Monday, March 20

Recommended: Eisley with Civilian and Backwards Dancer @ Lost Lake

This Texas-bred family of five will be performing in Denver – and it will be a pop-rockin’ way to start your week. The band first gained popularity when they toured with Coldplay during the summer of 2003 and have since made waves in the scene on their own. Sisters Sherry and Stacy, the band’s vocalists, seduce their audience with their sweet-sounding vocals while the band compliments with catchy rhythms. Be sure to catch these rising artists this Monday at Lost Lake.

Also see:

Sleeptalk with The Color Wild, Chasing Apollo and Implicit Whispers @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Bad Omens with Victory Heights, The Outbreak and Enemy In I @ The Marquis

Monday Night Menagerie featuring Shark Fin Soup and Coambient @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The band ICE CREAM with The Atom Age and Trash Canyon @ The Hi-Dive

Alex Cameron with French Kettle Station and Hypnotic Turtle @ Larimer Lounge

Pop-Punk! Southview with Maddie’s Changed, Snuff Tape and More @ Seventh Circle

Matt Hollywood & The Bad Feelings with Emerald Siam, Pale Sun and Heavy Dose DJs @ Globe Hall

Tuesday, March 21

Recommended: Passenger with The Paper Kites @ The Ogden

Born in Brighton, England, singer-songwriter Mike Rosenburg has become one of the most notable indie-folk artists of the decade. Passenger was originally a four piece ensemble – although in 2009 Rosenburg parted ways as a soloist, carrying out the name. His single “Let Her Go” earned him an astonishing 43 week spot on Billboard’s Top 100 and was listed as the number one single in over 16 countries. The singer’s canorous vocals and nostalgia-heavy lyrics captivate his audience – and can enchant even the first-time listener.

Also see:

WHY? with Open Mike Eagle @ The Gothic

UFO / Saxon with Jared James Nichols @ Summit Music Hall

Adelita’s Way with Letters From Fire, The Black Moods and MANAFEST @ The Marquis

Lituation @ The Hi-Dive

Kevin Abstract with Romil @ Larimer Lounge

Chain of Flowers + Kane Strang and Never Young @ Lost Lake

Ophelia’s Open Mic with Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s

Joey DeFrancesco + The People @ Dazzle Jazz

Vasudeva with Stocksmile, Trapper, Radler and Little Car @ Seventh Circle

Chastity Belt with Tele Novella and American Grandma @ Globe Hall

Wednesday, March 22

Recommended: Daya with Jess Kent @ The Bluebird

The pop singer-songwriter Daya has climbed the charts and stolen hearts since the 2016 release of her album Sit Still, Look Pretty. Born in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, the 18-year-old has already established a place for herself in the industry with two of her songs, “Hide Away” and “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” listed in Billboard’s Hot 100. Though young, Daya is no novice to the stage. Beginning her career at age ten, she’s since honed in her talent – which resulted in a deal with Z-Entertainment and a collaboration with the Chainsmokers. With catchy beats and upbeat lyrics, Daya’s music will make any listener want to dance along.

Also see:

The Orwells @ The Gothic

Red with Wolves At The Gate, Message From Sylvia, Death Therapy and Thousand Frames @ Summit Music Hall

Norma Jean with He Is Legend, Capsize and Comrades @ The Marquis

RE:Search featuring Defunk with Fort Knox Five, The Party People and FunkStatik @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Scribe Cash @ The Roxy

Hand Habits with Mega Bog and Shana Falana @ The Hi-Dive

The Lawsuits with Automatic Iris and Christopher The Conquered @ Lost Lake

Soundrabbit with Burnt Bridge Masons and The Signal Moon @ Larimer Lounge

J. Worra @ Bar Standard

Joey DeFrancesco & The People @ Dazzle Jazz

Weaves with Belle Game @ Globe Hall

Carnage The Executioner with Tytuus, LesOne and Travellers Music @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, March 23

Recommended: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Devotchka and Joe Sampson @ The Ogden

Denver’s own Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats continue to make our city proud. The band, along with other Denver-bred artists Devotchka and Joe Sampson, are performing a benefit concert for Project Worthmore called Sounds of Solidarity. The project was created to give refugees a safe environment to rebuild their lives, as well as a chance for our community to give back to those that need it most. For more information on Project Worthmore or if you’re interested in participating, read more here.

