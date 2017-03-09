On March 10 and 11, more than 120 rock climbers will test their climbing prowess at the USA Climbing: Sport & Speed National Championship at Movement Climbing + Fitness in Denver. Male and female participants of all climbing skills and ages will compete on Friday to see who qualifies to compete in the semi-final round Saturday morning by climbing a wall they have not seen or had time to prepare for. If they complete the wall without falling, they will have a chance to be a finalist Saturday evening.

Event organizer Lauren Howe says that the lack of time to prepare will help determine which climbers are truly talented.

“The athletes have a different entrance and it’s called isolation, and our bouldering area is curtained off. They’re not allowed to see it. They don’t have a lot of time to prepare. They can see it and look at it when they start, but it’s like ‘now go.'”

Spectators and climbers will also get to attend a free block party open to the public on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at the gym with music from 12-4 p.m. by Live DJ Roger Martin-Pressman and 4:30-6:30 p.m. by local bluegrass band, That Damn Sasquatch. Beer will also be provided by Ratio Beerworks and the food truck Sunshine Bowls will be parked from 2-6 p.m.

Local and national sponsors such as Adidas, The North Face, Cliff Bar and Evolv will also be giving away freebies as part of the Vendor Village outside in front of Movement on Friday and Saturday.

The USA Climbing Championship is an event you’ll just have to see to get the experience.

“You’ll see how amazing the community is and how close we are. It’s incredible just being at a competition and seeing how everything works. It’s not like anything I’ve ever experienced before, and it’s very different than other types of competitions,” Howe said.

Tickets to watch the climbing events can be purchased at the door at $10 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and $20 for both days.

For more information, please check out the USA Climbing website, or contact event organizer Lauren Howe at [email protected] or 720-476-7800.