Week two of March and the weather is sweet– just like this week’s concert line-up. We have an abundance of multi-genre shows that only prove that Denver’s scene isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Lets take a look at this week’s roundup.

Monday, March 6

Recommended: WhiteChapel with Cattle Decapitation and Allegaeon @ Summit Music Hall

Through exteriorizing morose ardor and fervid down-picking, this Tennessee-based black metal band is a sure way to start your week. The band of six has played in festivals such as Warped Tour and has toured in numerous countries like Germany and the U.K. – and as a result, they’ve gained a loyal following of deathcore enthusiasts.

Soundhouse’s Soul Confluence with Fairview HS @ Dazzle Jazz

Mr. Kern’s Music Studio Pop and Jazz Concert @ The Oriental

Tuesday, March 7

Recommended: Ugly God x Nessly with Tony Neek$, Planes! and David Frederick @ Cervantes

Hailing from Houston, Texas, this up and coming rapper throws one hype show. His music aligns with artists like Lil’ Uzi and MadeinTYO and in 2016 his single “Water” earned him a deal with Asylum Records. His fans aren’t afraid to get down at his shows – so if you plan to attend this concert expect to witness wild.

Tchami @ The Ogden

Devil in the Details with Sorry, No Sympathy, Enemy In I and The Outbreak (CO) @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Wheelchair Sports Camp with The Other Black and Los Mocochetes @ Lost Lake

Angelmaker with Falsifier, Extortionist, Filth, Vaalbara and Fist Thrower @ The Marquis

Arcgoat with Valkyrja, Hellfire Derathcult and more @ The Roxy

Experience Hendrix Tribute Tour @ The Paramount

Open Mic with Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s

“Jazz Jam” Hosted by Todd Reid @ Dazzle Jazz

Wednesday, March 8

Recommended: Hippie Sabotage with Oklio @ The Ogden

Kevin and Jeff Saurer are brothers with beats. Their eclectic sound personifies the diverse genres they’ve experimented with over the years. Ranging from electronic to hip-hop-like vibes, they’ve found a middle ground that allows their audience to enjoy the beats of both worlds.

Funk You @ Larimer Lounge

SMLE with WRLD and Jaguar Nights @ Lost Lake

Postcards with Maddie’s Changed, Bedford Falls, Wait and Shackle and Rain in July @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Recess, Cobrayama and The Orchestrator with Dominic Fante x Z DNR and more @ Cervantes

RE:Search ft. Flamingosis, Daily Bread, MILKY.WAV, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side

DPO With a Twist: Blended Brass @ Dazzle Jazz

Black Out with Reed Wolf @ 3 Kings Tavern

Dirty Loot with MOGNLP, Subtleties and Lunetta @ Seventh Circle

Jake Griffin 3 with Freakeasy, Brockway and the Eric Bunce Duo @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, March 9

Recommended: Lake Street Dive with Joey Dosik @ The Ogden

Lake Street Dive is one of those artists that makes cross-genre music good. Their sound mixes classic and alternative rock with a small dose of pop and jazz and the result is a packed venue with adoring fans. In early 2016 the band was featured as a musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has since sold out numerous shows during both their U.S. and European tours.

Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Dan Deacon @ The Marquis

Donavon Frankenreiter with Grant-Lee Phillips @ The Bluebird

Poinson Rites (LP Release) with Dramad and Shiii Whaaa @ Larimer Lounge

For the Love of Locals 13 featuring Rumours Follow, Kayla Marque, Hellgramites, GALLERIES, and The Host Club (Acoustic) @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

DVBBS with Paws @ Beta Nightclub

Chloe Tang EP Release with Wildermiss, Evinair and Left Hand Shakes @ The Hi-Dive

Rumble Young Man Rumble with Green Druid, Keef Duster, and The Trip @ Lost Lake

Sharon Shannon with Kevin Fitzgerald @ Soiled Dove Underground

The Lox (ft. Jadakiss, Styles P, Sheek Louche) with Uncle Murda, Youth’N’Azia, BYZ and OTIS @ Cervantes

Jeremy Garrett and Andy Falco (Infamous Stringdusters) with Danny Barnes and Clusterpluck @ Cervantes Other Side

The New Mastersounds @ Ophelia’s

Lud Foe with Baby Sean @ The Roxy

Starjammer @ 3 Kings Tavern

Jane Monheit @ Dazzle Jazz

Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Before The Bulb and SYCDVK @ Globe Hall

Acoustic Showcase featuring Of Sound Mynd, Sonder, Kenny Lee Young and The Symbols @ Herman’s Hideaway

Friday, March 10

Recommended: Bro Safari with Bleep Bloop, Jaykode and Ananda Beats @ The Ogden

Let it be known that Bro Safari is notorious for putting on exceptional electronic shows – so if you’re considering attending this concert, prepare yourself for a heavy dose of mind-melting bass and astounding LED visuals. Aside from his two Denver shows, the rest of his U.S. tour entails electronic festivals – and unless you’re attending Middlelands or Ultra Music Festival, your chance to see him live is right here at the Ogden.

