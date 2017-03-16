Local organizers of the “March for President Donald Trump’s Tax Returns” announced today they anticipate a large turnout for the April 15 event. Announced via a press release, the organizers are estimating the turnout based on RSVPs on both the national website, as well as the local Facebook group. Currently, the Facebook group has 18,000 people interested with 6,000 people pledging to attend. This is similar to the Women’s March on Denver which reported 15,000 expected attendees only weeks before the event, but resulted in hundreds of thousands of protestors.

The local event, which will happen in conjunction with a nationwide effort, is organized by Craig Martin, Samantha Montgomery and Sara Walsh. Its purpose is to demand President Trump to release the last 10 year of his tax returns in full. The press release said that recent events including the “anticlimactic, 2005 tax release by Rachel Maddow on the nationally televised broadcast MSNBC” has increased the attention and potential turn out of the protest.

The march will be one of 100+ national and internationally organized demonstrations on the same day. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Civic Center Park and will have a 15 block route. Before the protest, marchers can participate in an organizer outreach where they can interact with participating groups to know more about political initiatives. One group will be Strengthening Democracy Colorado. The group will present a new ballot initiative that will require all state and national level candidates to release the last five years of their taxes before being added to an official voting ballot.

The event is also seeking bipartisanship support and say they are hoping to add bi-partisan speakers to their five-hour event.