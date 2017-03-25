It’s time for March Madness! Well more or less. March Madness to the fashion lovers means fashion shows, galas, socials and all things style. Above all things, the 303 family is super excited for Denver Fashion Weekend because we are for sure pulling out all of the fashionable stops.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

Ralph Lauren Trunk Show

When: March 2 – 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: A beautiful selection of Ralph Lauren designs.

UpClose: Cucinelli

When: March 2 – 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Fine Apparel, Level Two, The Man’s Store, Level One

The Lowdown: A men’s and women’s presentation of the Cucinelli fashion.

Zydo Trunk Show

When: March 3 – 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Precious Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: An exquisite jewelry selection of carefully crafted, one-of-a kind works of art.



ART OF FASHION

When: March 8 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Throughout the Store

The Lowdown: Featuring the “best of fashion” available at Neiman Marcus.



Etro Trunk Show

When: March 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Featuring the inspiration in fashion by Italian fashion house, Etro.



Christian Louboutin Trunk Show

When: March 9 – 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ladies Shoes, Level One

The Lowdown: The red sole is the trademark of Christian Louboutin designer shoes; view the latest collection.



Stephanie Kantis Trunk Show

When: March 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Designer Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: The timeless collection of Stephanie Kantis jewelry is feature.



Michael Kors Fashion Presentation

When: March 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: View the luxurious and modern collection by Michael Kors.



Laurence Dacade Trunk Show

When: March 16 – 18, – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Ladies Shoes, Level One

The Lowdown: Paris designer Laurence Dacade’s latest shoe designs are featured.



CUSP EVENT

When: March 16 – 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Contemporary/CUSP, Level Two

The Lowdown: Contemporary items are highlighted during this event.



UpClose: Escada

When: March 23 – 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Spotlight on Spring Escada fashions.



Real Deal Sale

When: March 23 – April 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Throughout the store

The Lowdown: Great merchandise values.



PROM Event

When: March 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Dress Collections, Level Two

The Lowdown: A variety of evening designs and styles are featured.



Rene Caovilla Trunk Show

When: March 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Ladies Shoes, Level One

The Lowdown: The embellished Rene Caovilla shoe is a must have for every woman.



Shoe and Handbag Event

When: March 30 – April 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Ladies Shoes and Handbags, Level One

The Lowdown: The latest in shoe and handbag styles are featured.



Swap Social

When: Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: C Squared Ciders — 2875 Blake St. Denver, CO

Admission: $5 GA entry | $20 VIP that includes 1 hour early access, gift bag, drink ticket & personal stylist

The Lowdown: Have you ever wanted to swap clothes with someone? Here is your chance. The RiNo neighborhood wants to raise awareness to SheLift, a non-profit started by The Bachelor contestant, Sarah Herron. They also want to shine a light on Denver’s women’s shelters. The event is all about girl power and encouraging women to hone their sense of style and own it. Some of our favorite trendy, local boutiques and consignment shops are donating clothing like Stitch Boutique, Shop Shea, Sous Le Lit, Flamingo Boutique, Buffalo Exchange, Plum Consignment, Common Threads, Inner Me Boutique and FATE. Since the social will take place at a cidery, you can sip on a mimosa, shop your life away and possibly meet some amazing women.



Evening of Caring Gala

When: Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Grand Hyatt — 1750 Welton Street, Denver CO

Admission:

The Lowdown: We love events that support a great cause. This year the Caring Gala will recognize Mrs. Arlene Johnson as the Sue Miller Survivor Award recipient. Also, Lifetime of Caring Awardees Dr. Barb Schwartzberg, Medical Field and Antoinette Paniagua, Community Volunteer will be highlighted for exemplary excellent service/work in the breast cancer community. The event will feature a live auction and a showstopping fashion show with breast cancer survivors strutting down the runway. The beauties will be clothed by Macy’s and Colorado fashion designer Brooks LTD.

Denver Art Museum presents AfterShock with Goldyn

When: Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum — 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Art Museum Contemporaries and local boutique, Goldyn have compiled a multi-sensory fashion show and reception highlighting the new rotation of Shock Wave. Goldyn advocates conscientious consumption by working with independent, like-minded designers, offering thoughtful, integrity-driven apparel and goods. Shock Wave is an exhibition of revolutionary Japanese designers from the 1980s-90s and it will be on view at DAM until May 28th.

