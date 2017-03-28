After dining at LOW Country Kitchen, it appears we need to update our list of Places to Eat If You’re a Southern Transplant in Denver. This Steamboat southern food staple has been serving the mountain town since 2014, and it opened its Denver doors in the Highlands in February.

Owners Katy and Brian Vaughn grew up in the south, and its apparent in the decor, cocktails and the menu. The interior has subtle touches of southern culture, from linen aprons draped on the walls to wicker barstools. The bar extends across the windows of the restaurants, and the sun highlights their bountiful selection of bourbon.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you’re missing the south and the decor doesn’t make you feel like home, the menu certainly will. LOW has found its niche making “cleaned-up” southern classics, or all the down-home flavor without the grease. Starters include old southern potluck favorites like boiled peanuts ($2) and hard-boiled eggs with egg mousse, nitro mustard seed, fresh herbs ($3). You’ll find classic appetizers like fried green tomatoes ($7), and fresh takes on old favorites like its Open Faced Green Tomato B.L.T. with 48 hour pork belly, little gem lettuce, avocado dressing and pimento cheese ($12.25).

For the entrees, we suggest following southern tradition and dining family style. Group favorites included the Shrimp & Grits with Carolina pink shrimp, tomato-bacon gravy, Anson Mills grits and aged white cheddar ($22.75) and, of course, the five-piece bowl of Buttermilk Fried Chicken ($18.75). The portions are heaping and perfect to share.

To properly complete the entree course in southern fashion, you need to order at least three sides—and for those of us from the south, you already know they’re always the best part. All of the sides are worth mentioning, but we’re still dreaming about the Church Farms collard greens & bacon ($7.50), the buttermilk biscuits with Clark’s honey, preserves and butter ($7.50) and the mac & cheese with aged cheddar ($5.75). Don’t be worried, though, mashed potato lovers. They’re great for those who love ’em on the runny side. They were ideal for dipping the fried chicken into—don’t judge us.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LOW Country Kitchen is located at 1575 Boulder St., Unit A, Denver. They are open 7 days a week for dinner from 4:30 p.m. until close and Saturdays and Sundays for brunch from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Photography by Brittany Werges.