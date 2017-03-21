After months of speculation on whether or not Phish would return to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, phans can finally rest assured knowing that Labor Day weekend will commence in it’s normal fashion with a three-night run.

Earlier today, Phish announced on their social media sites that the band has added more shows to the summer tour, including Chicago, Pittsburgh, Dayton and the coveted Commerce City three-night run.

With the band only announcing their “Bakers Dozen” shows in New York for summer tour a month ago, there was a little bit of worry that the Dick’s annual tradition would continue for the seventh consecutive year. At this point, Labor Day weekend has become synonymous with the “Phish Dicks” run. The iconic jam band will close out their summer tour at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, allowing for the annual holiday weekend to have a little bit more life with the three night run. The weekend is full of experimental shows, lively concerts and a community of fans camping out on the lush practice fields that surround the stadium.

There is an online ticket request available here until April 3 at 2 p.m. MT. Get your tickets fast, last year’s went quickly.