Want to see what it takes to put on Colorado’s largest fashion show? Want to network with like-minded, fashion forward people in your city? Want to go behind the scenes and get exclusive access?

Then you should volunteer for Denver Fashion Weekend! The bi-annual event returns March 30, April 1 -2 and we’re looking for a handful of motivated and talented volunteers to join our week

Sign-up below to be considered for this exclusive volunteer program. Must be 18 years or older to apply.

You will receive an email by March 8 if you’ve been picked as a volunteer. Returning volunteers are more than welcomed to apply!