Denver Fashion Weekend is almost here and it’s promising to be one of our biggest shows yet. This year, we introduced Madeline Stuart – the world’s first professional model with Down Syndrome – as not only a model in our show, but a designer as well. Her fashion line, 21 Reasons Why by Madeline Stuart, will make its runway debut on March 30 on our DFW runway. And now Madeline is casting for models to walk in her own designs.

Similar to herself, Madeline is seeking non-traditional models. However, when we say “non-traditional” we mean models that are truly unique and one-of-a-kind. Stuart is seeking models of distinct and diverse backgrounds like her own. Madeline Stuart’s Non-Traditional Models:

Size 0 – 6

5’7″-5’9″

Amputee models

Models of color – African American, Asian and Indian

Transgender models

If you believe you qualify, please send your photo/portfolio contact [email protected]

DFW is March 30 – April 2 and if you haven’t already, make sure to purchase your tickets. In addition to her participation as a designer, you can catch Madeline on the runway April 1, walking for designer Gino Velardi.