From Month of Photography, to comedy, to art exhibits and more, there is plenty to do in Denver this week. Whether or not you want to hang out with some drag queens, play TV trivia, audition for Denver Pridefest or celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, there is bound to be something for everyone. On the cusp of the recent announcement of Season 7 debuting on July 16, a Game of Thrones® Live Musical Concert is coming, so get ready to be transported to the Seven Kingdoms. There are 25 amazing opportunities for you to get out and experience all that Denver has to offer. So make a new friend, learn about your community and just have a swell old time. Here’s to an action packed week ahead.

Monday, March 13

Faces of GW – Student Photography Exhibit

When: March 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Mexican Cultural Center, 5350 Leetsdale Dr., Suite 200 W (2nd Floor)., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Mexican Cultural Center is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, with the mission to promote the Mexican Culture in the State of Colorado. For this event, they present Faces of GW, a collaborative photography project that is inspired and designed after National Geographic’s “Faces of America” article. Through this exhibit, students from George Washington High School, explore the stories of the faces that walk through the halls of their high schools every day. Students were asked to photograph and connect with a student or teacher that they’d never spoken to. The purpose of this exercise was to connect with each other through experiences, personal struggles and common struggles as we all navigate the world around us.

Tuesday, March 14

Lit on Lit – Cannabis-inspired Writing Class

When: March 14, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Puff, Pass & Paint, 2087 S Grant St., Denver

Cost: $39

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Puff, Pass & Paint is like “canvas and cocktails,” but with a cannabis twist. It’s here where you can join Denver-based painter Heidi Keyes for an intimate two-hour smoking session in her home studio, while you follow along with her step-by-step instructions to create your own mind-altered masterpiece. For this event, enjoy their first cannabis-inspired writing session, where you can explore the THC-induced writer within yourself, toying with quick story prompts in a relaxed, cannabis-friendly atmosphere, hosted by published authors from Denver’s arts and literature magazine, Suspect Press. Please note that this event is BYOC (bring your own cannabis) in order to comply with local laws that prohibit the provision of cannabis. Light refreshments provided by City ‘O City. This class is for 21 + only and non-refundable.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trivia Night!

When: March 14, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, 902 S Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For this event, get ready to test your knowledge on all things It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia related. Get your gang together (don’t forget your wild card) and come use your knowledge of Bird Law to win the ultimate prize (you get to smash the loser’s team pieces). What better way to get ready for St. Paddy’s day than trivia at your local pub? More details to come soon.

Wednesday, March 15

Pearl Necklaces – LGBTQ Game Night

When: March 15, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Pearl’s, 608 E 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Your Mom’s House is an intimate music venue located in the heart of Denver in the Capitol Hill neighborhood attached to the bar, Pearl’s. For this event, they are bringing together drinking, games and drag queens for a fabulous extravaganza. Evelyn Le Cher and special guest Holly Monroe will be hosting a night of Cards Against Humanity, Quiplash, and other nonsense games which start promptly at 8 p.m. Naughty drink specials: $4 Shots and $5 Drinks. All identities Welcome.

Thursday, March 16

National Paddling Film Festival & Co. Whitewater Spring Kickoff

When: March 16, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 for members, $15 for non-members

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Colorado Whitewater (CW) is an all-volunteer organization that promotes the sport of whitewater kayaking in the Rocky Mountains. They provide instruction, promote and teach whitewater safety, support racing and freestyle kayak competitions and participate in river conservation and access issues. For this event, check out the best films from the 2017 National Paddling Film Festival: The Wetter the Better. Doors open at 5:30. Films start at 7 p.m. There will be food trucks (Barefoot BBQ food truck will be there), raffles, and two + hours of paddling films to get you psyched for Spring. Some companies that will be donating raffle items are Confluence Kayaks, Golden River Sports, Down River Equipment, River Pretty, Body au Naturel, CKS Online, Shred Ready and more. You don’t want to miss this.

Artist Talk with Andrew Beckham

When: March 16, 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Art Gym offers a workspace and access to the tools necessary for emerging and seasoned artists, as well as a Cafe, Gallery and Commissary Kitchen. For this event, Andrew Beckham’s series Density and Distance takes viewers on a journey into deep space – or so it appears. Black holes, galaxies, and starry skies are in fact “cosmological analogies” created by thousands of tiny Nicotania seeds that Beckham meticulously hand-sifts onto museum board. His images “fulfill a certain kind of visual expectation, and then defy it,” he writes. “In so doing, the eroding notion of the photograph as an empirical document is thrown further into question.” Get ready to be taken out of this world.

