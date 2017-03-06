Take Note the Concert just dropped their lineup for the new 2017 concert series. It’s sure to be an electric night of music that also benefits music education across the state. The lineup is scheduled to include artists Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Todd Park Mohr, Tracksuit Wedding, Josh Blue Comedy, Isaac Slade from The Fray and more. The fundraising performance will benefit the Colorado Music Coalition, an organization aimed at raising money to benefit music education programs in schools districts across the state. The nonprofit aims to provide music education and musical instruments to all children across the state who want it – regardless of the current trend of downsizing or eliminating music departments in many schools due to funding. The inaugural concert is happening on May 4 at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield. Tickets will be available this Friday at Altitude Tickets.