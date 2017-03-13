Break out your magic eight balls, fortune tellers and coins because you have some tough decisions to make this week. Treat your beaux, bae, buds, parents or just treat yourself. This week is stacked with festive events and many reasons to celebrate — Pi Day, beer week kick-off, St. Patrick’s day, numerous pairing dinners and more. If you want to add to your list of reasons of why Denver is the best, check out below.

Monday, March 13

Craft Beer and Cheese Pairing

When: Monday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 .m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company

Cost: $20 — get tickets here, walk-ins welcome

The Lowdown: Alpine Dog Brewing and the Truffle Cheese Shop know how to kick off the week. Enjoy four pairings and take some home with a la carte purchases of artisanal cheeses and craft beers. Cheesus christ, this is guaranteed to be a gouda time.

Laughs & Cake with Amy Miller

When: Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Rackhouse Pub — 2875 Blake Street, Denver

Cost: $5 — get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pussy Bros is excited to bring West Coast talent, Amy Miller, to Denver. She won ‘Portland’s Funniest Comedian’ and Interrobang named her in a list of top ten comedy albums. In addition, she has been featured on Viceland’s Flophouse and NPR’s Marketplace. Celebrate Women’s month at the Rackhouse Pub with some laughs, lagers, and CAKE — yes, they will be serving cake. The perfect solution for the Monday blues.

Tuesday, March 14

Pi Day

When: Tuesday, March 14 — All Day

Where: Sugar Mill — 2461 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: $25 Whole| $5 Slice | $8 A La Mode (*Slice of Tropical, $3.14)

The Lowdown: The only numbers you have to like are the prices — Sugar Mill is doing a special promotion to celebrate Pi (the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter). The signature pie, tropical with coconut cream and lilikoi will be $3.14 a slice! Other flavors include lemon meringue, mile high mud pie, apple, graffiti pie (berry crumble) and gluten-free cookie. Oh pi goodness those sound good, pre-order to make sure you get your hands on one. This is just a preview—stay tuned for a full pi-day roundup tomorrow.

Wednesday, March 15

Funkwerks Beer Dinner

When: Wednesday, March 15 (EMAILED ABOUT TIME)

Where: TAG Restaurant — 1441 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: $58 per person — call for reservations 303.996.9985

The Lowdown: Fort Collins brewery, Funkwerks, comes to Denver for the evening to pair its award-winning saisons and more with TAG’s “funky fusion palate.” Four courses and four beers — your mouth will be so happy you’ll go from taste buds to taste BFFLs. Event is almost full so call for a reservation soon!

Annual Dinner with Kivelstadt Cellars

When: Wednesday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bistro Barbès — 5021 East 28th Avenue, Denver

Cost: $75 per person — call for reservations 720.398.8085

The Lowdown: This is not just a five-course meal and wine tasting — this will be an immersive experience as Alex Pomerantz, the winemaker and general manager of Kivelstadt, guides you through five wines enhanced by the unique chef creations on the custom menu.

Thursday, March 16

New Kids on the Block 2017

When: Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Lobby — 2191 Arapahoe Street, Denver

Cost: $10 – $35 — get tickets here

The Lowdown: Two Parts brings the community together again — joining with PorchDrinking.com and The LOBBY. Throw on your most bitchin’ 80’s garb and head down to The LOBBY for what is sure to be one of the most righteous Craft Beer Week celebrations. Get funky, get down and get unlimited pours from over 20 Colorado breweries. The DJ will be spinning all night and there will be awards for the best dressed who have channeled the 80s to the max. Guaranteed righteous time.

Friday, March 17

Modern & Tasty Irish Food

When: Friday, March 17

Where: Uncorked Kitchen — 8171 South Chester Street, Centennial

Cost: $89 per person — get tickets here

The Lowdown: Uncorked Kitchen is celebrating St. Patrick’s day by honoring the country of Ireland with a special authentic Irish menu, with a little twist. The food will be just as hearty as in the homeland with a little Denver flair. The shepherd’s pot pie and Irish whiskey chocolate cake (to name a couple) will leave you immensely satisfied.

