Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) is talked about for the fashion, the art, the entertainment. But insiders and veterans of the event know that one of the biggest perks of attending the show is the food – the free food. More specifically, the custom made dishes on the selective menu specifically created for DFW. Today, we’re announcing this season’s participants of restaurants. From brand new joints to DFW staples, below you’ll find year’s carefully selected picks. Prepare your taste buds, they are going to want to be a part of this event.

Thursday, March 30

Where: 2504 E Colfax Ave, Denver

What’s on the menu: The chefs at Chocolate lab have been hard at work creating custom truffle boxes for DFW. Flavors will include a red velvet with brandy and pecans, a dark chocolate and a spicy truffle among other surprise flavors. The Chocolate Lab will be at DFW all three days – Thursday, Saturday and Sunday! Fun fact: some truffle flavors are custom to some of the designers.

Where: 2620 16th St, Denver

What’s on the menu: Scoops of ice cream. Do we need to say more? Denver’s favorite ice cream shop will be serving up scoops of some of their classic and fan favorite flavors. Little Man Ice Cream combines the 1920s, 1930s and the 1940s eras into a unique old-fashioned experience that tastes like homemade ice cream.

Where: 3763 Wynkoop St

What’s on the menu: This New American restaurant delivers an adventurous plate with several festive dishes including fried baby octopus with squid ink jus, pickled mustard and Fresno chili relish. In addition, there will be black garlic panisse with candied mushroom gravy and fennel frond salad.

Saturday, April 1

Where: 24 Broadway

What’s on the menu: Who doesn’t like a little Latin flare? Lena is known for their signature Latin dishes that taste just like what you would expect from our friends south of the border. Expect dishes you already know and love you but with an extra level of creation and their own unique spin.

Where: Various locations throughout Denver.

What’s on the menu: It’s honey and water – all in one. With an event like DFW, you need all the energy possible. Blume gives you energy plus the hydration your body needs from water while adding the sweetness of honey. Enjoy the variety of flavors such as Vanilla Citrus and Wild Blueberry that Blume Honey Water will have to offer.

Where: 1801 Wewatta St

What’s on the menu: The newest addition to Union Station will be making its first appearance at DFW. While their 300 varieties of Whiskey won’t be there but can always be enjoyed at their modern day saloon in LoDo, you can expect some authentic and exceptional wood-fired food.

Sunday, April 2

Where: 218 S Broadway

What’s on the menu: This Tiki-style bar in Denver serves not only some festive tropical-inspired plates, but also the happiest hour specials including 65 different types of rum, including their classic Hawaiian rum drinks. We may not be experiencing tropical weather, but that won’t stop us from enjoying the flavors of tropical-inspired food. Expect vibrant and colorful dishes.

Where: 550 Broadway

What’s on the menu: Would we be proper hosts if we didn’t offer local Denver slices? Slices of prosciutto that is. This local favorite will be serving this classic dish that will be a compliment to all the sweets and festive cuisine that the previous nights have had to offer.

If you haven't bought your tickets to DFW yet, you may want to for reasons such as ALL THE ABOVE.