St. Pat’s Burlesque – Shamrockin’ Shimmy!

When: March 16 to March 17; Thursday 8 p.m, Friday 8p.m. & 11 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $27 to $37

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, join emcee – Naughty Pierre, the popular Irish band – Avourneen and the Clocktower Clockette dancers for a burlesque that celebrates the Luck of the Irish to create comedy, sensuality and music made for some shamrockin’ fun. It will also feature their resident Irishman, Adam Goldstein, who will regale the audience with some good ole Irish cheer and stories. There will be an abundance of Irish good cheer, blazing green tassels, tongue-in-cheek fun, laughter and music…and you just might get lucky. So bring your friends and come on down for a frolicking, great green time.

Nighttime Tonight

When: March 16, 9 to 10:15 p.m.

Where: The Deer Pile, 206 E 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Nighttime Tonight is a live late-night show with some of Denver’s finest comedians, on every Third Thursday of the month. For this event, the late episode of Nighttime Tonight is here, hosted by Brian Flynn and Kira MagCalen. Comedians for this show include Allison Rose, Katie Bowman, Caitie Hannan and Janae Burris, plus a few special guests. They will also be collecting donations for Karam Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that develops innovative education programs for Syrian refugee youth, distribute smart aid to Syrian families, and fund sustainable development projects initiated by Syrians for Syrians. Support a great cause and have a good laugh.

Friday, March 17

Denver Home Show

When: March 17 to March 19; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Fri & Sat), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sun.)

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street., Denver

Cost: $11 at the box office or $9 online

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Denver Home Show highlights the latest ideas and trends in remodeling, design, and outdoor living. For this event, find fresh inspiration, helpful tips, innovative products and fantastic deals in remodeling, home improvement, decor and outdoor spaces with hundreds of experts all under one roof.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

When: March 17 to March 19th; 1 to 9 p.m. (Fri.), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Sat.), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sun.)

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 (cash on at the door)

The Lowdown: Body Mind Spirit Expo brings together a community of holistic healers and psychics that invite you to discover your inner path in the spiritual age. They promote that living a conscious, holistic life allows you to not only enjoy vibrant health, but to understand your deepest motivations and some of the most mysterious aspects of your being. For this event, explore within and gain personal insights and guidance from more than 250 exhibitors, including readers, psychics, mediums and healers. All readings and healings are only $20 for 20 Minutes. Come and enjoy as you discover your inner being.

Tectonic Shift | Dynamics of Change

When: March 17, 6 to 9 p.m. (Exhibition runs January 29 thru April 30)

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Walker Fine Art is a loft-style gallery featuring original contemporary art. For this event, Walker Fine Art presents a collective group art exhibition that is comprised of artists represented by the gallery, as well as local guest artists whose work represents the proposed narrative and theme. This exhibition explores the concept of social transformation, as the artwork highlights the boundary or edge that is most active, where points of resistance meet, when activity materializes and alteration becomes most apparent. Without being fatalistic or optimistic in intent, even though art can sometimes react in opposition to the dysfunctions of culture, these artists look at the realities of upheavals and take them on as subject matter, in hopes of creating an ongoing conversation that is both honest and relatable. The exhibition will be featured on the 3rd floor. Come and enjoy this insightful display.

Andrew Beckham Month of Photography Lecture

When: March 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $5 to $10

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Anderman Photography Lecture Series presents quarterly talks by the preeminent creators and thinkers in photography today and is sponsored by the Denver Art Museum Photography Department. For this event they present, Andrew Beckham. Beckham holds an MA in Aesthetic Theory from Prescott College and a BFA from the Pacific Northwest College of Art. A Fulbright Fellow in Jerusalem over the turn of the millennium, Beckham has traveled extensively, making photographs exploring spiritual and cultural landscapes. He has been called a “visual poet” for his contemplative body of work that seeks to make sense of humanity’s place in nature. In his photography, his juxtapositions of scale and visual associations elicit thoughts on both form and the psyche, and lend poignancy to the places and things he depicts. Come and marvel over his beautiful artwork.

McNichols Project #1: The Jazz Project

When: March 17, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Two Parts is am events company that creates and coordinates beer festivals, community dinners and more. Their mission is to create community through discovery, consumption, discussion of local experiences, craft products and to cheer those behind it all. For this event, the McNichols Project presents a unique event series that explores select eras from the past in 2017. For this exhibit they will immerse guests in the Jazz Age, the era of cool, edgy opulence, complete with era-appropriate cocktails, music and decor. Get ready to take yourself back to a time where the economy was booming and jazz music filled buzzing basement clubs in New Orleans, Chicago, and New York. Embrace the age of flappers donning fur coats and sequin gowns, bootleggers hucking bathtub gin and a blues bands scoring the era’s soundtrack. Get ready to immerse yourself in art, food, drink, live music and more with them Spring, Summer, and Fall.

