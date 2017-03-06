Week two of March and the weather is sweet– just like this week’s concert line-up. We have an abundance of multi-genre shows that only prove that Denver’s scene isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Lets take a look at this week’s roundup.
Monday, March 6
Recommended: WhiteChapel with Cattle Decapitation and Allegaeon @ Summit Music Hall
Through exteriorizing morose ardor and fervid down-picking, this Tennessee-based black metal band is a sure way to start your week. The band of six has played in festivals such as Warped Tour and has toured in numerous countries like Germany and the U.K. – and as a result, they’ve gained a loyal following of deathcore enthusiasts.
Also see:
Soundhouse’s Soul Confluence with Fairview HS @ Dazzle Jazz
Mr. Kern’s Music Studio Pop and Jazz Concert @ The Oriental
Tuesday, March 7
Recommended: Ugly God x Nessly with Tony Neek$, Planes! and David Frederick @ Cervantes
Hailing from Houston, Texas, this up and coming rapper throws one hype show. His music aligns with artists like Lil’ Uzi and MadeinTYO and in 2016 his single “Water” earned him a deal with Asylum Records. His fans aren’t afraid to get down at his shows – so if you plan to attend this concert expect to witness wild.
Also see:
Tchami @ The Ogden
Devil in the Details with Sorry, No Sympathy, Enemy In I and The Outbreak (CO) @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Wheelchair Sports Camp with The Other Black and Los Mocochetes @ Lost Lake
Angelmaker with Falsifier, Extortionist, Filth, Vaalbara and Fist Thrower @ The Marquis
Arcgoat with Valkyrja, Hellfire Derathcult and more @ The Roxy
Experience Hendrix Tribute Tour @ The Paramount
Open Mic with Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s
“Jazz Jam” Hosted by Todd Reid @ Dazzle Jazz
Wednesday, March 8
Recommended: Hippie Sabotage with Oklio @ The Ogden
Kevin and Jeff Saurer are brothers with beats. Their eclectic sound personifies the diverse genres they’ve experimented with over the years. Ranging from electronic to hip-hop-like vibes, they’ve found a middle ground that allows their audience to enjoy the beats of both worlds.
Also See:
Funk You @ Larimer Lounge
SMLE with WRLD and Jaguar Nights @ Lost Lake
Recess, Cobrayama and The Orchestrator with Dominic Fante x Z DNR and more @ Cervantes
RE:Search ft. Flamingosis, Daily Bread, MILKY.WAV, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side
DPO With a Twist: Blended Brass @ Dazzle Jazz
Black Out with Reed Wolf @ 3 Kings Tavern
Dirty Loot with MOGNLP, Subtleties and Lunetta @ Seventh Circle
Jake Griffin 3 with Freakeasy, Brockway and the Eric Bunce Duo @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, March 9
Recommended: Lake Street Dive with Joey Dosik @ The Ogden
Lake Street Dive is one of those artists that makes cross-genre music good. Their sound mixes classic and alternative rock with a small dose of pop and jazz and the result is a packed venue with adoring fans. In early 2016 the band was featured as a musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has since sold out numerous shows during both their U.S. and European tours.
Get tickets here. (sold out)
Also see:
Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Dan Deacon @ The Marquis
Donavon Frankenreiter with Grant-Lee Phillips @ The Bluebird
Poinson Rites (LP Release) with Dramad and Shiii Whaaa @ Larimer Lounge
DVBBS with Paws @ Beta Nightclub
Chloe Tang EP Release with Wildermiss, Evinair and Left Hand Shakes @ The Hi-Dive
Rumble Young Man Rumble with Green Druid, Keef Duster, and The Trip @ Lost Lake
Sharon Shannon with Kevin Fitzgerald @ Soiled Dove Underground
The Lox (ft. Jadakiss, Styles P, Sheek Louche) with Uncle Murda, Youth’N’Azia, BYZ and OTIS @ Cervantes
Jeremy Garrett and Andy Falco (Infamous Stringdusters) with Danny Barnes and Clusterpluck @ Cervantes Other Side
The New Mastersounds @ Ophelia’s
Lud Foe with Baby Sean @ The Roxy
Starjammer @ 3 Kings Tavern
Jane Monheit @ Dazzle Jazz
Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Before The Bulb and SYCDVK @ Globe Hall
Acoustic Showcase featuring Of Sound Mynd, Sonder, Kenny Lee Young and The Symbols @ Herman’s Hideaway
Friday, March 10
Recommended: Bro Safari with Bleep Bloop, Jaykode and Ananda Beats @ The Ogden
Let it be known that Bro Safari is notorious for putting on exceptional electronic shows – so if you’re considering attending this concert, prepare yourself for a heavy dose of mind-melting bass and astounding LED visuals. Aside from his two Denver shows, the rest of his U.S. tour entails electronic festivals – and unless you’re attending Middlelands or Ultra Music Festival, your chance to see him live is right here at the Ogden.
