From International Women’s Day, to yoga, Miss Rodeo and Denver’s Month of Photography, there is plenty to do in Denver this week. Whether or not you want to get drunk at a spelling bee, show your support for the transgender community, party with some drag queens, march for Standing Rock or dance at a Masquerade Ball, you’ll be sure to have a great time. It’s all about women, art and standing in solidarity. Here’s to a wonderfully productive week ahead.

Monday, March 6

International Women’s Day Event

When: March 6 to March 10, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Humanitarian Assistance Program- Josef Korbel School, 2201 S Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrates the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present and future. The mission of the Humanitarian Assistance Program is to prepare students at the University of Denver’s Josef Korbel School to work in the humanitarian field. Hosted by this program, the International Women’s Day Denver will celebrate with a week of films featuring women’s stories around the world. The films featured are Pushing the Elephant, India’s Daughter, Kumu Hina, Pray the Devil Back to Hell and Ukraine is Not a Brothel. Be sure to check out these insightful films. Enjoy thoughtful storytelling, stimulating conversation, and delicious food.

Tuesday, March 7

Open Flow

When: March 7, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Beat, 1221 Pecos Street., Denver

Cost: $7 online or cash/credit at the door

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Beat is a creative yoga studio that is influenced by music and the moon. Its style of yoga is infused with live music, crystal healing, reiki practice, oils and herbs, sound healing, meditation, circus arts and guided by the moon. For this event, DJ Magnetik will be keeping the dance floor grooving. There will be plenty of extra hoops, a 50 foot mirror wall, and this month they are giving away a flow prop from JAMhoops, limited to one lucky flow artist who attends. LED and fire props are encouraged and there will also be four sets of aerial silks available for you to practice on. All levels and all props are welcome.

Feral Factory Art Salon: Exploring the Collage City

When: March 7, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: KEPHART, 2555 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $12 (Seating is limited. You must reserve a ticket in advance.)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Born in the RiNo District, the Feral Factory facilitates arts shows, exhibits, and performances, activates underutilized spaces, holds art exhibitions, invigorates businesses, teaches creative workshops and creates opportunities for artists and communities to come together. After having recently celebrated its opening launch, this event is the first of Feral’s Salon series and is a collaboration with RedLine Contemporary Art Center. This will be an evening of excellent art, scintillating conversation, tasty treats, and community. Surrounded by the street photography of Armando Martinez and Shana Cordon you’ll have the opportunity to discuss issues of the city’s shifting “urban collage,” the quick-paced changes of its districts, the effects these changes have on its people, and how citizens might engage with the city in the future. Furthermore, you can openly discuss how art has addressed cities, people, and change in the past, present, and future. Panelists include artist Armando Martinez; artist Shana Cordon, an international and multimedia performer and artist; Geoffrey Shamos, art historian and Development Director of RedLine Contemporary Art Center; John Barbour, Co-Founder of Feral Factory and many more. Coffee will be provided by Kaladi Coffee Roasters along with appetizers and wonderful company.

Winter Glow Flow Silent Disco: Free Yoga

When: March 7, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: $12 dinner and wine special for all participating yogis.

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop, CorePower Yoga, and The Infinite Monkey Theorem are teaming up again to give a one-of-a-kind free yoga experience. For this event, Silent Disco Glow Flow is coming back for an entire series. Join other yogis on select Tuesdays, surrounded by fluorescent skies and city lights for a 60-minute class led by Claire Ewing from CorePower Yoga. DJillE will be spinning beats straight to each wireless glowing LED headphones – which will let you hear tunes and Claire, and fully immerse you in the entire journey. Come for yoga and stay for a $12 dinner and wine special. Headphones are limited, so get there early to ensure you a spot. See you there.

March 8, Wednesday

Miss Rodeo Colorado Horsemanship Clinic

When: March 8, 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $25 to $50

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Miss Rodeo Colorado is the ideal western American young woman. She symbolizes the youth of Colorado who wish to further promote the sport of rodeo and western heritage. The Miss Rodeo Colorado Pageant is held during the Greeley Independence Stampede’s Fourth of July celebration in Greeley, Colorado. For this event, they are honored to welcome Jodi Witt, with over 25 years of experience teaching horsemanship and judging horse shows, as the presenting clinician. Witt currently serves on the Miss Rodeo America National Advisory Council, the MRA Horsemanship committee, has judged several pageants, and is the new Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Quarter Horse Association. This clinic will focus on correct equitation, rail work and pattern elements, flag carrying, and queen’s wave skills. This event is in conjunction with the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo and will be held in the Stadium Arena. Horses must have current health papers to attend. Bring your horse and get ready to saddle up.

