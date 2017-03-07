It has been six long years since Fleet Foxes last released an album. 2011 brought Helplessness Blues, a much darker follow-up to their self-titled album in 2008. How has it been six years since songs like “Bedouin Dress” and “Montezuma” were released – or nine years since breakout songs like “Ragged Wood” and “White Winter Hymnal”? Fleet Foxes is known for its folk-inspired sound that is complicated with heavy instrumentals. The first single off their new album, Crack-Up, is titled “Third of May/Ōdaigahara” and is no exception. Robin Pecknold’s vocals are still distinct in the almost nine-minute song.

Fleet Foxes will be at Red Rocks on September 27 with special guest Beach House. They kick off the U.S. leg of their tour in Portland, Maine and are scheduled to wrap up the tour at Red Rocks. Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Their new album, Crack-Up, will be released June 16.