Feast of St. Patrick Whiskey and Beer Irish Dinner

When: Friday, March 17

Where: Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens — 2555 West 37th Avenue, Denver

Cost: $50 per person — get tickets here or call for reservation 303.477.8205

The Lowdown: Fine dining at your favorite mansion — Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens has created a unique four-course, Irish-inspired menu paired with a variety of spirits and beers. Drink some Guinness, Gold Label Irish Whiskey and more and spoil you stomach with smoked lamb and car-bomb cheesecake. We’re drooling, see you there.

Saturday, March 18

Colorado Craft Beer Week

When: Saturday, March 18 to Saturday, March 25

Where: Various Locations

Cost: Varies — more information here

The Lowdown: In an effort to promote and protect the craft brewing industry in Colorado, the Colorado Brewers Guild has organized a brew-inspiring week. Each day has a different theme and featured event to celebrate Colorado as a top tier state for craft beers. To kick off the week the featured event on Saturday is Western Slope Craft Beer Celebration, so head down to a participating brewery in your area and show them some love. Stay tuned for more events and Collaboration Fest to close it our on Saturday, March 25.

Dough From Scratch Class

When: Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Pizzeria Locale — 550 Broadway Street, Denver

Cost: $25 per person — email [email protected]

The Lowdown: Thanks to chefs Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson and Jordan Wallace you can now bring Naples into your kitchens as you learn. This intimate, 20-person class will walk you through the pizza-making process from scratch. Inspired by the traditional pizzerias in Naples, Italy, chefs Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson and Jordan Wallace use fresh and simple ingredients with integrity. After teaching elementary students, Mackinnon-Patterson and Wallace bring the same class to the public once a month.

Sunday, March 19

Cochon555 Global Barbecue Competition

When: Sunday, March 19

Where: The Curtis Hotel — 1405 Curtis Street, Denver

Cost: $125 (GA), $200 (VIP), $400 (BESPOKE) — get tickets here

The Lowdown: Since 2008, top chefs have been coming together to celebrate heritage breed pigs and culinary excellence. The event has been an effort to educate the public about “the agricultural importance of utilizing Old World livestock” while creating a community of diverse restaurants, bars and chefs that share certain core values. This year will bring five pigs, five chefs and five winemakers for the 2017 culinary tour.

Beer Dinner at Del’s

When: Sunday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

Where: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse — 8100 East Orchard Road, Denver

Cost: $75 per person — call for reservations 303.796.0100

The Lowdown: Martin House has prepared a menu of four diverse and delicious courses have been expertly paired with a special selection of beers. Executive Chef Mario Hernandez has created a unique and mouth-watering menu, there should be a warning before reading on an empty stomach — jalapeño cheddar corndogs, balsamic glazes, chicken three ways and more. You will certainly get your bang (and beer) for your buck.

Beer and Pancake bRUNch

When: Sunday, March 19

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar — 1812 35th Street, Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 — get tickets here

The Lowdown: Flippin’ Flapjacks and Great Divide are bridging a gap and bringing together two of our favorite things in an unexpected way. Crafts, cakes — and cardio? You know it. You can choose to run (or walk) the 5k or 10k, but whichever you choose you get to munch on some pancakes and sausage and enjoy a variety of beer. Sunday, funday, runday and if you need even more convincing, $1 from each ticket purchase will go to the Run Eat Drink Foundation.

Mark Your Calendars

Whiskey Tasting 2017

When: Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Press Club —1330 Glenarm Place, Denver

Cost: $30 (GA), $40 (VIP) — get tickets here

Festival de Mole y Mezcal at Centro Mexican Kitchen

When: Thursday, March 23

Where: Centro Mexican Kitchen — 950 Pearl Street, Boulder

Cost: Varies — call for reservations 303.442.7771

Collaboration Fest

When: Saturday, March 25 from 4-7 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $60 (GA), $75 (VIP), get tickets here