PFLAG Transgender Community Circle

When: March 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: PFLAG Denver, 1290 Williams St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: PFLAG realizes its vision through supporting families, allies and people who are LGBTQ, by providing education about the unique issues and challenges faced in this community and advocating to change attitudes and create policies and laws that achieve full equality. For this event, PFLAG Denver is happy to provide a monthly gathering for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals, their parents, family members, friends and allies in the community. This group is a safe and welcoming space to ask questions and have honest and frank discussions about gender and gender identity. Come and collaborate in the journeys, perspectives and issues surrounding this diverse and expansive community.

Thursday, March 9

Storm Warning: Artists on Climate Change & the Environment

When: March 9 to April 30, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Vicki Myhren Gallery at DU, 2121 E Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free; refreshments and music provided.

The Lowdown: Vicki Myhren Gallery is an exhibition venue of the School of Art & Art History at the University of Denver and is dedicated to interdisciplinary visual arts programming and practice. For this event, come and enjoy the opening reception of this latest exhibit. It highlights artist’s response to issues of climate change and the environment with documentary vision, humor, passion and harsh beauty. This exhibit presents distinctly different works of art: from sound installation to sustainable gourd sculpture to recycled Mylar mailing strips to a camel gastrolith rotating in space to the sound of gamelan gongs, and more. This work is presented in conjunction with Denver’s Month of Photography, featuring photographs by J. Henry Fair and Chris Jordan, both well revered for their documentary photography of the abject beauty of the human impact on climate change and industrial scars. Come on down and witness this controversial issue of environmental climate change portrayed through visually stunning art.

Andrew Novick & Miu Vermillion Double Solo Show

When: March 9, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sally Centigrade Art Gallery, 1423 Larimer Street, Downstairs Walkway, Suite 080., Denver

Cost: Free and includes refreshments and $2 parking

The Lowdown: Sally Centigrade is an art gallery with an emphasis on work from the lowbrow and pop surreal movement. The gallery is a venue to showcase Denver’s artists, as well as bring other artists from around the country and the world to the Mile High City. For this event, they present their first-ever photography show as part of Denver’s Month of Photography. They’re hosting a double solo show featuring new work from Denver’s own Andrew Novick and California-based photographer Miu Vermillion. For momentary lapse, Andrew Novick created a work of art that is equal parts creepy and welcoming. For Vignettes, Miu’s approach to making art is immersive as each piece is ornately framed, and each photo has a backstory; several hidden messages will be revealed during the show. This opening reception will include refreshments, and $2 parking in the Larimer Square Garage. Come on down and enjoy beautiful artwork and casual conversation with Andrew Novick himself.

Drunken Bee

When: March 9, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Rosedale, 1135 E Evans Avenue

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Rosedale Tavern is a neighborhood tavern that specializes in cocktails, oysters and burgers. For this event, Jacob BenEzra presents spelling words that can be difficult to sober minds but even more challenging for drunken minds. You can either spell or enjoy the show, but either way be sure to join them for an evening of drinking with a spelling problem. Bring your dictionaries and thirst.

TWWR Year Anniversary Comedy Showcase

When: March 9, 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: The White Whale Room, 415 S Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: The White Whale Room blurs the line between coffee shop and neighborhood bar. For this event, The White Whale Room is finally turning a year old. To commemorate all of the seasoned comics that have graced their humble stage every Thursday night, as well as old veterans, up-and-comers, newbies, and other patrons who have sat through the heckling, they are hosting a proper comedy set. This showcase will feature Hippieman, Jason Keyes, Rachel Weeks, Harris Alterman and host Alan Bromwell. They will be running happy hour all night. Come and see what their comedy night is all about.

Viewpoints Workshop

When: March 9, 9 to 10 a.m.

Where: University of Denver – Newman Center – JMAC Studios, 1903 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver University Drama Ensemble (DUDE) is a club at the University of Denver that aims to provide a connection to the theatrical arts for the DU community and beyond. For this event, they are hosting a workshop led by Anne Penner. Viewpoints is a technique of composition that acts as a medium for thinking about and acting upon movement, gesture and creative space. Originally developed in the 1970s by choreographer Mary Overlie as a method of movement improvisation, this theory was adapted for stage acting by directors Anne Bogart and Tina Landau. Viewpoints help create a way for actors and directors speak about the space they are in and are helpful if you want to become a professional. If you can’t attend, Anne will be leading workshops every Friday this spring, if you are interested.