Also see:
Joseph with The Marshall McLean Band @ The Bluebird
Viceroy with Rainer & Grimm and Phiilo @ Larimer Lounge
Sailor Records SXSW Sendoff Party featuring Native Daughters, Muscle Beach, Plastic Daggers and Lords Of Fuzz @ The Hi-Dive
Slowcaves with Oko Tygra, The Outfit, and Bitter Suns @ Lost Lake
SAMIAM with The Gamits, Armchair Martian and Hotel Bar @ The Marquis
Easton Corbin @ Grizzly Rose
The Railbenders with Marty Jones @ Soiled Dove Underground
The Movers and Shakers with Andy Sydow Band, Justus League and Dear Me @ The Oriental
Suicidal Tendencies with Crowbar and Havoc @ Summit Music Hall
Great American Taxi with Chicago Farmer and Good Touch @ Cervantes Other Side
Planet of the Drums + Krimer @ Beta Nightclub
Rowboat with H.O.S.S. and The DrainBabies @ 3 Kings Tavern
Citizen Dan (Steely Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s
Jane Monheit @ Dazzle Jazz
The Ongoing Concept with Hearts Like Lions, Capstan, Wild Trees and more @ Seventh Circle
Formula 5 with Tweed and Wabakinoset @ Be On Key
Split Lip Rayfield with The Heresies @ Globe Hall
Best of the West 8 Semi-Final #2 featuring Public Safety, Los Hitos, Immortal Synn and Social Fuse @ Herman’s Hideaway
Saturday, March 11
Recommended: Kings of Leon @ 1stBANK Center
Since the postponement of their initial Denver tour date in January, the long awaited Kings of Leon show is almost here. These Grammy-winning brothers (and cousin) will be making their first Denver appearance at 1stBank since 2014 and will surely put on the show you’ve been since anticipating.
Also see:
Bud Bronson & The Good Timers with Husky Boys and The Kinky Fingers @ Larimer Lounge
Bro Safari with Jaykode, Bleep Blook and SpydaT.E.K. @ The Ogden
Cloud Catcher Album Release featuring The Munsens and Phallic Meditation @ The Hi-Dive
The Him @ Beta Nightclub
The DirtBall of Kottonmouth Kings @ The Roxy
Boo Seeka with Retrofette and Engine Farm @ Lost Lake
Pat McGee @ Soiled Dove Underground
Thin Air- Widespread Panic Tribute with Good Touch @ The Oriental
Jane Monheit and “Blues Night” with Delta Sonics @ Dazzle Jazz
Architects with Stray From The Path and Make Them Suffer @ Summit Music Hall
Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard
Mega Blue Stallion with Swami and Landgrabbers @ 3 Kings Tavern
Chrome Drones: Winter Residency Finale with mile high soul club, DJ Alf and TwoScoops @ Ophelia’s
KBPI and Bands 4 Bands Ent Showcase featuring Anchors Affliction, Sideffect, Circle Number Dot, and Beyond Influence & Sanity’s Edge @ Herman’s Hideaway
Split Lip Rayfield with Gasoline Lollipops @ Globe Hall
Pat McGee @ Soiled Dove Underground
Sunday, March 12
Recommended: Minus the Bear with Beach Slang and Sand @ Summit Music Hall
With their recently released album VOIDS, this Seattle-based band is back on tour. Their indie-alternative rock sound brewed with their lively presence on stage makes for a concert that anyone can get down to.
Also see:
The New Narrative with Screwtape, I Am The Owl, and The Lurchers @ Larimer Lounge
Clear the Runway with Supreme Ace, Rob4Real, KingrytheFirst, Jay Triiiple, and Trey Triple A @ Lost Lake
Lockjaw (CO) with The Ultimate Price, Spit Black and Crowd Kill @ The Marquis
Red, Wyte & Booze Tour featuring Lil Wyte, Statik G and more @ The Roxy
The Buttertones with Wild Wing and Slynger @ The Hi-Dive
Meet The Beast Tour featuring Ian Ethan Case & Grayson Erhard @ Soiled Dove Underground
I Was A Fire @ Globe Hall
Nick Schnebelen with Sammy Dee Morton @ The Oriental
DJ T. @ Beta Nightclub
Burden with The Real Sam Adams @ Herman’s Hideaway
CP3O presents More Letters & Numbers @ Dazzle Jazz
The Two Tens with The Trade-Ins @ Goosetown Tavern
Leave a Reply