The cult classic cooking show Top Chef announced today that season 15 will be filmed in Colorado.

The Bravo show has filmed across the United States, but it will be their first time in our state. Teasers promise exploration of areas across Colorado, including Denver, Boulder and Telluride.

“We are always on the hunt for the next great culinary destination and Colorado is fast becoming a hot spot for young chefs and foodies, making it an ideal backdrop for our upcoming season,” Shari Levine, Executive Vice President, Current Production, Bravo Media, said in a statement. “Our new cheftestants will have an abundance of inspiration to pull from as they cook amid the awe-inspiring scenery and explore the bourgeoning culinary scenes from cities to mountain resorts.”

Production on Top Chef Season 15 will begin this spring, and the new season is set to premiere later this year.