April Fool’s Day is reserved for the pranksters of the world, while the gullible and unprepared are continually made into fools. This year, instead of waiting around to become one of those fools, prepare for a night of laughter. Denver has a flourishing comedy scene and the first of April presents the perfect excuse to enjoy it with five different shows across the city. There’s a little taste for all interests; headliners at Comedy Works and Comedy Works South, an open mic for amateurs and even a theatrical stand-up hybrid. The best part is that April Fool’s falls on a Saturday this year, so feel free to let loose and laugh until last call.

Josh Wolf

Where: Comedy Works in Larimer Square, 1226 15th Street

When: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Cost: $27

The Lowdown: Comedian, actor and writer Josh Wolf—who appeared on the fourth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing—will be headlining for the few days leading up to and the night of April Fool’s. Known as brutally honest, Wolf often captivates audiences because he knows how to command the stage. Through captivating storytelling and suddenly punctuated sounds and words, he reels people in until the room is nearly silent, then delivers his killer punch lines. His experience ranges from writing for sitcoms, hosting T.V. shows, and appearing regularly on E’s Chelsea Lately as well as touring nationally and internationally with his stand-up. See more information here.

Mitch Fatel

Where: Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village

When: 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Cost: $24

The Lowdown: Posting about his upcoming Denver shows at Comedy Works south, Fatel wrote on his Facebook page, “10 years ago I won Best Comedian at the Aspen Comedy Festival even though they said La La Land won first.” If you don’t think that’s funny, then maybe this show isn’t for you. Fatel is one of the most requested comedians on satellite radio and he once had a half-hour special on Comedy Central. His stand-up is made of off-handed comments, “mischievous dialogue” (in his words), cheeky arrogance and a voice that sounds a little strung-out. See more information here.

Oddville

Where: The Avenue Theater, 417 East 17th Avenue

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $27.50

The Lowdown: The official description of Oddville is, “an unforgettable evening of modern theater that will leave you laughing, thinking and wondering, ‘How on earth did he pull that off?'” It’s a one-man show that uses technology, props, audience interaction and humor to liven up your imagination. Touted as Blue Man Group meets Forty-Year-Old Virgin, Oddville might convince even the most skeptical people to enjoy a night at the theater. See more information here.

Open Mic Comedy at Los Tacos

Where: Los Tacos, 600 East Colfax Avenue

When: 8 – 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy some tacos and drinks while watching people have their shot at being a comedian. These shows are always hit and miss, and like being on safari, there is no guarantee that you’ll see anything worthwhile. But, even when there are some painfully awkward moments, comedy shows always lift the mood and tickle the funny bone. Los Tacos Comedy Open Mic is hosted by Michael Seyedian every Saturday. See more information here.

4 Sketches at Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

Where: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, 1260 22nd Street

When: 8 – midnight.

Cost: $13 advance/ $15 door for first two shows, $8 advance/$10 door for third and fourth show.

The Lowdown: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse is known in Denver for the improv. On a daily basis, they have improv shows, sketches, classes and other comedic events. April Fool’s this year lands on a Saturday, which means Voodoo offers several different shows throughout the evening, per their usual schedule. At 8 p.m., The Agency, a Denver-based sketch comedy group, takes the stage. At 9 p.m., an improv comedy group called HUMANS, comprised of Asa Erlendson, Reid Fenlaw, Bre Forkes and Joseph Wolff Phillips will perform a one-scene show with many twists and turns along the way. At 10 p.m., The Duel begins, which is “Denver’s only improv cage match.” Two improv teams battle it out, with the audience judging for the winner of the grand prize. At 11 p.m., Porty for a Cause will have its final show, where three of Denver’s improv groups—Sassy Boyz, At the Barre and Esoteric Mall— will perform and give half of the proceeds from the shows to the Karam Foundation. It’s a good time and supports a good cause. See more information about all of the shows here.