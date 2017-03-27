There is so much to do in Denver this week. From speed dating, to art, dance, film and comedy, there is sure to be something for everyone. Whether you want to be transported to the time of Vikings, learn about food and science with Alton Brown, celebrate the Denver Press Club, dance under the sea, or revel in the music and legend that was Michael Jackson, then this is the week for you. Be sure to try a little bit of everything. Have a fabulous week everyone.

Monday, March 27

Veg Speed Date

When: March 27, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Goods, 2550 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $42.57

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Karine and Andy Brighten are the co-founders and married partners behind Veg Speed Date. Karine is a professional event producer with a decade of experience planning vegan weddings, acclaimed events and much more. Andy is a legally trained academic who has previously worked with the Animal Legal Defense Fund and other groups focusing on animal protection laws. After five years of successful events in San Francisco, Veg Speed Date is expanding to major cities across North America. Their mission is to connect like-minded vegan and vegetarian singles together across the U.S. and Canada. For this event, this isn’t your typical speed dating. These events typically include about 20-30 participants, and have an equal number of men and women. There are two age groups to choose from: Ages 21-40 and Ages 35-50. There are chances to win awesome raffle prizes and a plethora of opportunities to meet your perfect match. Be sure not to miss it.

Tuesday, March 28

The Zookeeper’s Wife Screening

When: March 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Chez Artiste, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Zookeeper’s Wife takes place in 1939 Poland, the homeland of Antonina Zabinski and her husband, Dr. Jan Zabinski. It is here where the Warsaw Zoo flourishes under Jan’s stewardship and Antonina’s care. When their country is invaded by the Nazis, the Zabinskis covertly begin working with the resistance and put into action plans to save the lives of hundreds from the Warsaw Ghetto. For this event, join Beth HaMedrosh Hagodol-Beth Joseph and the Denver community for a special advanced screening of The Zookeeper’s Wife. This event is free, but you must reserve a seat by filling out the form above or calling 303-388-4203.

Vinyl Records Night at Ratio Beerworks

When: March 28, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For this event, dust off those vinyl record covers and join Ratio Beerworks for its monthly vinyl night. The brewery has heard from their fans and it is taking Vinyl Night back to its roots. No celebrity DJ’s, just regular taproom attendees, playing their own vinyl in the taproom. Bring in your records to be played in the Ratio taproom. Additionally, Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge will be on hand with its mobile record store to help you re-stock your collection.

Wednesday, March 29

Artist talk with Golnar Adili

When: March 29, 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: CVA is MSU Denver’s off-campus non-profit art center that was founded in 1990 to expose students to leading-edge art and to broaden MSU Denver’s art program, located in the Santa Fe arts district. Their exhibitions examine urban issues through diverse, contemporary art by students and international artists. For this event, Golnar Adili will discuss the beginning of her art practice including an architecture travel grant to Tehran, the stages of her artistic development, and the non-boundaries between craft, design and fine art in her own work. Don’t miss this insightful artist talk back.

She Started It Screening

When: March 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Bold Betties, Denver

Cost: $10.40 to $15.60

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Bold Betties takes the intimidation out of adventure by connecting women to each other, the outdoors and ultimately their fabulous selves, by building their confidence, strengthening their independence and developing long-lasting positive female friendships. For this event, they present a documentary following five passionate, trailblazing young women who strive to compete and thrive in the ruthlessly competitive boys’ club of high tech startups. This film gives a new face to the popular image of the tech entrepreneur: a female face. Following five women over two years as they pitch VCs, build teams, bring products to market, fail and start again. It takes viewers on a global roller coaster ride from San Francisco to Mississippi, France and Vietnam. Along the way, it weaves in big-picture perspectives from women like investor Joanne Wilson; White House CTO Megan Smith; GoldieBlox CEO Debbie Sterling; and Ruchi Sanghvi, the first female engineer at Facebook. The documentary will be followed by a panel discussion of Denver’s very own women tech leaders, including Niki Koubourlis, the founder and CEO of Bold Betties. Food and parking are included in registration.

3 Course Comedy: Road Foods

When: March 29, 8 p.m.