Friday, March 10

Native Nations March

When: March 10, 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 1099 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Native Nations March is the Meskwaki Nation of Iowa and Iowan water protectors in support of the Standing Rock Sioux and the National Native Nations March in Washington DC on March 10, 2017. For this event, Denver natives and allies are coming together in solidarity of this march. They will meet at Sunken Gardens at 4 p.m., march to the Colorado State Capital, rally at the Colorado State Capital and return to the Sunken Gardens where they will join Cafe Cultura at the Denver Inner City Parish. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, indigenous grassroots leaders and tribal nations are rising to defend their inherent rights to protect Unci Maka (Grandmother Earth) and Mni Wiconi (water) for the future generations of all. For those who cannot march, they hope you can take peaceful action at home in your tribal nations, states, cities, towns, villages and provinces.

GIVE Denver’s 6th Annual Masquerade Ball

When: March 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway., Denver

Cost: $52.80 (individual tickets)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Denver Human Services (DHS) provides both assistance benefits, protection and prevention programs to Denver residents. For this event, they will be hosting the 6th annual Masquerade Ball. It will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, great music from a local DJ and other exciting entertainment. A silent auction will also be held, which will pair unique entertainment and memorabilia packages with beautiful masks created by children who benefit from DHS programs. All donations and proceeds will benefit GIVE Denver. It is a program of DHS that leverages contributions, volunteers, and community partnerships to support foster children, the homeless, and the city’s most vulnerable communities. Come and support these giving programs. For more information visit their website.

Metamorphosis: Transmutations

When: March 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Mike Wright Gallery, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free

More Information: Available Here

The Lowdown: Mike Wright Gallery is a contemporary art gallery in the LoDo district of Denver. For this event, they present “Metamorphosis: Transmutations,” a Month of Photography solo show by Colorado native Jeff Klapperich. This exhibition represents a culmination of Klapperich’s multidisciplinary studies, transforming the human figure into elemental abstractions of shape, color and texture, using photographic and ceramic materials with a focus on their inherent alchemical properties. This series’s latest iteration includes the use of ceramic glaze, a medium which informed the inclusion of color into the final photograph and has turned Klapperich’s attention toward the concept of alchemy. The composition visually takes the rigidity of strict, representational photography and reduces the human figure into elemental abstractions of shape, color and texture. A more perfect object? That will be for you to decide.



Urban Art Experience “While You Were Sleeping”

When: March 10, 6 to 11:59 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S Broadway., Denver

Cost: Free; 7$ Suggested Donation after 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space aims to support artists and provide a space that cultivates creativity through highly curated contemporary art exhibitions and events. For this event, they are hosting the opening reception of this immersive art experience that explores the diversity of Denver’s street artists. Art and instillations are featured by ShellieBee, KoKo Bayer, Chris Haven, Pher01 and Graffiti Mpek. This is a 21+ event. There will be exclusive raffle tickets for prizes from BFresh, Glass Artists and Featured artists from the showcase. Enjoy refreshments and giveaways as you welcome these local artists and their work.

Drag Decades: Guilty Pleasures

When: March 10, 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $27.50

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, come join Shirley and company for a wonderful night of Guilt Pleasures. You know, those songs you just can’t get out of your head? MMMMM bop, Zarah, Brody, Friutbomb, and special guests Brittany Michaels and JT Timberwood will bring all the gorgeous glamour and hot heat needed to make this a night to remember. Come and enjoy a fun and crazy drag filled extravaganza.

Saturday, March 11

St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration at Scruffy Murphy’s

When: March 11, 7 a.m.

Where: Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub, 2030 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Scruffy Murphy’s is an authentic Irish pub that’s great for meeting old friends and discovering new ones. They provide live music every weekend along with a wide selection of beer, wine and whiskey. For this event, they are joining in celebrating the 55th St. Patrick’s Parade in Denver, as they are located two blocks off the Parade route. There will be stepdancers, live music on two stages, three bars, a heated beer tent on their back patio, corned beef, whiskey and plenty of libation. They are opening at 7 a.m. for early birds and there is no cover charge. March on over, roll out the green moss, follow the bagpipers and join them in celebrating the fantastically green and delicious St. Patrick’s Day.

Attitude on Santa Fe

When: March 11, 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Ballet, The Armstrong Center for Dance, 1075 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $85

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, Colorado Ballet is hosting this performance featuring two new ballets choreographed and performed by Colorado Ballet Company dancers, and one ballet by an outside choreographer performed by the Colorado Ballet Studio Company. The choreographers include company dancer Fernanda Oliveira and her new work “Saudade,” company dancer Sean Omandam and his new “Pricks of Brightness,” and internationally-renowned choreographer Jairo Heli and his work “REDbeat.” “Saudade” is a ballet in four short movements set to contemporary covers of Tom Jobim’s Bossa Nova classics. “RED beat” is about how the planet has changed its natural rhythm and lost its equilibrium. As a result of this, all living and organic beings have changed their beat to a tune where they are dangerously close to collapse; it’s a trip to the inside of these bodies, where the arteries are contaminated and heartbeats rise. This performance includes cocktails at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., performance at 7:30 p.m.

