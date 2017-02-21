The 89th annual Academy Awards are this Sunday, and if you need to cram in as many nominated films as possible into your busy schedule then Denver has some options for you. So free up your schedule and head out to one of these local theaters to get ready for cinema’s biggest night.

Special Events

Shorts @ Mayan Theatre

Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films

When: Sunday, February 19- Thursday, February 23; screenings at 4 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Where: Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway St., Denver

Cost: Children and seniors: $8.50, adults: $9

The Lowdown: For a total of two hours and 14 minutes, the Mayan Theatre will be screening all five of the nominees in the category of Best Short Films: Live Action. The nominees include: Sing, (Hungary) Silent Nights, (Denmark) Timecode, (Spain) Ennemis Interieurs, (France) and La Femmes et le TGV, (Switzerland).

Oscar Nominated Animation Short Films

When: Sunday, February 19-Thursday February 23; screenings at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost: Children and seniors: $8.50, adults: $9

The Low Down: The Mayan Theatre will be screening the five nominees in the category of Best Short Films: Animation. For an hour and 26 minutes cinephiles will see Borrowed Time, (United States), Pearl, (United States) Piper, (United States) Blind Vaysha, (Canada) and Pear Cider and Cigarettes, (Canada/United Kingdom).

Oscar Panel and Shorts @ Sie FilmCenter

Oscar Panel

When: Wednesday, February 22 at 6 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 1510 York St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Film Society’s annual Oscar Panel will be hosted by film critic and resident moderator and interviewer for the Denver Film Society, Bob Dernerstein. He will discuss everything from predicting this year’s winners, surprises, upsets and how the nomination process works. The panelists will include Keith Garcia, documentary filmmaker, Lisa Kennedy, writer and film critic, Eden Lane, freelance arts and entertainment reporter, and John Wenzel, Denver Post A&E Reporter.

Oscar Nominated Documentary Shorts

When: Monday, February 20- Thursday, February 23; times vary by day.

Cost: Non-members: $11 and members: $7

The Lowdown: The Sie FilmCenter will exclusively play all five Oscar-nominated documentary shorts in one program. The films will include Extremis, 4.1 Miles, Joe’s Violin, Watani: My Homeland, and The White Helmets.

Special Screening @ Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

When: Sunday, February 19- Thursday, February 23; screenings times vary on day.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive Unit #850, Littleton

Cost: Admission with a donation: $10, admission without a donation: $9

The Lowdown: The Salesman is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at this year’s Academy Awards. Director Asghar Farhadi is going to be unable to attend the Oscar’s because of President Trump’s recent executive order banning the entry of anyone from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days. Because of this the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is offering the opportunity for attendees to add a donation to Global Refuge when purchasing tickets to the movie online or at the box office.

Where to See Oscar Nominated Films

Esquire Theatre

Where: 590 Downing St, Denver

Now Screening: Lion (nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Original Score and Adapted Screenplay), and I Am Not Your Negro (nominated for: Documentary)

Chez Artiste

Where: 2800 South Colorado Blvd, Denver

Now Screening: Jackie (nominated for: Actress in a Leading Role, Costume Design and Original Score), Moonlight (nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Roles, Actress in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Directing, Film Editing, Original Score and Adapted Screenplay), The Salesman (nominated for: Foreign Language Film) and 20th Century Women (nominated for: Original Screenplay)

Landmark Theatre

Where: 5415 Landmark Pl, Greenwood Village

Now Screening: La La Land (nominated for: Best Picture, Directing, Original Screenplay, Costume Editing, Cinematography, Actress in a Leading Role, Actor in a Leading Role, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Production Design, Original Song, Original Score and Film Editing) and Manchester By the Sea (nominated for: Directing, Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Leading Role, Best Picture and Original Screenplay)

UA Denver Pavillions

Where: 500 16th St, Denver

Now Screening: Arrival (nominated for: Best Picture, Cinematography, Directing, Film Editing, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Adapted Screenplay), Hidden Figures (nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role and Adapted Screenplay), Fences (nominated for: Best Picture, Adapted Sceenplay, Actress in a Supporting Role and Actor in a Leading Role), Moonlight (nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Roles, Actress in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Directing, Film Editing, Original Score and Adapted Screenplay), Manchester by the Sea (nominated for: Directing, Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actor in a Leading Role, Best Picture and Original Screenplay), and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (nominated for: Sound Mixing and Visual Effects)

Mayan Theatre

Where: 110 Broadway St., Denver

Now Screening: La La Land, (nominated for: best picture, directing, original screenplay, costume editing, cinematography, actress in a leading role, actor in a leading role, sound mixing, sound editing, production design, original song, original score and film editing)