Where: The Deer Pile, 206 E 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: 3 Course Comedy is a one-of-a-kind showcase where comics bring the funny and the food every last Wednesday of the month at The Deer Pile. For this event, Adrian Mesa and Eric Henderson return this month with tips and tricks and truck stop picks for what to eat when you’re living life on the road. Featuring guests, Harris Alterman, Jet Black and Arielle Kaplan. Food is served at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. All shows are recorded live at The Deer Pile and sponsored by Sexpot Comedy.



Thursday, March 30

Opening Exhibition for ImPressed

When: March 30, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Art Gym offers a workspace and access to the tools necessary for emerging and seasoned artists, as well as a Cafe, Gallery and Commissary Kitchen. For this event, they shine a spotlight on contemporary printmaking trends and printmakers from across the U.S through their 2nd annual printmaking exhibition impressed 2017: Destructive Beauty. This exhibit displays a diverse range and exceptional use of printmaking processes including photopolymer, line etching, aquatint, mezzotint, engraving, photo lithography, plate lithography, linocut, reduction woodcut, monotype, screen print, letterpress, book arts and laser engraving. The selected works explore dark themes including death and loss, cultural identity, internment camps, human trafficking, the war on drugs and prescription drug culture, social networking, pollution and natural resources, information misdirection, the protest at Standing Rock and illegal border crossing. Come and pay witness to this important introspective art.

Trailblazers Cocktail Reception

When: March 30, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Artwork Network, 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $100

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Emerge Colorado is a political leadership training program for Democratic women. They address the systemic underrepresentation of women in office and do it at the local and state levels. As such their mission is to identify, educate, and inspire Democratic women who want to shape the course of the future by pursuing a career in Colorado politics. For this event, join them for a great evening, complete with cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres and all their favorite feminists. Funds raised from this event will support their work through their statewide candidate recruitment and training programs. Questions? Contact Jenny Willford, Executive Director (303) 710-1140 or [email protected]

McNichols Fit&Fold presented by Pogamat

When: March 30, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 to $10

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, sweat it out with “McNichols Fit & Fold,” a series of monthly workouts hosted by McNichols Building. Why work out with others, rather than by yourself? Because friends, family, and fitness enthusiasts help you stay on track and inspired to reach your goals. Come to their kick-off event with Civic Center Moves Instructor Jillian Keaveny and experience what community is all about. You’ll move for a 75 minute workout (half fitness, half yoga) then enjoy refreshments in the lobby where you can get to know each other and make some fitness friends. Over 10+ of Colorado’s favorite health and wellness vendors will be onsite to provide snacks, healthy beverages and product sampling before and after each class. There are limited $5 early bird tickets. Make sure to save the date for this fun filled event.

Josh Wolf

When: March 30 to April 1, 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $19 to $27

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Comedian, actor and writer Josh Wolf can be seen hosting his own show, The Josh Wolf Show. He is a New York Times Bestselling author and has written on TV sitcoms including Yes, Dear, All of Us, and Cuts. Wolf is best known for his work as a round table guest and writer on E!’s Chelsea Lately. Wolf has proved time and time again he is one of the most dynamic and multi-faceted comedians in the entertainment business. For this event, get ready to enjoy his off of the cuff humor and welcoming rapport.



Friday, March 31

Damon Runyon Award Banquet Honoring David Simon

When: March 31, 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Denver Press Club, 1330 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $125 – members, $150 – nonmembers

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Denver Press Club (DPC) is the oldest continually-operated press club in the United States. Denver journalists met as “a press club” in 1867 and incorporated as “the Denver Press Club” in 1877, a year after Colorado became the 38th state. For this event, join them for the 23rd annual Damon Runyon Award Banquet, as they honor David Simon, former Baltimore Sun Journalist and writer of the HBO series The Wire and Treme among other work. The banquet will also honor the DPC student journalist scholarship recipients and the winner of the prestigious Nakkula Award for Police Reporting. You can also meet Simon before the banquet at a pre-dinner event from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Club for an added $25 donation to the Club’s scholarship fund. Those interested in purchasing a table or learning more about sponsorship may contact Bruce Goldberg at 303-369-4088 or [email protected] All proceeds will go to provide scholarships for journalism students, awards and to further the mission of the Denver Press Club.

