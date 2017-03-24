In the top corner of the wall at Il Posto, there’s a quote that perfectly embodies the restaurant’s transition into its new RiNo location: “Cooking is the only art that uses all five senses.”

Il Posto owner Andrea Frizzi has capitalized on all five senses while serving Northern Italian cuisine in their old Uptown location for a decade. But, it takes one glimpse of the new space to see that he’s seriously upped the ante on our sense of sight with their new decor.

The Space

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 3,500 square foot space sits at the corner of 26th and Larimer, with an upper mezzanine, open kitchen, expansive bar and windows that pour light into the space and allow for a stunning view of downtown Denver.

However, the real showstopper in the restaurant is the light fixture that twists and turns across the ceiling to fill the entire space. The fixture has more than 100 glass bulbs that were designed by Bocci Glass in Vancouver and hand-blown on the island of Murano outside of Venice. It took more than a week to install.

Sommelier Benjamin Burke has been with the restaurant for four years and said the team couldn’t be happier with the new space.

“We love it here,” Burke said. “It’s amazing to be doing what we’ve done for the last 10 years in a space that our amazing menu has always deserved.”

He’s right. Visually the menu is just as stunning, but it tastes even better.

The Food + Drink

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After imbibing in a few of their cocktails and Italian wines (we loved the wide selection of bourbon cocktails and a bottle of Berardenga Chianti Classico), we ate our way through the menu, which is organized in true Italian fashion—assaggini (appetizers), primi (pastas), risotti (risottos), secondi (entrees) and dolce (desserts).

To kick off our evening, we enjoyed the housemade burrata with lavash crackers, basil and an aged balsamic ($15) and the polpo which is octopus carpaccio with kumquats, chiles, radish and purple potato chips ($18). If you’re looking for a “gateway” octopus dish for a seafood skeptic, this is the one. It’s thinly sliced, colorful and the perfect balance of flavor that doesn’t leave you feeling fishy.

You’ll want to save room and make it all the way down the menu. Pro Tip: Il Posto’s risottos are made fresh to order, so be sure to mention that you’re interested in the spring risotto with English peas, fennel and black truffle cacio cavallo ($25) at the start of your meal, as it takes 20-25 minutes to prepare. All of the entrees were tempting, but we certainly didn’t regret ordering the capesante with sea scallops, cockles, marble potatoes, celery root, sunchokes and a spicy lobster bisque ($35).

The menu changes daily, so you’re guaranteed a different experience each visit to ignite all five senses.

Il Posto is located at 2601 Larimer St., Denver 80205. They are open Monday-Saturday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Beginning April 10, they will also be open for lunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.