Today, Tears for Fears and Hall & Oates announced a co-headlining tour that kicks off this May in Oklahoma. But fear not, Denver concert-goers listed at the tail-end of the tour dates is none other than Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater. The two classic ’80s bands will be making their appearance at the amphitheater on July 15. Both Tears for Fears and Hall & Oates performed at Red Rocks in 2016 and today they proved that they don’t plan on settling down anytime soon. Not to mention Tears for Fears are working on a new album so expect to hear some old favorites alongside fresh material.

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears. Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do,” and the tour “could be the start of a long relationship between Tears for Fears and us.” – Daryl Hall in Rolling Stone.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 10 but American Express members will have access to a presale that begins March 7.