $20 pre-sale, $22 at the door, $25 VIP. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Cheer on some bad-ass women as the 303’s best roller derby girls face off in a double header this Saturday at the Fillmore. The four teams that call Denver home, will be each playing a game, both sure to provide immense entertainment as they showcase their athleticism and teamwork. Route on the women who make up the Rocky Mountain Roller Girls and support a great local team this Saturday.

March Fourth! Share Your Song – Raise Your Voice – Join The Movement

When: Saturday, March 4 from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Youth on Record – 1301 W 10th Ave, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: March fourth this Saturday, March 4 to raise your voice and join the movement to create a more open community. The event is created off of the energy and life that has been energizing our streets as people continue to practice the fundamental 1st amendment right to speak out and protest. Share your unique song and listen to others as you engage in an open conversation with others.

Murder Mystery Party at Kingman Winery

When: Saturday, March 4 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Kingman Estates Winery – 800 E. 64th St. Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy an evening of mystery solving at the Kingman Estates Winery this Saturday. A local author wrote a “who done it” murder mystery, and figure out who was the murderer while enjoying a variety of incredible wines available at Kingman Estates. There will be light snacks provided, with wine available for purchase. Put on your mystery solving caps and get ready for a night of fun!

Day of Dorks

When: Saturday, March 4 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Company, 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $25-40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dork out about beer with fellow other beer drinkers this Sunday at the Wynkoop Brewing Company. The Day of Dorks is an event designed around beers lovers as Wynkoop and 30 other breweries are are putting on a festival just for the beer lovers out there. Guests are invited to wear “nerd attire” but are not required, and school supplies are a suggested donation to go towards charities to help students in need.

Sunday, March 5

’80s Themed Workout with SoundOff

When: Sunday, March 5 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: Fitness in the City – 1212 Delaware St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get down to some ’80s jams while getting a workout in this Sunday. Fitness in the City will be hosting SoundOff Colorado in the studio, where you will get the opportunity to experience a SoundOff™ Deep Flow Yoga and Fitness with a silent disco through incorporating sound and movement. The wireless headphones guide you in a fitness class with ’80s tunes inspiring you throughout the class.

Mark Your Calendars

Advancing Environmental Education Conference

When: Friday, March 10 – 11

Where: Auraria Campus – 900 Auraria Pkwy, Denver

Cost: here. Register