Saturday, March 18

Pictorial Vexillography, Concerns in Different Regularities

When: March 18, 12 to 2 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: PlatteForum is a unique community, artist-in-residence program and youth-development center in Denver that matches underserved youth with master artists in intensive, structured and long-term creative learning environments. Developed by PlatteForum lead artist George P. Perez, with PlatteForum’s own acclaimed ArtLab program, this new exhibition explores the teen’s view on identity and emblem. Vexillography is the practice of designing flags, and in doing so, one may create official statements to the outside world. In this exhibition, these creations will include flags and banners, based on the high-schoolers’ own photography, which are representative of their experiences, identities and world views, some of which were inspired by the recent Women’s March on Denver. This exhibit is presented as part of Denver’s Month of Photography. Come and pay witness to this insightful artwork.

Old World Wonder Fashion Show

When: March 18, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: ProStudio.us, 3768 Norwood Dr #E, Highlands Ranch., Denver

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: CharlieBrae Boutique offers trendy women clothing. They serve up vintage finds and consignments for all people. They offer new and gently used products at affordable prices and pride themselves on quality and great customer service. They aim to inspire girls to be unique and one of a kind and encourage them to be fashion forward and unapologetically fabulous. For this event, they present a night of unique fashion as they release their new clothing line. This lineup will feature designer Eve Jenkins who will be showing at New York Fashion Week. There will be a champagne bar, hot chocolate bar and photo booth, plus a pop-up boutique shop. Enjoy fashion and a fun girls night out.

Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound

When: March 18 to March 19, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $35 and up

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Shaping Sound is a contemporary dance company focused on choreographic artistry that is dedicated to creating opportunities for contemporary performers and to serving as teachers and role models for young dancers through performances, workshops and more. With a dynamic mix of energy, emotion and athleticism, the ensemble brings a musicality of movement to each performance by providing their audiences access to and an understanding of contemporary dance through a unique fusion of jazz, modern and hip-hop choreography. For this event, under the artistic direction of Emmy Award Winner, Travis Wall, they present brand new show that tells the story of a man fighting to find his creative voice after the death of his one true love. Heart-wrenching, breath-taking and ultimately uplifting, this is one dance show that audiences will remember forever. Be sure not to miss it.

Bollywood Dance Party – Holi Bash

When: March 18, 8 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1144 Broadway., Denver

Cost: $16.82

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: US-South Asian Chamber of Commerce – Colorado provides a forum for their members to exchange business ideas and have access to a dynamic network of other leading professionals. For this event, Norvan Entertainment and High Fi Marketing present one of Denver’s hottest Bollywood non-stop dance parties, including live performances and more. This event features one of Colorado’s finest, DJ MRA spinning the latest Bollywood, Bhangra EDM and Top 40. Come enjoy this cultural extravaganza.

March Art Show!

When: March 18, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Sol Shine, 1501 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Sol Shine is an eco-boutique, art gallery and yoga studio where they do their best to highlight and support that a community and each individual can and should authentically be themselves, discover radical self love and explore creative ways to live kindly. For this event, join them for a wonderful night of art, music, good vibes and eco-lightened fashion. Free cocktails for 21+. Stop by and check out the wide range of local artwork and meet and greet with the artists. Shine on.

Opening Reception: Process and De/constructing Landscape

When: March 18, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Helikon Gallery & Studios, 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Helikon Gallery & Studios is a multi-faceted art space in Denver’s thriving RiNo art district. For this event, they are pleased to present two shows: Process: the altered photo’ and ‘De/constructing Landscape: New works by Annie Aqua’. Process focuses on mixed media and photographic elements as an illustration of the power and importance of photos in the artistic process of various art disciplines, such as painting, drawing, digital art and collage. ‘De/constructing Landscape focuses on freeways, exploring the ways in which they function as public or private spaces in between the city and the suburbs, and how they are experienced in time and space. Come see these two diverse shows that coincide with Denver’s Month of Photography.

