If you didn’t get your fill of St. Patrick’s Day at the Denver parade last weekend, we’ve got a Patty’s-packed itinerary to make that cup runneth over (and not a green beer in sight!). Whether you’re looking for authentic Irish food, booze-heavy events or ways to get moving in an Irish fashion, we’ve got the perfect St. Patrick’s Day for you, from brunch until bedtime—with a bonus or two, if you’re lucky.

Breakfast

Where: Beast + Bottle — 719 E 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: It’s going to be a big day, so we hope you slept in. Head to Beast + Bottle for a late breakfast or brunch. They’re opening specially for brunch this St. Patty’s Friday, and they’ll be serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fill up on your favorite brunch bites or their special Corned Beef and Cabbage Sandwich.

Lunch

Where: Racine’s — 650 Sherman St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you didn’t get your fill of Irish fare at brunch, squeeze in a lunch at Racine’s. This 30+ year Denver staple will be serving favorites like Irish Cabbage Rolls with Colorado lamb, onions and mushrooms rolled in braised cabbage ($12.99) or Corned Beef and Cabbage with potatoes, carrots and an Irish stout brown gravy ($12.99). Bring friends and be ready to share—there will be a slice of Irish Coffee Cheesecake ($6.99) waiting for you at the end.

Dinner

Where: White Lies (Black Eye Coffee) — 800 Sherman St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you’d like to add a touch of sophistication to your St. Patrick’s Day-stuffed celebration, you won’t want to miss the Irish Whiskey Dinner at White Lies. This five-course menu is brag-worthy on its own— with dishes like Bone Marrow with pulled short rib, bordelaise, crispy shallots and orange marmalade or a dessert ‘Irish Car Bomb’ Stout Cake with whiskey ice cream, whipped Irish cream, pecans and an Irish Whiskey sauce. But, it’s even better when you consider the whiskey and cocktail pairings they’ll be serving all evening with featured whiskeys like Jameson, Jameson Black Barrel, Redbreast 12, Redbreast15, Green Spot and Yellow Spot.

Drink

Where: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse — 8100 E. Orchard Rd., Denver

The Lowdown: After dinner calls for cocktails, and Del Frisco’s is serving Irish cocktails exclusively available on St. Patrick’s Day. The Irish Gentleman ($13) is made with Gentleman Jack, lemon juice, simple syrup and orange bitters. Caffeine lovers will seek The Irish Joe ($9) with Bushmills Black, heavy cream and fresh brewed coffee. Or, for an Irish spin on an old favorite, try their Bush Mule ($14) with Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey and ginger beer.

Jig

Where: Irish Snug — 1201 E Colfax Ave. #100, Denver

The Lowdown: In between your Irish culinary endeavors, squeeze in a jig or two at the Irish Snug. It’s pumping live music all day, but it’ll be worth popping in during the evening for Under the Blood Red Sky, a U2 cover band playing to benefit American Cancer Society.

When: Friday, March 17 from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Lowdown: While the event might sound like just drunken brunch, the main focus of Keggs and Eggs is the live music. Join 93.3 and the Blake St Tavern in enjoying live music from bands like American Authors, Bishop Briggs and Bryce Fox. This popular event starts early, and it is recommended you get there early as well to ensure a spot.

BONUS: Ride Free

The Lowdown: Catch a free cab ride home from a big day out using the reimbursement program from The Sawaya Law Firm. They’re offering to reimburse Denver St. Patrick’s Day celebrators for taking a safe ride home. For more details, click here.

BONUS: Recover

Where: The Watering Bowl — 5411 Leetsdale Dr., Denver

The Lowdown: How about a little “hair of the dog?” Nothing cures a hangover quite like a park full of puppies. To finish out the marathon celebration, head to The Watering Bowl for the BarkHappy Denver “You-Lucky-Dog Party” benefiting MaxFund Animal Shelter. BYOD (bring your own dog) or grab a buddy and prepare to have a park full of dogs dressed like leprechauns wash all your post-Patty’s blues away. Tickets here.