Joseph with The Marshall McLean Band @ The Bluebird

Viceroy with Rainer & Grimm and Phiilo @ Larimer Lounge

Sailor Records SXSW Sendoff Party featuring Native Daughters, Muscle Beach, Plastic Daggers and Lords Of Fuzz @ The Hi-Dive

Slowcaves with Oko Tygra, The Outfit, and Bitter Suns @ Lost Lake

SAMIAM with The Gamits, Armchair Martian and Hotel Bar @ The Marquis

Easton Corbin @ Grizzly Rose

The Railbenders with Marty Jones @ Soiled Dove Underground

The Movers and Shakers with Andy Sydow Band, Justus League and Dear Me @ The Oriental

Suicidal Tendencies with Crowbar and Havoc @ Summit Music Hall

Great American Taxi with Chicago Farmer and Good Touch @ Cervantes Other Side

Planet of the Drums + Krimer @ Beta Nightclub

Rowboat with H.O.S.S. and The DrainBabies @ 3 Kings Tavern

Citizen Dan (Steely Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s

Jane Monheit @ Dazzle Jazz

The Ongoing Concept with Hearts Like Lions, Capstan, Wild Trees and more @ Seventh Circle

Formula 5 with Tweed and Wabakinoset @ Be On Key

Split Lip Rayfield with The Heresies @ Globe Hall

Best of the West 8 Semi-Final #2 featuring Public Safety, Los Hitos, Immortal Synn and Social Fuse @ Herman’s Hideaway

Saturday, March 11

Recommended: Kings of Leon @ 1stBANK Center

Since the postponement of their initial Denver tour date in January, the long awaited Kings of Leon show is almost here. These Grammy-winning brothers (and cousin) will be making their first Denver appearance at 1stBank since 2014 and will surely put on the show you’ve been since anticipating.

Bud Bronson & The Good Timers with Husky Boys and The Kinky Fingers @ Larimer Lounge

Bro Safari with Jaykode, Bleep Blook and SpydaT.E.K. @ The Ogden

Cloud Catcher Album Release featuring The Munsens and Phallic Meditation @ The Hi-Dive

The Him @ Beta Nightclub

The DirtBall of Kottonmouth Kings @ The Roxy

Boo Seeka with Retrofette and Engine Farm @ Lost Lake

Pat McGee @ Soiled Dove Underground

Thin Air- Widespread Panic Tribute with Good Touch @ The Oriental

Jane Monheit and “Blues Night” with Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz

Architects with Stray From The Path and Make Them Suffer @ Summit Music Hall

Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

Mega Blue Stallion with Swami and Landgrabbers @ 3 Kings Tavern

Chrome Drones: Winter Residency Finale with mile high soul club, DJ Alf and TwoScoops @ Ophelia’s

KBPI and Bands 4 Bands Ent Showcase featuring Anchors Affliction, Sideffect, Circle Number Dot, and Beyond Influence & Sanity’s Edge @ Herman’s Hideaway

Split Lip Rayfield with Gasoline Lollipops @ Globe Hall

Sunday, March 12

Recommended: Minus the Bear with Beach Slang and Sand @ Summit Music Hall

With their recently released album VOIDS, this Seattle-based band is back on tour. Their indie-alternative rock sound brewed with their lively presence on stage makes for a concert that anyone can get down to.

The New Narrative with Screwtape, I Am The Owl, and The Lurchers @ Larimer Lounge

Clear the Runway with Supreme Ace, Rob4Real, KingrytheFirst, Jay Triiiple, and Trey Triple A @ Lost Lake

Lockjaw (CO) with The Ultimate Price, Spit Black and Crowd Kill @ The Marquis

Red, Wyte & Booze Tour featuring Lil Wyte, Statik G and more @ The Roxy

The Buttertones with Wild Wing and Slynger @ The Hi-Dive

Meet The Beast Tour featuring Ian Ethan Case & Grayson Erhard @ Soiled Dove Underground

I Was A Fire @ Globe Hall

Nick Schnebelen with Sammy Dee Morton @ The Oriental

DJ T. @ Beta Nightclub

Burden with The Real Sam Adams @ Herman’s Hideaway

CP3O presents More Letters & Numbers @ Dazzle Jazz

The Two Tens with The Trade-Ins @ Goosetown Tavern