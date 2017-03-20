So much is happening this week we are overwhelmed with decisions. Craft Beer Week celebrations continue with Collaboration Fest and an awesome preview. This week has some great cooking classes in store — roll up some sushi with your homies, become a charcuterie board master or try out your skills as a canna-chef. This Sunday will be an especially Funday when Speed Rack, the all-women’s bartending competition comes to Denver. A lot of events are ticketed so get on it before it’s too late!

Monday, March 20

Collaboration Fest Preview Tappings at Alamo Drafthouse

When: Monday, March 20 at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse — 7301 South Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: This is your chance to get a sneak peak of beer week and maybe even score some tickets. Teaming up with PorchDrinking.com and Two Parts, Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting a special tapping event to preview some of the delicious beers that will be featured in this year’s Collaboration Fest. Some of the breweries joining forces include Beryl’s Beer Co. with Goose Island, Call to Arms Brewing Company with Spangalang Brewery, Resolute Brewing Company with Upslope Brewing Company, Ratio Beerworks with WeldWerks Brewing Company and TRVE Brewing with Burial Beer Co. You will certainly remember this Alamo.

GET SMART! Coffee & Beer Discussion Panel

When: Monday, March 20 at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company – 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company is hosting a panel featuring the head brewer and head roaster at Novo Coffee. Find out more about how some of your two favorite things fuse together to produce a unique and delicious creation. Epic’s Son of a Baptist beer demonstrates what a drastic impact coffee can have on beer. Listen and learn, take part in the Q & A and walk out with a bag of Novo Coffee.

Tuesday, March 21

Preservery+ Presents: Cheese + C Squared Ciders

When: Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St.#101, Denver

Cost: $35 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Cheese goes with everything. So, The Preservery has teamed up with C Squared Ciders to bring you an educational tasting series with four cheeses and four cider pours. Ask the people from C Squared about the cider making process or talk with Whitney Ariss, owner of Preservery (and cheese enthusiast), about her favorites and pairing strategies.

Bonus: If you come early for dinner, The Preservery will give you 10% off your meal!

Wednesday, March 22

Whiskey Tasting 2017

When: Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Press Club —1330 Glenarm Place, Denver

Cost: $30 (GA), $40 (VIP) — get tickets here

The Lowdown: Whiskey from several different Colorado brands will be showcased for an intimate evening of tasting. The event features whiskeys from Law’s Whiskey House, Breckenridge Distillery, Bear Creek Distillery, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Mile High Spirits, Tin Cup, Leopold Bros. Distillery, Peach Street, Boulder Distillery, Downslope, Golden Moon, Spirit Hound, Woody Creek, Dancing Pines, Distillery 291 and Deerhammer. Ask suppliers questions about your favorite products and go VIP for early entry. All proceeds benefit the Denver Press Club.

Study Programming: Taste + Style the Perfect Charcuterie Board

When: Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Nickel at Hotel Teatro — 1100 Fourteenth St., Denver

Cost: $10 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Charcuterie boards are essential for dinner party mastery and this lesson will give you skills that will have your guests staring like they’re in the MOMA. Executive Sous Chef of the Nickel, Russell Stippich, and friends are hosting an evening exploring flavor profiles, pairings and pleasing board aesthetics. Get a delicious cocktail while your working — this night will be board, but certainly not boring.

Maggiano’s Little Italy — Colorado Beer Dinner

When: Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Maggiano’s Little Italy —7401 South Clinton St., Englewood

Cost: $50 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Maggiano’s is putting its own twist on Beer Week celebrations by preparing a five-course cajun inspired dinner paired with five amazing Colorado craft beers. Date night is sure to be a great night, this will help you make it to the weekend.

DFR Leadership Circle Friendraiser

When: Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Sun Valley Kitchen — 1260 Decatur St., Denver

Cost: Free — register here

The Lowdown: Denver Food Rescue has organized a dinner to be prepared with all ‘rescued’ foods, food that is perfectly good and would have otherwise gone to waste. The event is not to raise money, but instead raise awareness about health, consumption and waste with the hopes of attracting new members to the Leadership Circle. Learn more about what Sun Valley Kitchen and DFR do for the community and how you can help.

