The week of Valentine’s Day, there are a lot of fun events to attend in Denver. From cabarets and film festivals to advocacy work and art, there is bound to be something for everyone. Whether you want to watch astounding circus performances or have an intimate talk about opera, you’ll be pressed not to find something engaging. Women seem to be very present in this week’s lineup, so be sure to grab your sister, mother, girlfriend and aunt to support the movement that’s taking over the world.

Monday, February 6

Cabaret for a Cause

When: February 6, 7 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $25

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Ebner – Page Productions, an organization that specializes in media projects including internet television, cabaret shows for charity and special events, is producing this event to benefit Challenge Denver. Challenge Denver “inspires students to be a positive agent of change in their own life, their school, and their community through programming that transforms school culture by demonstrating the potential for love and connection through celebration of diversity, truth, and full expression.” For this third annual “All We Need is Love” event, a group of Denver’s star talent will be celebrating the power of love while making a difference. It will be hosted by Paul and Zach Page and musically accompanied by Mitch Samu with special guests The Beverly Belles. Come and support this inclusive and fun-filled event.

Tuesday, February 7

We Are One Colorado Tour: Denver

When: February 7, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: One Colorado is a statewide advocacy organization that fights for the equality and rights of the LGBTQ+ community and their families. As such, it remains loyal and committed to creating a fair and just Colorado for all people. The organization takes active action by lobbying the general assembly, executive branch and local governments on pertinent issues such as safe schools/spaces, relationship recognition/status and affordable, as well as accessible LGBTQ+ healthcare resources. Anyone can get involved by volunteering, donating and sharing your own story. For this event, One Colorado is bringing this tour to 13 cities across the state to “talk about how to build on — and protect — our victories and continue to advance equality for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Coloradans and their families.” One Colorado will also share its findings of their statewide LGBTQ needs assessment that was conducted in 2016. Come out and support those who are continuously marginalized, stigmatized and disenfranchised. Be the change that they need.

Operatalk

When: February 7, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum (Schlessman Hall), 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is the Rocky Mountain region’s leading resource for science and history education. As a primarily education-based organization, the museum’s mission is to stress the importance of open exchange and learning and to provide a safe space for family-friendly and respectful engagement. The staff are dedicated to producing a quality experience for their visitors, whether it be online or offline. For this event, Opera Colorado and Opera Industry Professionals pulls back the curtain and expand your horizons on all things Opera related. Kelly Dean Hanson (Bolder Daily Camera Classical Music Writer), Kenneth Chu (Costume Designer), Cherity Koepke (Director of The Young Artist Program), and Seth Maisel (Stage Combat Choreographer) will answer the questions: “How do stage fights look so real?” “What inspires costume selection and creation?” “How can audiences prepare themselves for an amazing operatic experience?” Join this behind-the-scenes experience for an evening of discussion, performance and interaction. Cash bar and complimentary bites are included.

Wednesday, February 8

21st Annual Denver Jewish Film Festival

When: February 8 to February 20, 5:30 p.m. (reception) 7 p.m. (film starts)

Where: Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S Dahlia St., Denver

Cost: $50 (film and opening reception); $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students (regular tickets); Multi-film packages at varying costs

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Jewish Community Center (JCC) is Denver’s leading comprehensive community center that founded in the mid-1920s. They actively provide recreational, cultural, educational, welfare and social programs to perpetuate, strengthen and serve Denver’s thriving Jewish community. The Mizel Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) at the J “illuminates the human experience through creative and cultural programs in the performing, visual and literary arts for the Jewish community and the Denver community at large.” They are partnered with the JCC to produce, present, exhibit, preserve and advance the Jewish community. For this event, they are both presenting the 21st Annual Denver Jewish Film Festival with the most diverse and entertaining showcases of Jewish and Israeli cinema in our history. The festival will showcase 32 films in 13 days.For the full lineup, dates, and ticket information, please visit their website and for film fast passes please visit here.

