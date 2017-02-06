If you are one of the few who made it through a sober January, you deserve a reward this month. From wine to martinis, there’s no loss for adult beverage driven activities. Keep in mind Valentine’s Day is creeping up, but don’t worry if you haven’t made plans just yet — we’ve got you covered with 9 Tasty Ways to Celebrate.

Monday, February 6

Mountain Sun Stout Month

When: The entire month of February

Where: Various Mountain Sun Locations around Colorado

Cost: N/A

The Low Down: The 24th annual stout month has returned to Mountain Sun’s family of breweries. The entire month of February each of location will showcase its stouts and even a few guest brews.

Tuesday, February 7

At The Corner Of Beer Street and Gin Lane

When: Tuesday, February 7; 6-10 p.m.

Where: Hudson Hill, 619 East 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: First round on Hudson Hill

The Low Down: Hudson Hill along with Call to Arms’, Deerhammer and Prairie will host an evening of beer and gin-inspired cocktails. Four of Denver’s best bartenders will stir and shake their way to your hearts with creative concoctions highlighting four Call to Arms’ brews.

Wednesday, February 8

i (heart) bikes

When: Wednesday, February 8; 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon, 3750 Chestnut Place, Denver

Cost: Free

The Low Down: i (heart) bikes and Blue Moon will host the annual mid-winter bike party this Wednesday as part of the DCR fundraiser. Music, food, beer and giveaways will be provided throughout the evening with the chance to win a new bicycle from URBANCYCLIST.

Thursday, February 9

National Pizza Day at Brava!

When: Thursday, February 9



Where: Avanti Food Beverage, 3200 Pecos Street, Denver



Cost: $5

The Low Down: In honor of national pizza day, Brava at Avanti is offering the Queen — a ten inch margherita pizza for $5 all day. Avanti bartenders will also be serving up $5 glasses of their house rosé. Thursdays should always consist of pizza and wine for $10.



Friday, February 10

Winter Wine Festival

When: Friday, February 10, 6-9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 per person. Tickets available at TwoParts.com.

The Low Down: Whether you consider yourself a wine newbie or connoisseur, treat yourself to the best vino the state offers from 19 participating wineries. This annual festival benefits the Colorado Association of Viticulture and Enology (CAVE), Colorado’s only trade non-profit that supports the wine and grape growing industry.

Saturday, February 11

Sip ‘N Cycle With 38 State Brewing & CycleBar

When: Saturday, February 11, 10:30 a.m.

Where: 8071 S Broadway Unit A, Littleton

Cost: $25 per person.

The Low Down: CycleBar Southwest Plaza and 38 State have partnered up to bring you the first “Sip ‘n Cycle” event benefiting Rachel’s Challenge, an organization that provides tools and classes to make schools a safer place. In addition to complimentary CycleBar swag, all participants will receive buy one, get one free craft beers following a high-energy indoor cycling class.

Shaken, Not Stirred Martini Party

When: Saturday, February 11, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Ticket pricing is all-inclusive. Visit the event page for additional information and purchases.

The Low Down: Hosted by the Boys Hope Girls Hope of Colorado Young Professionals Board, local bars and restaurants will compete for the title of “Best Martini.” Guests will have the opportunity to sample foods and enjoy live music with all proceeds benefiting children in need with dreams of attending college.

Single’s Salsa Night

When: Saturday, February 11, 6:30 p.m.

Where: LOLA Coastal Mexican

Cost: $65 per person, $55 if you bring a friend. Tickets include five courses of seafood specialities.

The Low Down: If you’re single and ready to mingle or planning a pre-Valentine’s Day date night, get ready for a spicy evening of salsa dancing and dinner. Reservations must be made by calling (720) 570-8686.

Non-Member Dining at Mount Vernon Country Club

When: Saturday, February 11.

Where: Mount Vernon Country Club, 24933 Club House Cir., Golden

Cost: Menu items priced individually. Slow-roasted prime rib dinner only available Saturdays for a fixed price of $32.

The Low Down: For select weekends in February, Mount Vernon CC will open its doors to non- members to experience a full winter menu as well as unbeatable mountain and city views. Enjoy selections like pan seared sea bass, chicken pot pie with roasted Colorado Red Bird chicken, sous vide pork tenderloin with white bean cassoulet and braised bison short ribs. Call 303-526-0616 to schedule your reservation.

Sunday, February 12

Breathe, Bend and Brew With Après Yoga

When: Sunday, February 12, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewery, 1505 N. Ogden St., Denver

Cost: $20 includes the class and one beer. Happy hour specials extended to participants.

The Low Down: Wake up your lazy Sunday with some morning yoga and a signature microbrew courtesy of Alpine Dog Brewery. There’s really no better way to start the new week than with a little meditation and some refreshing beers.

Mark Your Calendars…

EDGE Out Childhood Hunger

When: Thursday, February 16, 8 p.m.

Where: EDGE Bar & Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th Street

Cost: $30 – $100. Ticket purchases can be made here.