Image

When: March 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: GRACe, 888 E 50th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Globeville Riverfront Art Center (GRACe) is home to as many as 80 visual artists working in a variety of media as well as creative businesses including web design, interior design, floral & event planning services and more. For this event, they are celebrating Month of Photography with a juried show of work containing or inspired by photographic processes or elements. The show runs from March 10 to March 31.



SKINs

When: March 11, 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Leon is a contemporary art gallery that focuses on both emerging and mid-career local artists, yet also features several select national and international artists. For this event, artist Tya Alisa Anthony highlights the photographic exploration of the complexities of American Culture in the 21st Century. The idealization of the body is examined physically and metaphorically through play, lighting and process. Inspired by organic colors and textures that environmental weathering creates during the aging process, gender, career, culture, ethnicity, age and class all disappear revealing the one constant, autonomy. Anthony is a fine artist exploring identity through photography and mixed media. Anthony received a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in 2015, honored as Valedictorian, from Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design. “I create visual personifications of identity narratives through photography, drawing and mixed media. I explore the gaps of knowledge of my own heritage with vivid imagery addressing…identity. I compile diverse narratives to explore the idea of multiplicity and the other,” explained Anthony.

Horror & Wonder

When: March 11, 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Processus, 955 24th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Processus is a shared place for artists to think and make; a multi-use shop, darkroom, clean space and cafe/pop up space. For this event, they present works by Michael Garlington in conjunction with the Month of Photography Denver. Garlington is a photographer, printer and sculptor who creates installations, photo-sculptures and photographic works with elaborate sculptural frames. The works in this exhibition reflect human emotions and experiences using 4 x 5 film and mixed media. Some of the works are created in collaboration with his partner Natalia Bertotti. Processus is also focusing on photography workshops in March and April in conjunction with the Month of Photography. Christopher R. Perez is offering a wooden pinhole camera class and a darkroom intensive. Jeffery Graves is offering a modern platinum palladium intensive. For more information on this event, private instruction, details on classes and membership please visit their website or contact Christopher R. Perez via email.

Sunday, March 12

Hot Yoga Alignment Workshop

When: March 12, 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Yoga Pod Denver – Cherry Creek, 2780 E 6th Ave., Denver

Cost: $30

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Yoga Pod Denver – Cherry Creek’s mission is to create a sanctuary of peace where each student can rejuvenate their body, refresh their mind, and replenish their spirit. For this event, they present Hot Yoga practice for those who desire a deeper understanding. In this hot yoga intensive, they’ll help you explore the alignment, energetics and benefits of each posture in much deeper detail. This workshop is ideal for all levels of practitioners and will give you the tools to deepen your hot yoga practice with greater precision and safety. Come and down and get your stretch on during this peaceful practice.

Colorado Symphony & Wonderbound present MAYhem

When: March 12, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th St & Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Price Level 1 – $67.00; Price Level 2 – $51.00; Price Level 3 – $29.00; Price Level 4 – $15.00

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony’s mission is to create extraordinary musical experiences that transport today’s listener, from the best of the past to the edge of the future. Wonderbound is a re-imagining of the 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization Ballet Nouveau American Dance Company that embraces the human form as a vehicle for invention and understanding and uses it as a catalyst for inspiration and creativity. For this event, they present this eclectic program that features orchestral works performed with the Colorado Symphony alongside Chimney Choir, Ian Cooke Band, Jesse Manley and his band, and Tom Hagerman; each with a unique style, sound, and symphonic approach. As part of the evening, Wonderbound Dance Artists will perform excerpts from Artistic Director Garrett Ammon’s productions Boomtown, Gone West, Snow, and Rock Ballets. Come and enjoy the perfect combination of artistic expression through music and dance.

Mark you Calendar

Artists Night Out

When: March 13, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free

RSVP: Available Here

Vulnerability

When: March 14, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Irish Snug, 1201 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available Here

A Film For All Seasons – Smiles of a Summer Night

When: March 15, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Chez Artiste, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $8.50

Tickets: Available Here

St. Pat’s Burlesque – Shamrockin’ Shimmy!

When: March 16 to March 17; Thursday 8 p.m, Friday 8p.m. & 11 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $27 to $37

Tickets: Available Here