Untitled: Roots

When: March 31, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Untitled at the Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Adult – $10; Seniors (65+)/Military – $8; College students ($8) with valid ID receive 2-for-1 admission to Untitled Final Fridays.

Tickets: Available At Door

The Lowdown: Untitled is a monthly late night program produced by the education department at the Denver Art Museum, along with local creatives every final Friday from January through October. Its mission is to create programming featuring workshops, performances and tours with a twist. Experience the museum in an entirely different way—every time. For this event, make yourself at home and celebrate the love of the land with the makers of Mi Tierra.

Viking Bash

When: March 31, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $43

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Vikings: Beyond the Legend is one of the newest and highly anticipated exhibits at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. This exhibit lays waste to the one-dimensional stereotype of bearded barbarians with horned helmets. Marvel instead at a culture of surprising refinement, complexity, and achievement, and a supernatural world inhabited by Thor, Odin, and other gods and giants. Fresh insights revealed through new archaeological discoveries and more than 500 treasures, many never before seen outside of Scandinavia, show why the Vikings will always capture our imagination. For this event, revel, imbibe, bust myths, see replica ships and explore a Viking camp with the local Fjellborg Viking Reenactor Society, including wild steel weapon combat. Travel to distant lands and times in this temporary exhibition. Costumes are encouraged. Please register for a timed ticket to the exhibition between 7:10 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets also include one drink and appetizers. Ages 21 +

The Little Mermaid

When: March 31 to April 2, 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 to $90

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, Colorado Ballet will close out its 2016-2017 season with the children’s classic The Little Mermaid, with choreography by Tony Award-nominated choreographer Lynne Taylor-Corbett and original music by composer Michael Moricz. The score includes narration and lyrics with the music to enhance the telling of the story. The Little Mermaid is perfect for families and anyone who enjoys a classic love story. The colorful costumes, vigorous dancing and entertaining musical score will entertain audiences of all ages. This is the first time that Colorado Ballet has ever presented this classic fairy tale and will demonstrate what it looks like to dance ‘under the sea.’ Come be part of their world.

Bella Diva Dance Show – Passport to Bollywood

When: March 31, 8 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $30

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Bella Diva World Dance is a Denver-based world dance company that strives to bring the magic of culturally authentic world dance movement to Colorado women, while also creating a community for these women to be part of. They strive to provide unique performance opportunities for their students in the form of two yearly showcases. For this event, fasten your seatbelt as they take you on an exotic journey to Bollywood and beyond. Bollywood is the exciting, over-the-top Indian film industry known for their elaborate dance sequences and original movie music scores. You will see a parade of gorgeous, authentic Indian costumes and dress, and meet some fabulous guest artists along the way including Nishita Laliwala, Shravida Ayyar, Maunika Reddy, and Ariana Del Olmo. It will be hosted by Naughty Pierre.

Saturday, April 1

Alton Brown Live – Eat Your Science

When: April 1, 3 to 6 p.m., 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $49.50 to $100

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Alton Brown is known for hosting Good Eats on the Food Network for 13 years, as well as Iron Chef America, Next Iron Chef, The Next Food Network Star, and Cutthroat Kitchen. For this event, fans can expect more comedy, talk show antics, multimedia presentations and music (yes, he sings). But Brown is adding a slew of fresh ingredients including new puppets, songs and bigger and potentially more dangerous experiments. Brown is known for mixing together a perfect base of science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. Critics and fans rave about the interactive fun when Brown invites an audience member on stage to serve as his assistant. According to Alton, “there will be plenty of new therapy inducing opportunities during our audience participation segments. I don’t want to give too much away, but we’re also going to play a little game with the audience.” You won’t want to miss it.