Also see:

Big Something with Diego’s Umbrella and A-Mac DZ @ The Bluebird

Electron featuring Marc Brownstein and Aron Magner of The Disco Biscuits, Tom Hamilton of Tom Hamilton’s American Babies & JRAD and Mike Greenfield of Lotus with American Babies @ The Gothic

Deafheaven with This Will Destroy You and Emma Ruth Rundle @ Summit Music Hall

That 1 Guy with Berne Unit featuring Jessica Jones, James Dumm, Jonah Wisneski, Charlie Mertens and more @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Reload 18 Year Anniversary – Bad Company with Loadstar, DC Breaks Legion, MC Dino, Mystical Influence and Fury @ Cervantes

Raven Black with Source and Kill Minus Nine @ The Marquis

Jackson Boone & The Ocean Ghosts with Ancient Elk, Nasty Nachos and Briffaut @ Lost Lake

The Born Readies with The Cutthroat Drifters, Dead Pay Rent and Gravity Tapes @ Larimer Lounge

Psyclon Nince with Offerings to Odin, DJ Julian Black, The Vile Aurgury and Elete @ 3 Kings Tavern

Sam Lachow @ The Roxy

Creepoid with Ecstatic Vision and Gringo Star @ The Hi-Dive

Kendrick Scott Oracle Band with MoosenSQRL @ Dazzle Jazz

Mono Verde with La Era del Fenix and DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s

Avifauna with Elin Palmer and Light Racket and Forest Porridge @ Globe Hall

Face @ Soiled Dove Underground

Penny MSML Tour @ Herman’s Hideaway

Friday, March 24

Recommended: Sleigh Bells with Tunde Olaniran @ The Gothic

Though Sleigh Bell’s music is hard to define, the experimental noise-pop duo throws one of the most hype shows you’ll ever experience. The Brooklyn-raised artists have created a style of sound that is quite literally unmatched. The combination of electronic and noise-rock, their maniacal stage presence along side their mosh-inducing music, makes for a mind-altering concert experience. Read the most recent interview with badass front-woman Alexis Krauss by 303‘s own Tyler Harvey here.

Also see:

Tonight We Rise with The Anchor, Earth Groans, The Coast Is Ours, The Burial Plot and Victim Culture @ Summit Music Hall

The Victor Wooten Trio with The Band Of Heathens, The Drew Emmitt & Andy Thorn Duo, The Drunken Hearts, Brad Parsons Band and Coral Creek @ Cervantes

Love & Theft @ Grizzy Rose

Men of Letters, The Born Readies and Master Ferocious @ 3 Kings Tavern

Moose Blood with Trophy Eyes, Boston Manor and A Will Away @ The Marquis

LAXX with Shank Aarons and Slabs @ Beta Nightclub

Carter Winter @ The Roxy

The Bad Engrish with 99 Bottles, Zipperz and Ballistic Biscuit @ Lost Lake

Mothership with Black Pussy and Space In Time @ The Hi-Dive

Motion Trap (Single Release) with All Chiefs and Goodnight Freeman @ Larimer Lounge

Oshana @ Bar Standard

Ready Set Go featuring A.K.A. Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

The Denver Jazz Orchestra Presents: A Night in Vegas with Velvet Compass @ Dazzle Jazz

Shakedown Street @ Be On Key

SNAP! 90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s

The Long Run – Colorado’s Tribute to The Eagles @ Soiled Dove Underground

Plastic with Born Dumb, Goon, Product Lust and Altered State @ Seventh Circle

Portas Tempus with The Taxmen and Trashcan Jackson @ Globe Hall

Buck’d Off with One Track Mind, Denver Beatniks, West of the Blues and En Tu Oblivion @ Herman’s Hideaway

Saturday, March 25

Recommended: Too Many Zooz with RUMTUM @ The Bluebird

The New York sensation Too Many Zoos head to the Bluebird for their Denver debut. The trio gained popularity after a Youtube video of their performance in a New York City subway went viral on Reddit. The self-proclaimed “brass-house” band incorporates elements of jazz, electronic, rock and African drumming into their high-energy performances. The melting-pot of genre’s create a new-age sound that’s a refreshing style to the industry. Catch the atypical phenomenons this Saturday, March 25.

