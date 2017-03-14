We all relish great stories. Whether it’s your best friend recounting the time they got locked out of a hotel room naked or one of your grandparents waxing fondly about their childhood — stories permeate our lives. The Narrators is a live storytelling show and podcast here in Denver that showcases the interesting and heartfelt narratives of all types of Denverites. The Narrators came to life in 2010 by Denver comedian Andrew Orvedahl and originally it started out small.

Co-host Ron Doyle explained that “in those early days, it was an intimate gathering of mostly comedians and friends in the creative industry.” The Narrators will celebrate its seven-year anniversary with a free show on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 and it is a must see. The live storytelling show has come a long way since those intimate early days. Now the show fills up the Buntport Theater on Lipan street on the third Wednesday of every month. The shows are fantastic. Each speaker gets a 10-minute segment to tell their story to the audience. Each show has a different theme that the speakers must stick with. This month’s theme is titled “Popular,” which should be a good one as the speakers interpret each theme differently.

The Narrators was created by a comic and often features local comedians – but it’s not always about humor. The stories that people share are often poignant and powerful. That’s the beauty of The Narrators, real people telling real stories.

“Unlike many shows, we avoid screening or editing our performers’ stories. The show feels authentic and sometimes raw because it really is. The stories shared are just as much a surprise to us as they are to the audience” said co-host Erin Rollman. The show thrives on the intimate and spontaneous nature of the stories. The show has showcased many Denver comedians and musicians, but it is also a platform for anyone to get up in front of a crowd and share.

“We don’t think our performers’ stories need to be ‘fixed’ to be good enough for an audience. We believe everyone has an inherent ability to tell a story in their own voice—and we want our show to feel like an evening spent with interesting people, sitting around a campfire or dinner table,” said Doyle. When the seats fill up, people often just sit on the ground with a beer and listen. This only amplifies the intimate nature of the show and makes you feel like you’re just hanging out listening to your friends.

The Narrators are super involved with other local Denver organizations and love to collaborate. They have done shows with Colorado Public Radio, the Denver Art Museum and Flobots, to just name a few. This awesome show is also teaming up with a variety of Denver refugee organizations for an all-refugee storytelling show.

The Narrators anniversary show starts at 7 p.m. this coming Wednesday and it will likely fill up fast. Get there early to get a seat and grab a drink (beer and wine are available for a donation). Spend your evening enjoying one of the oldest art forms and getting to know the perspective of your fellow Denver citizens.

Check out The Narrators website here for more info.