Indigenous Film: Rising Voices

When: February 8, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For this event, The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is pleased to be partnering with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission to this monthly indigenous film series. Directors Lawrence Hott and Diane Garey will be presenting “his hour-long documentary braids together the current struggles of Lakota to learn their tribal language, the historical attempt by the United State to annihilate the language, the rise of immersion language schools, and the participation of outsiders in the rescue of the Lakota language.” The festival will interweave short films about the culture, created by Lakota filmmakers and artists, which will present a multi-faceted picture of the revitalization of the Lakota language. All films will be in English and Lakota with English subtitles and closed-captioned. A sign language interpreter will be provided upon request for the film discussion. Denver American Indian Commissioner Kimimila Locke, who currently teaches Lakota within the Denver Public School System, will lead the film discussion with the audience. Concessions will be available for purchase.

I (HEART) BIKES

When: February 8, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Blue Moon Brewing Company, 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Cruiser Ride is all about enjoying the “fun you can experience at the helm of a two-wheeled contraption called a bicycle” and coming together with “thousands (literally) of like-minded folks getting together having fun, for no other reason than to enjoy the summer nights in Denver on a bicycle ride.” Join them every Wednesday night in Downtown Denver, as you become friends and start palling around with complete strangers you just met. For this event, bring your wheels and your sweetheart (or even a friend), and join this major benefit bash. It will also include a silent auction featuring fantastic items donated by a variety of businesses. At this sixth annual benefit you’ll be able to bid on items, enter to win a bike and share a fun evening and party the night away for a good cause. This is a great event to connect with Denver’s bike-loving community.

Thursday, February 9

Women Mean Business: Building an Inclusive City

When: February 9, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: General Assembly (Denver), 2420 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: CityBuild is an initiative of the Downtown Denver Partnership. Its mission is to “to create a diverse community of individuals that can build off each other’s energy and begin impacting and affecting community change and city building through Educational Urbanism, Visual Urbanism, and Social Urbanism.” Downtown Denver is a non-profit business organization that creatively plans, manages and develops the city as a unique, diverse, vibrant and economically healthy urban core of the region. For this event, get ready to join a dynamic panel and conversation discussing everything from the age gap in the corporate world, the economic impact of women in business and the importance of engaging women leadership in Denver. Esteemed panelists include Jacqueline Ros (CEO & Founder, Revolar), Traci Lounsbury (Owner, Workplace ELEMENTS), Josh Ashton (Senior Director of Talent, Sendgrid) and Nicolette Dixon (Senior Relationship Manager, TIAA). Come and show your support for these powerful women in the workforce. That could be you someday.

Tornaviaje/the Return Route

When: February 9, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: General Admission – $5; Students & Seniors – $3

Tickets: At the Door

The Lowdown: Museo de las Americas is “dedicated to educating our community through collecting, preserving, interpreting and exhibiting the diverse arts and cultures of the Americas from ancient to contemporary, through innovative exhibitions and programs.” For this event, join them for their opening reception of this exciting first exhibit of 2017. It will explore the exchange of cultural influence between Asia and the Americas via Mexico beginning in the 16th century. “[The exhibit is set in] 1565, following the currents of the winds, Spanish galleons sailed across the Pacific Ocean from the port of Acapulco in Mexico to Manila in the Philippines in search of goods and spices, unaware of the everlasting cultural consequences that would bind us forever,” explains Maruca Salazar, the museum’s curator. Come and enjoy music, food, and drink as you travel back in time to the days of Spanish Galleons, pirates and la China Poblana.

Taboo Revue: Love and Other Scary Things

When: February 9, 8-9 p.m.

Where: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, 1260 22nd St., Denver

Cost: $13

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: ConSensual Circus is “a traveling group of performing artists and sex activists that strive to create a more realistic, authentic and sex positive culture.” The group incorporates modern day sex education through examples of safe, sane and consensual practices. They intensively and actively create a safe and fun environment in which the audience is invited to explore all aspects of human sexuality, relationship structures and gender roles. For this event, they believe their culture is directly influenced by taboos, yet they wonder and question why something so integral to our day-to-day lives is kept in the dark. These modern societal taboos will be broken down before your very eyes through circus spectacle and storytelling every second Thursday of the month.