Thursday, March 23

Festival de Mole y Mezcal at Centro Mexican Kitchen

When: Thursday, March 23

Where: Centro Mexican Kitchen — 950 Pearl Street, Boulder

Cost: Varies — call for reservations 303.442.7771 or book online here

The Lowdown: Just in case this warm weather wasn’t doing it for you, escape down to Mexico at the Festival de Mole y Mezcal. Try one or all three moles on the taco plate, served 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Stay or stop in after for the chocolate mole smothered duck leg dinner happening from 6 p.m. to close. For just $12 get three delicious Mezcals to pair with your meal. Space is going fast so call or go online to make a reservation.

The Sushi Series – Sushi Rolling Class at Zengo

When: Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Zengo — Little Raven St., Denver

Cost: $65 per person — buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Zengo’s master sushi chef and sake sommelier will rock (and roll) your world. Learn how to create several different types of sushi, including nigiri and enjoy an expertly paired sake with each creation. This is the type of rolling that, when they see you, they definitely will not be hating.

Sip & Savor at Brixx – Wine Tasting & Apps

When: Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza — 8351 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free — register here

The Lowdown: To open your eyes to a new way to drink wine, Taylor Rhea of Southern Wine & Spirits’ “The Wine Group” will be teaming up with Brixx to host an evening of complimentary wine and appetizers. Rhea will share her expertise along with the advantages of drinking wine on draft. Sample some keg-wine and learn about how it is ecofriendly and waste efficient while snacking on a selection of appetizers.

Friday, March 24

Introductory Cooking with Cannabis —Colorado Cannabis Tours

When: Friday, March 24 at 12 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Where: 2087 South Grant St., Denver

Cost: $79 per person — tickets here or call 303.420.8687

The Lowdown: Learn from an expert, chef Torrin Panico, about the various ways to cook with cannabis. Explore different methods of infusion and get a grasp on proper dosages while enjoying your delicious creations. Panico has an impressive background as a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and co-founder of CRAFT extracts company, his passions have fused to infuse. Take these skills home with you and check out other classes through Colorado Cannabis Tours.

Saturday, March 25

4th Annual Collaboration Beer Fest

When: Saturday, March 25 from 4-7 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $60 (GA), $75 (VIP), get tickets here

The Lowdown: Named ‘America’s Most Creative Beer Fest,’ the Collaboration Fest features over 150 breweries and 100+ beer projects with unique stories of collaborative brewers. For each project, a Colorado-based brewery has partnered with one or more other breweries from across the street to across the country, even the world. The unique blends produced and canned through these collaborations invite open and interesting discussions amongst attendees and brewers. There will be food vendors, live music, and the people are almost as cool as the brews. Don’t miss out!

Second Annual Crawfish Boil

When: Saturday, March 25 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Zephyr Brewing Company — 1421 26th St., Denver

Cost: $20 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Last year the heavy snows couldn’t stop a great time, but this year the weather is looking great and the forecast says to expect a heavy spell of beer and crawfish. Each $20 ticket gets you one draft and — all. you. can. eat. If that’s not enough then come down for the conversations and community that naturally occur at a crawfish boil. We are ordering custom bibs, see YOU there.

Sunday, March 26

Speed Rack

When: Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: The Church — 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

The Lowdown: Speed, sips, snacks and super rad chicks — that’s what your Sunday has in store. Speed Rack is an all-female speed bartending competition to raise money for breast cancer. Tickets will let you sample the participants’ delicious creations and mow down on food from local vendors. We’re wishing we were as badass as these women, but since we’re lacking the skills — those who can’t do, drink.

Sours + Swine with Butcher’s Bistro & Crooked Stave

When: Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Butcher’s Bistro — 2233 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $100 per person — tickets here

Lowdown: Really learn about and learn to appreciate your food with this course. You will learn how to butcher a pig — locating cuts and making some sausage. After, enjoy a delicious pork-inspired three-course meal. Butcher’s Bistro and Crooked Stave will take you on a journey unlike the average cooking class.

Mark Your Calendars

Casino Night

When: Thursday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co. — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $55 buy-in for one player, $100 buy in for two players — tickets here

Rebel Dim Sum Night with Friends

When: Monday, April 17

Where: Rebel Restaurant — 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

TheBigWonderful Derby Weekend

When: May 5-7

Where: Old Denver Post Headquarters in Globeville — 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $59 — tickets here

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax, Denver

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door