Ah, Pi Day— the perfect example of our willingness to take any excuse to eat and celebrate. What once was a day to celebrate math has quickly become one that encourages pie-lovers everywhere to pick up and savor a slice. If you’re like us — and your favorite math problem is “pie > pi” — be sure to make a pit-stop for a slice at these famed pie shops across Denver this Pi Day.

Long I Pie

Where: 2400 Curtis St, Denver (inside Temple Bakery)

Website: thelongipie.com

To get your hands on one of these cast-iron skillet beauties, you can order online or head to Temple Bakery— we suggest doubling down on their Drunken Nut with bourbon, chocolate and pecan and The Boyscout with blueberry and lemon. And, if you’re wanting to nerd out like us and learn about pie on its big day, they’ll be at Ford-Warren Library talking about the history and techniques of pie-making from 4-5 p.m. Event details here.

Humble Pie

Where:3550 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Website: humblepiestore.com

Humble? Maybe. Delicious? Yes. Catch all of your sweet and savory favorites at this shop, now celebrating its one-year anniversary on Colfax. Pick up a slice of Old-Fashioned Cherry Pie, or shower the gluten-free dessert-lover in your life with a taste of pure pie perfection with their Gluten Free Hazelnut Torte. Fans are also excited about the return of their Farmer Dave’s Buttermilk Banana Cream pie, set to arrive just in time for Pi Day.

Wednesdays Pie at Little Man + Sweet Cooie’s

Where: 1422 Larimer St, Denver. (store-front, click below for event locations)

Website: wednesdayspie.com

We love Wednesday’s Pie any day of the week, but they’re making Pi Day a little sweeter this year. They’ve teamed up with Little Man Ice Cream and Sweet Cooie’s to host a pi(e) day pop up at both locations from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Head to Little Man or Sweet Cooie’s for a slice of pie and scoop of ice cream for $7— and $3.14 of each pair sold will go to Skinner Middle School and Teller Elementary. Flavors include Signature Caramel Apple, Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse, Pina Colada Cream. Now there’s a guilt-free pie party. Full event details here.

Sugar Mill

Where: 2461 Larimer St, Denver.

Website: sugarmilldesserts.com

We touched on this in our weekly event round-up, but it’s worth mentioning again. Head to Sugar Mill to indulge in their signature pie, Tropical with Coconut Cream and Lilikoi for $3.14 a slice! Other popular flavors will also be available for pick-up, including Lemon Meringue, Mile High Mud Pie, and classics like Apple.

Brider

Where:1644 Platte St, Denver.

Website: denverbrider.com

This fast-casual rotisserie inside of the Nichols building downtown can put out some serious pie. Although their regular menu is can’t-miss, you’ll want to save room for dessert—specifically, its Salted Chocolate Pie ($4). We’ll let that photo speak for itself.