Friday, February 10

Valentine X at Denver’s Asylum Haunted House

When: February 10 to February 11, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Asylum Haunted House, 6100 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $24.99 (General Admission), $34.99 (Fast Pass)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Asylum Haunted House is Denver’s locally loved and nationally recognized Halloween haunted house. Valentine X is a nationally recognized haunted house event. For this event, the two will come together to produce this Valentines Day-themed horror event. Come with your significant other and get ready to scare yourself silly.

2017 Colorado Independent Women of Film Festival

When: February 10 to February 11, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $10 a block or $20 for a full festival pass

Tickets: At the door

The Lowdown: Colorado Independent Women of Film celebrates a unique style, perspective and artistic vision within Colorado’s indie filmmaking community. This seventh annual festival will showcase films from 20 local filmmakers, including narrative and documentary short films, experimental works, and animations, with the filmmakers in attendance to take part in a spirited ‘talkback’ with the audience. This festival celebrates the return of some of Denver’s finest filmmakers and debut pieces from several first-time participants. Sponsors include the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Film Acting Academy of Denver, Plan 9 Studios, Nebulus Visions Multimedia, Twelve Monkeys Dancing Films, Patsy’s Inn Italian Restaurant, Monster Makeup FX, The Bug Theatre and The Emerging Filmmakers Project. This year is shaping up to be a pinnacle, revolutionary and incredible year for women all around the world and in the Colorado filmmaking community.

Saturday, February 11

Chairlift Speed Dating at Loveland

When: February 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Loveland Ski Area, Georgetown

Cost: Free to $65

Tickets/Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: LuvByrd is the #1 Colorado-based free dating site for outdoor enthusiasts whose mission is to connect singles who love the outdoors with other singes who share the same passion. For this event, they’re teaming up with Loveland ski area to host their third chairlift speed dating extravaganza. The event will work like this: they will “pair everyone together based on age and gender, then you ride the chairlift up with the option to ski down together, make a few runs, or meet [them] at the bottom where [they’ll] match you up again. Each time you take a ride up you get a raffle ticket for [their] end of the day raffle. [They’ll] begin registration at 9am and [start] sending people up at 10am. The speed dating will last till 2 p.m, then [you’ll] move to the deck where [they’ll] have social hour and raffle.” Discounted tickets can be purchased through the Eventbrite page. Get ready to eat, drink, mingle, ski and have the chance to win a bunch of amazing raffle prizes. If you love the outdoors and you’re interested in dating/meeting new people, this event if for you.

Lace & Lilies Workshop Workshop

When: February 11, 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Larimer Social, 1427 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $65

Tickets/Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: Denver’s newest urban event and party venue located on historic Larimer Square, Larimer Social offers a flexible space for private parties or corporate events. This social space combines the energy and charm of Larimer Square with a modern, updated and flexible space. For this event, grab your partner and enjoy this floral workshop. As you sip some bubbly and create stunning Valentine’s Day themed center pieces with the lovely ladies from Lace & Lilies floral design studio, have a good old romantic time.

L’Electrique Dollhouse Circus

When: February 11, 8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $24.31 (General Admission Tier 2)

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: L’Electrique Dollhouse Circus is an annual circus and party. This interactive experience blurs the lines between dance music, theater, circus, art, and libation. These performances are obviously on stage, but also above your heads, and even in the audience. Their attractions incorporates live music, DJ’s, circus, dance, theater, ambient performances, visual arts, installations, face/body paint and cocktails. For this event, cut your strings and free yourselves in a sea of human emotions, music, dance and enchantment.

Sunday, February 12

Celebrating Chinese New Year by Jiangxi Performing Arts Troupe

When: February 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Temple Buell Theatre, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $15 donation for general admission; $50 donation for VIP admission

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Asian Club brings together the Asian community in Colorado to socialize and get acquainted with each other through engagement in community service and like-minded causes. For this event, they are hosting the Jiangxi Performing Arts Troupe from China that will present traditional Chinese dance and acrobatics to celebrate 2017 Chinese New Year. As the Jiangxi Province in China is the homeland of Chinese Acrobats, this performance troupe has won several international acclaims. Delighted to bring a taste of their culture and talent to Denver, they hope to see you in the audience, as you witness spectacular acrobatic tricks and storytelling based on their heritage and community.