Also see:

Robert Randolph & The Family Band with The New Respects @ The Gothic

LOCASH – The Fighters with Ryan Follese and Michael Tyler @ Summit Music Hall

GroupHug / Babe City Records Showcase featuring The Sea life, Den-Mate, Civil Engineer and Super Bummer @ The Hi-Dive

The Dance Party Time Machine featuring Marc Brownstein, Aron Magner, Allen Aucoin of The Disco Biscuits, Mike Greenfield of Lotus, Eddie Roberts of New Mastersounds with members of YAMN, Fox Street, Tiger Party, Analog Son and more @ Cervantes

Father Son Orchestra featuring Rob Barraco and Rob Eaton, Robin Sylvester, Rob Eaton Jr. and Thomas Barraco with The Trevor Jones Band and Special Guests – A Concert to Benefit the Harm Reduction Action Center @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Girls To The Front featuring Larissa Vienna and the Strange with Cheap Perfume, Princess Declaw, Corner Girls and Aeon Hymn @ The Marquis

Scott H Biram with Jesse Dayton and Alien Knife Fight @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Unlikely Candidates with The Fame Riot and The Hollow @ Lost Lake

Dance Yourself Clean @ Larimer Lounge

Pop Punk! The Fat Timmys with Alpha5 @ Seventh Circle

DJ Jazzy Jeff @ Beta Nightclub

Lil’ Pump and Smokepurpp with Sid and Future Heroes @ The Roxy

Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

Ben Markley Big Band CD Release feat. Terell Stafford and Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz

CL Smooth Unplugged with Vice Souletric and DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s

Paa Kow with The Guestlist @ Globe Hall

Cosmic Funk Orchestra featuring Cee Knowledge with DANK COMMITTEE, JL Universe, Albeez 4 Sheez and more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Dead Orchids with Nevayda Guns and Buffalo Party @ Goosetown Tavern

Sunday, March 26

Recommended: Xenia Rubinos with The Other Black and Sur Ellz @ The Marquis

Xenia Rubinos is coming to the Marquis and you don’t want to miss it. The singer-songwriter incorporates aspects of jazz, hip-hop, funk and even Caribbean beats into her craft – and the eclectic fusion is ethereal. Her soulful vocals and tireless stage presence empower her audience and give them an inside look of the otherworldly sound she personifies.

Also see:

The Greatest Generation and In My Room, Bedford Falls and Violet’s Gun @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Sliver with Continental Breakfast, Disinherited and The Youthful Nothings @ Larimer Lounge

Them Coulee Boys with Burn it Blue, Turkeyfoot and Many Mountains @ Lost Lake

Linda Briceno, Myles Sloniker – El Sistema Colorado Fundraiser @ Dazzle Jazz

Afton Showcase featuring Prosperous Rejects, Treezy, FLAWLESS MONEY, IMJLS, Dela Jazz2kool Live, MeLough And ILL Dynasty, BALL, WesDawg, Phoenixx Ugrilla and more @ Cervantes

James Zabiela with Ben A + Cuzak @ Beta Nightclub

The Longest Day of the Year with Radical Knitting Circle, Mercury Vines and Zealot @ The Hi-Dive

Alanna Royale with Zagriculture and Kayla Marque @ Globe Hall

Roger Green (formerly of The Czars) @ Ophelia’s

Ska Punk! Madaline and more tba @ Seventh Circle

CoCo Montoya (CD Release Party) @ The Oriental

Grimmace CD Release Party with D-LOC “THE GILL GOD” and Teri Legato @ Herman’s Hideaway

Easter Teeth @ Goosetown Tavern