The Breaks : A Music & Art Experience

When: March 18, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway., Denver

Cost: $5

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space aims to support artists and provide a space that cultivates creativity through highly curated contemporary art exhibitions and events. For this event, they present an urban inspired music and art showcase; featuring the music of Eric. V , Sons Law Firm, Luke Hightree, AMES1 and DJ FALAFEL PAPI; and featuring art work from ShellieBee, KoKo Bayer, Chris Haven, Pher01 and Mpek. It will be hosted and musically curated by Wesley Hughes. There will be live glass blowing demonstrations with Chinky Mcgee Glass. You must pre-register for this event; it comes with five raffle tickets that will be entered to win glass made live during the event, as well as several other amazing prizes. This even is for 21+ only and valid ID is required. Come have a great time with art and music.

A Pop of Color

When: March 18, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: RiNo, River North Art District, 2901 Blake Street, Suite 165., Denver

Cost: Unknown; purchase your tickets ahead of time from a pre-sale ticket seller

The Lowdown: Kairos’s pop-up art parties present cutting edge art in a way you’ve never seen it before. These parties promote the active synergy between creator and consumer, cultivating a thematic multi-disciplinary experience curated for a unique space each time that captures the transformative and transporting nature of artistic engagement. For this event, join them for their first event of the year featuring cutting edge visual artists, fashion designers, and performers, a coveted DJ lineup, hor d’eouvres and cocktails. Come dressed in your best white attire, but don’t forget your pop of color.

Sunday, March 19

Game of Thrones® Live Concert Experience

When: March 19, 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $99.50 Floor & Tables; $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 RES plus service charges

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, Live Nation Denver invites you to enter the world of Westeros with the Game of Thrones® Live Concert Experience, an immersive music and visual experience that will bring the Seven Kingdoms to life on a scale never seen before. Using state-of-the-art technology, Game of Thrones® composer Ramin Djawadi, along with a full orchestra and choir, will take fans on a musical journey through the realm – from King’s Landing to Winterfell, along the northern stretches of the Kingsroad to The Wall and across the Narrow Sea to Braavos, Meereen and beyond. Djawadi’s celebrated music for the show resonates with fans as his meticulously constructed songs that underscored the emotional weight of key moments between beloved characters, lent scale to massive battle sequences or brought to life songs referenced in the books. Djawadi’s previous credits include the Grammy® nominated score for Marvel’s 2008 blockbuster, Iron Man. This tour featuring a live orchestra, choir and musical solo performances is set to hit 28 Cities throughout North America this year. Be sure to purchase your tickets soon and get ready be transported to the world of Game of Thrones®.

Denver PrideFest Auditions

When: March 19, 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver Pridefest is an annual festival that happens the third weekend of June celebrating and supporting the GLBT Community Center of Colorado. From far and wide people come to celebrate the rich history of Colorado’s LGBT community and the spirit that makes the Mile High City great. For this event, let your star shine and rainbow flag fly at Denver PrideFest Auditions for entertainers for Center Stage and Latino Stage and for DJs and Go-Go Dances for Smirnoff Dance. For more information visit their website.

The Broadway Collective

When: March 19, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Colorado Ballet, The Armstrong Center for Dance, 1075 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $195

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Broadway Dance Collective is a Musical Theatre Master Class Tour that connects Broadway’s future generation with today’s Broadway stars. For this event, students will learn original Broadway material from the artists currently performing it nightly on Broadway. This will be a four hour Master Class taught by Broadway performers with classes in Musical Theatre Dance, Vocal Performance, and Audition Techniques for ages 7 to adult. For more information visit their website.

Apparitions: 16mm Film Performance

When: March 19, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 to $11

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Process Reversal is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-run organization committed to developing and participating in a domestic and international network of artists and communities that share knowledge and celebrate film across borders. For this event, they present Apparitions, a live 16mm expanded cinema performance by Vancouver-based contemporary media artist Alex MacKenzie. Inspired by early stereo imaging and the clash and collusion of socioeconomic forces, this work seeks to dismantle cinematic codes while foregrounding projector and light as sculpture. Using colour gels, masking, lens interference and projector movement in tandem with an exploration of binocular disparity, perspective, patterning and the film surface itself, this piece explores the transitional space between image and abstraction, nature and culture. This is the first installment of a new series featuring screenings, lectures, and workshops from contemporary media artists and filmmakers working with photochemical processes. Come and explore this new innovative media presentation.

Mark Your Calenda rs

Sherlock, Season 4: The Game is On

When: March 20, 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: Colorado Public Television – PBS – CPT12, 2900 Welton., Denver

Cost: Free

Daybreaker DEN/Intergalactic Planetary ’90s Dimension

When: March 22, 6 to 8:45 a.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 to $35

Tickets: Available Here

World Poetry Day – A Celebration!

When: March 21, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available Here

Y Music

When: March 23, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $40

Tickets: Available Here