Transgender Surgical Procedures Workshop The Gender Identity Center of Colorado

When: April 1, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Bryant Street HealthONE Clinic, 120 Bryant St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: American Veterans for Equal Rights-Rocky Mountain Chapter (AVER-RMC) is a 501C3 that intends to uphold the purpose and goals of obtaining veteran equality. Their mission is to foster camaraderie amongst all past and presently serving military members; to serve and educate veterans, the military and communities; and to advocate for equality on behalf of all veterans, specifically LGBTQ veterans. For this event, they are proud to support and attend this event hosted by community partner: The Gender Identity Center of Colorado. This will be a workshop on transgender surgical procedures hosted by one of the foremost GRS surgeons in the U.S. – Toby R. Meltzer M.D. who is board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Anyone who is considering gender surgery should attend this free workshop. But this event also welcomes all who serve and support this community. Donations are always welcome.

Mark Twain Tonight!

When: April 1, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Buell Theater, 1350 Curtis Street., Denver

Cost: $25 to $65

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, most Denver audiences know that no one embodies Mark Twain like Hal Holbrook. Regarding April 1, Mark Twain said: “This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other three-hundred and sixty-four.” Come out and hear what else he had to say!

Fern Gully

When: April 1 to April 2, 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave W., Denver

Cost: $16.52 to $21.69

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Avatar Movement Dance Company is a franchised dance organization, now located in Denver and Houston. For this event, they present this performance set in an Australian rainforest inhabited by fairies including Crysta, who accidentally shrinks a young logger named Zak to the size of a fairy. Together they rally the fairies and the animals of the rainforest to protect their home from the loggers and a malevolent pollution entity, Hexxus. Avatar Movement has rendered the creative story to fit a unique style of performance art, intertwining music, dance and theatre.

The Music of Michael Jackson

When: April 1, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th St & Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Price Level 1 – $94.00, Price Level 2 – $72.00, Price Level 3 – $56.00, Price Level 4 – $34.00

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Crowned “The Entertainer” by Mr. Las Vegas/Wayne Newton himself on the E! Network’s reality TV series, Delisco James will prove he’s more than worthy of that title when he brings his electrifying voice to the music of Michael Jackson. For this event, join conductor Brent Havens and the Colorado Symphony for an evening filled with fabulous music spanning 40 years of Michael Jackson’s influential and celebrated career. From his early years with The Jackson 5 to his mega-hit album Thriller and beyond, Jackson stormed the music industry with hit after hit. Windborne’s “Music of Michael Jackson” takes you through each era of this storied performer from “ABC,” “I’ll Be There” and “Got to Be There” through “Beat It,” “Thriller,” “Rock With You,” “The Way You Make Me Feel” and many more.

Sunday, April 2

A Symphonic Beauty and the Beast

When: April 2, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th St & Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Adult $25.00, Children (Under 18) $10.00

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, this fairytale concert brings your family together for an afternoon of magical music that inspires your all-time favorite children’s classics. Featuring music from Beauty and the Beast and other wondrous legends that inspire your inner child, this is a must-not-miss program for all the princes, princesses and beasts out there. Costumes encouraged and be sure to arrive early for family fun.

RiNo Yoga Social Grand Opening!

When: April 2, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: RiNo Yoga Social, 3101 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: RiNo Yoga Social is Denver’s first exclusively shared yoga space and yoga event center offering Denver’s most creative yoga classes. For this event, along with Tiffany Bray Yoga, they are excited to announce starting Sunday, April 2, Bray will teach all levels of Vinyasa Flow (mixing Vinyasa and Align & Flow) at RiNo Yoga Social. To kick off her first class at this new space there will be live music and all are welcome to celebrate at Epic Brewery after class. This first class will also be 50 percent off. Classes are $10 cash or $10.50 for credit. No memberships required. Classes will be every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Mark Your Calendar

The Real Life Social

When: April 3, 6:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Where: The Studio, 4950 Washington St., Denver

Cost: $25

Tickets: Available Here

Timeless Fashion Night

When: April 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Grant-Humphreys Mansion, 770 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost: $27.49 to $80.49

Tickets: Available Here

An Estrogen Fueled Comedy

When: April 5, 7 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $18

Tickets: Available Here

Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz

When: April 6, 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $35.50 to $80

Tickets: Available Here