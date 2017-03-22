Justin Brunson—chef and owner of Old Major, Masterpiece Deli, Masterpiece Kitchen, Masterpiece Luncheonette and Culture Meat & Cheese— recently announced plans for his latest business venture, Rocky Mountain Charcuterie (RMC).

The 6,000 square foot meat production facility will be on the corner of 38th Avenue and Steele Street and plans to specialize in local deli meats, sausage, bacon, salamis and whole muscle cuts sourced from family farms and ranchers throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Brunson says he plans to utilize old-world techniques to process pork, beef, lamb and poultry.

“I have been growing toward this goal for the last 15 years, if not my entire life,” Brunson said. “I was born and raised in an Iowa farming family, and my childhood was spent gardening, hunting, and fishing. These activities have helped to mold my passion for food, its sourcing and its preparation.”

Rocky Mountain Charcuterie will wholesale packaged products to national grocery stores and restaurants. Brunson has also made plans to partner with local Colorado favorites, like providing Italian meats for Rosenberg’s Bagels new concept Lou’s Italian and using Infinite Monkey Theorem merlot to produce a red wine salami.

This isn’t the first major Denver project for Brunson’s partner and developer Ken Wolf. He was also behind the Denver Central Market. According to Ken, “All urban centers that consider themselves a food mecca have spaces like the Denver Central Market. They also have facilities similar to what we are creating with Rocky Mountain Charcuterie. This venture is an important step in keeping Denver on the forefront of the national food scene.

An opening date has not yet been announced.