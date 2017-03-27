Now that Colorado Craft Beer Week has subsided, get ready for a week filled with inventive events. Some of the most anticipated happenings include a Willy Wonka style pop up, a champagne and chicken throwdown and more. So make room for some tasty times, because this week there are plenty to be had.

Monday, March 27

A Strange Cheese Incident

When: Monday, March 27 at 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company — 1330 Zuni Street, Unit M, Denver

Cost: $25 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Did you miss String Cheese or are you maybe just missing it? Satisfy your senses by trading in those fly tunes for some fly tastes. Strange Craft and the Truffle Shop have teamed up to tickle your taste buds and have a rocking good time.

Tuesday, March 28

Preservery+ Presents: Cheese + Terra d’Oro Wines

When: Tuesday, March 28 at 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake Street #101, Denver

Cost: $35 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: The next event in The Preservery’s pairing series will bring this California Winery to Denver with a four-pour tasting accompanied by four cheeses, homemade bread and accouterments. Learn about pairings and Terra d’Oro’s sustainable practices and commitment to environmental stewardship. Whitney Ariss will be back again to guide you through and if you come early for dinner get 10 percent off your meal.

Wednesday, March 29

Beat the Brewer

When: Wednesday, March 29 at 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social — 65 Broadway Street, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Step up to the competition, in the mix with brewers from Declaration Brewery and Punch Bowl staff for a “good ol’ fashioned game-off,” head-to-head for all the gold and glory. Yes, that’s right, beer and bragging rights. First place gets brewer’s choice, second swipes some serious swag, third gets a free hour of Punch Bowl gaming and fourth walks away with a $25 gift card. But hey, if you’re having a good time with some good brews isn’t anyone a winner? Get social at the Social, make friends or don’t and let your competitive side take over for a while. How will future hump days live up to this?

Thursday, March 30

Casino Night

When: Thursday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co. — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $55 buy in for one player, $100 buy in for two players — tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t feel guilty about gambling here, some of the proceeds will be going to Aid to Vets. So buy in for one or two people, play some poker and enjoy a meal. Don’t worry if you’ve never played or are a bit rusty, dealers there will be happy to help educate you on a number of games such as Blackjack, Craps, Texas Hold ‘Em, Roulette and 3 card poker.

Pop-Up Molecular Donut Shop 6.0

When: Thursday, March 30th to Sunday, April 2nd from 6 to 11 a.m.

Where: Fruition Restaurant — 1313 East Sixth Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Catering by The Inventing Room and Chef Ian Kleinman are bringing back a Denver favorite, with this whimsical pop-up. Nitrogen ice cream, churro donuts and cayenne cotton candy are just a few enticing items on the menu. Kleinman, often called Denver’s Willy Wonka, is a “molecular culinary visionary,” in both his flavor creativity and aesthetic appeal. This is something you DONUT want to miss.

Friday, March 31

National Oyster on the Half Shell Day

When: Friday, March 31 at 4 p.m.

Where: All Jax Fish House Locations

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: It’s the last day of oyster month and we know you’ve been having one shell of a time and this will be no exception. The chefs have prepared specials for the menu and expanded the mignonette menu in addition to the Dozen Dozens contest. If you were worried about getting your oyster fix after March, then Jax has a perfect solution — giving all guests a gift card for a free half dozen oysters to be used in the future. If you haven’t celebrated once yet this month, don’t shuck up and miss out on this.

Saturday, April 1

Crawfish Boil at Wit’s End Brewing

When: Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Wit’s End Brewing Company — 2505 West Second Avenue #13, Denver

Cost: $9 – $12 — tickets here

The Lowdown: No, this is not an April Fools joke. Wit’s End is teaming up with Mile High Cajun for this crawfish boil — flying ’em straight from Louisiana to Denver. There will be two serving times to make sure everyone gets their fill, one at 1 p.m. and next at 3 p.m. For just $9 get a pound of crawfish with chipotle garlic butter or for just a few dollars more, drop $12 for ‘All the Way Pounds’ that also includes corn, potatoes and sausage.

Sunday, April 2

Buckets & Bottles: A Fried Chicken and Champagne Extravaganza

When: Sunday April 2, 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: RiNo Yacht Club —3350 Brighton Blvd # 100, Denver

Cost: Varies — call for more info 720.485.5581

The Lowdown: We know where we’ll be Sunday — what could be better than birds and bubbles? Answer: not a whole lot. That’s why we’ll be at the RiNo Yacht Club sipping on Etienne Calsac Champagne and getting down on some damn good fried chicken. Don’t miss out and ch-ch-chick it out!

Mark Your Calendars

Cherry Cricket Reopening

When: Monday, April 17

Where: Rebel Restaurant — 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

Rebel Dim Sum Night with Friends

When: Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Cherry Cricket — 2641 East Second Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

TheBigWonderful Derby Weekend

When: May 5-7

Where: Old Denver Post Headquarters in Globeville — 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $59 — tickets here

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax, Denver

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door