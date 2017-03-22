Looking to see a festival this summer but don’t want to drive hours? Well, you don’t need to, that’s one of the great things about the Denver music scene. On Saturday, July 15 you can avoid sitting in your car for hours and walk to the 6th annual LOHI Music Festival located in one of Denver’s most vibrant and popular neighborhoods. Every July, LOHI throws this urban music and street art festival that includes a mix of local and national artists. Grab some friends, sip some local beer and walk the streets of the Lower Highlands while listening to an eclectic mix of killer music.

This year, the festival is bringing in The New Mastersounds, TAUK and Liver Down the River. The New Mastersounds hail from Leeds, England and have nine studio albums to date. Their jazz fusion sound will be joined by TAUK – a funk, hip-hop and progressive rock jazz band who just performed in Denver this past March. Durango native Liver Down the River will also join the festival with their psych-a-funk-a-grass-a-delic sound.

LOHI Music Festival has previously included bands like ALO, The Infamous Stringdusters, Kyle Hollingsworth Band and many more. In past years, the festival has been split between two stages to showcase a variety of bands. The festival has also been known to incorporate craft beer tents and this year is no different with an after party at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom.

General admissions tickets start at $32, with the after party they’re running $47, and VIP tickets are $150. Tickets can be found here. Children under the age of 10 are free. Remember that no pets are allowed.

While you await the big day in July, check out our interview with LOHI Music Festival’s founder Paul Brown.