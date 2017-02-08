Looking to find a last minute valentine or maybe you just want some other ways to occupy your single AF self on the day of love? We’ve got your go-to guide for all the best events for singles this Valentine’s Day in Denver.

Singles Happy Hour

When: Thursday, February 9 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Crimson Room – 1403 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: Free with food and drinks for purchase.

The Lowdown: Mingle with other single folks and stick around for some live jazz beginning at 9 p.m. The unique intimacy of the Crimson Room makes it the perfect combination of a romantic and casual setting to seek out a potential V-Day date.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Single Mingle

When: Saturday, February 11 from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Privé at Dorchester, 1448 Market Street, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Think Valentine’s Day is an annoying concept but still wanna have some fun? Party with some like-minded singles and who knows – you might just meet someone who changes your mind about the day of love!

Smooches with Pooches

When: Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Halcyon Hotel, 245 N Columbine Street, Denver

Cost: A small donation to MaxFund Animal Shelter.

The Lowdown: Who said valentines have to be human? Stop by the doggie kissing booth and get your photo taken with one of MaxFund No-Kill Animal Shelter’s available pups or bring your own pooch for a photo op. You might even find a four-legged valentine to give a forever home to!

Single’s Valentine’s Day Mixer

When: Saturday, February 11 at p.m.

Where: Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant, 1735 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Low Down: Turn the heat up at this single’s mixer and grab your copy of the 2017 Colorado Firefighter Calendar as well. You can even snatch a photo with some of the firefighters featured in the calendar in between chatting with potential valentines. Party games and drink specials will be included.

ViewHouse Single’s Day Party

When: Sunday, February 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Viewhouse Eatery, Bar and Rooftop, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Low Down: Sip on a mimosa while you mingle at this singles party. Grab some brunch on the rooftop the head outside and team up with a cutie for some “flirty courtyard games”.

Valentine’s Pub Crawl

When: February 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Check in is at Jackson’s Denver, 1520 20th St.

Cost: $10 when you buy online, $20 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Low Down: Need a little liquid courage to get your flirt on? Then this valentine’s pub crawl is the perfect opportunity for you to lock down your last minute valentine. The crawl includes drink specials, costume contests, stoplight theme glow sticks, prizes and a great way to get to know other Denver singles. Get more details on the Facebook event page.

Valentine’s Day Single’s Party

When: Tuesday, February 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Privé At Dorchester, 1448 Market St., Denver

Cost: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Low Down: If you’re a bit of a procrastinator, this is the singles party for you. Enjoy some light appetizers and a complimentary drink while you meet other valentine-less Denverites.

7th Annual Single’s Day Soirée

When: Tuesday, February 14 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: NATIV Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Ladies – $5 at the door, one ticket gets in two ladies when bought presale. Guys – $10 presale, $15+ at the door. Get tickets here.

The Low Down: This tried and true valentine’s party is sure to be a good time, date or no date. Your ticket includes free shots, free champagne, and free naked sushi. The party is catered and there will be specialty Ciroc drinks as well.

Rather fly solo on the day of love? Here are a few alternative events to get into instead.

Love Sux Party

When: Friday, February 10 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Howl at the Moon, 1735 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Low Down: Get away from all of lovey-dovey nonsense and dance the night away instead. Howl at the Moon even encourages you to bring in a destroyed or torn up picture of your ex in exchange for “goodies.” Drinks, games and live music will make for a fun night of hating love.

Valentine X Haunted House

When: Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: The Asylum Haunted House, 6100 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: General admission is $24.99, fast pass is $34.99. Get tickets here.

The Low Down: Scare the lonely away with a special Valentine’s edition haunting at Asylum, Denver’s beloved haunted house. Skip the line with a Fast Pass and prepare for some lovesick horror.

Love Yourself – Valentine’s Day at Base Coat Nail Salon

When: From February 10th to 14th, with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Base Coat Nail Salon, 3244 Navajo St. #101, Denver

Cost: Find pricing for Base Coat’s services here.

The Low Down: More interested in self-love than the average couples stuff? Treat yourself to some pampering and enjoy complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne with any service at Base Coat. The salon is also launching its very own line of organic, Colorado-made bath and body products which will be 10 percent off as well.

Chakra and Energy Clearing

When: Tuesday, February 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Where: Yoga of the Mind, 8 E 1st Ave. Ste. 103, Denver

Cost: Free

The Low Down: Avoid all the buzz of the day of love and take time for some self-care. Cleanse and rejuvenate yourself with a 15-minute energy/aura balancing courtesy of Yoga of the Mind. Details of the balancing process can be found on the Facebook event page.

Valentine’s Day 5K

When: Sunday, February 12 at 10 a.m.

Where: Wash Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $35 pre-registration/$40 day-of for adults, $25 pre-registration/$30 day-of for 17 and under and 60+. Register here.

The Low Down: Run off the Valentine’s stress at the Denver Valentine’s 5K race. Your registration also gets you a pair of RunDenver branded compression socks, free photos with Cupid, and free entrance to the kids race if you’ve got little ones.

Smoke, Drink and Screw: An Evening of Jokes, Tales and Taboos

When: Tuesday, February 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Deer Pile, 206 E 13th Ave, Denver

Cost: Free

The Low Down: Opt for laughs instead of love. The show will welcome six to eight performers on stage to tell stories and jokes related to the smoke, drink and screw theme. It’s sure to entertain the lovelorn.