Fashion’s Night Out

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: A Line Boutique– 5375 Landmark Pl Suite 107 Greenwood Village, CO

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Looking for a cool way to meet some stylish women in the Mile High City? Join Denver Style Magazine for a night all about fashion and style. It will take place at one of the fashion world’s favorite boutiques according to Lucky and Elle Magazine.

39th Annual Brass Ring Luncheon With Marc Bouwer

When: Friday, March 24 from 9 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Denver Marriott City Center — 1701 California St, Denver, CO

Admission: Starting at $100 (Tickets here )

The Lowdown: Two words: Marc Bouwer. Many of your favorite designers have been donned in this fashion designer’s gowns so this event is sure to be the talk of the town. The Children’s Diabetes Foundation (CDF) hosts their Brass Ring Luncheon and Fashion Show every year and this year it will feature the effortless and exquisite pieces by Marc Bouwer. It will most definitely be a glamorous event while it includes a silent auction and an honor presentation to guild coordinator and Colorado native, Susie Hummell. All proceeds will benefit CDF to provide support for the Helping Hand program, Scholarship Program, Diabetes Awareness and Education Program, and clinic and research programs at the Barbara Davis Center.

4th Annual Native Fashion in the City Runway Show

When: Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m.

Where: Location TBA

Admission: Starting at $10 (Tickets here )

The Lowdown: It was all a dream until Native Max Magazine and Rocky Mountain Indian Chamber of Commerce joined forces to create Native Fashion in the City as a forum to provide an international fashion scene that also gives a platform to talented Native Americans. There will be artisans, fashion designers, models, and photographers showcasing their skills at this event. To kick-off the interactive runway show, there will be Pop-Up Boutiques + Bazaar to help build anticipation.

CSU Fashion Show: ASCENT

When: Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Lincoln Center — 417 W Magnolia Street, Fort Collins, CO

Admission: Starting at $10 (Tickets here )

The Lowdown: Graduating apparel designs students from the Department of Design and Merchandising are coming together to present a state-of-the-art multi-sensory full stage production. The show of collections take place every year and it is a great experience for the design students. If you choose to purchase a VIP ticket, you will have the chance to participate in a silent auction full of products and experiences from some gracious sponsors.

Denver Fashion Weekend

When: Thursday, March 30, April 1-2 at 7 p.m.

Where: Exdo Event Center — 1399 35th Street, Denver, CO

Admission: Starting at $10 (Tickets here )

The Lowdown: It is that time again. We anticipate spring so much more because of this event, which has proven to be the largest fashion event the Mile High City has ever seen. Every year it gets better and better. The goal is to celebrate the creatives and artists that Colorado harbors alongside some talented national designers. Not just fashion though, because the hair show is one of the most unique things about the weekend.

Night One – Thursday, March 30

Local & National Fashion

The runway will be covered with designers from all over the country especially those from Denver. It will not be your typical runway presentation. You never know what each designer has in store and we love to be pleasantly surprised. Serving up some gag-worthy looks include Femme Fatale Intimates , Gabriela Martinez , Lady Jane , Darlene Ritz , The Secret Boutique by Jade Locke , Duane Topping , Margaret Sanzo , Jeremy Williard , Royal Outerwear , Steve Sells , Night By Charlie Price , 21 Reasons Why by Madeline Stuart.

Night Two – Saturday, April 1

Local & National Fashion

On the second run of the weekend, we have gathered more amazing designers like Fab’rik, Velvet Wolf, Rooted, Gino Velardi, Marie Margot by Maggie Burns, Tyne Hall, Vandalism, Kotomi Yoshida, Kimono Dragons by Francis Roces, Nicholas Anthony Clothing, Rachel Marie Hurst.

Night Three – Saturday, April 2

The Hair Show

Back and bigger than ever, this hair presentation will for sure leave you speechless. Over the years, we have seen tresses decked in Barbies and hair models as ballerinas. The roster includes Antoine Du Chez, Rita B Salon, Bri Bird, Salon Utopia, The Parlour, Betos, Norberto Mojardin, The Look, Javier James, Ansley Meredith, ArtemisBirch, The Grand Salon, Starling, Vanity Dollz, Spa Denver, Marlene Romero, Charlie Price, KTB Hair and Funk Styling, Stephan Lauren, Hannah Reed, Hailey Hodapp.