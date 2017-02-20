The week of President’s Day, there is plenty to do in Denver. Whether or not you are interested in peaceful protest, a plethora of art exhibits, mermaids, dance, comedy and more, there is something for everyone. So get ready to celebrate Mardi Gras, support National Jewish Health and volunteer to donate hygiene products to those affected by homelessness. Let’s have a great week everyone.

Monday, February 20

Not My President’s Day Rally Denver

When: February 20, 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If this presidency has proven to be difficult for you to deal with, join this peaceful march and protest on President’s Day. Get ready to stand in solidarity with the masses who do not and will not accept fascism, racism, misogyny, bigotry, and hate mongering. There are sister rally’s happening all across the nation. If this event if for you, then join those who are like minded in Denver.

Fiction Beer Book Club

When: February 20, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E Colfax Ave.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Fiction Beer Company is an award winning craft brewery and taproom where beer geeks and book dorks can unite. Founded by Ryan and Christa Kilpatrick for their mutual love of craft beer and books to create a neighborhood brewery. They have a variety of craft beers inspired by their favorite works of fiction and will include classic styles, seasonal favorites and experimental specialties. For this event, they are excited to launch an official Fiction Beer CO Book Club. This month’s genre is was Sci – Fi/Fantasy. The book selected for their February meeting is The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss. Rocky Mountian Cheesery will provide food on this book club night. But if that doesn’t interest you, feel free to bring in food. Book club will meet every third Monday of each month, they will pick the books each month and discussion topics will be posted in advance on the monthly Book Club Facebook Event page. Come and enjoy food, beer, good company and a great book each month.

Tuesday, February 21

The Web Of Life: Humans Amid Complex Ecological Networks

When: February 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd.

Cost: $8 member, $10 nonmember

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: For this event, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is excited to present the work of vice president for science at the Santa Fe Institute, ecologist Jennifer Dunne. In this exhibition, she reveals surprising characteristics shared by ecosystems in radically different environments, among different species, and across time. She highlights patterns in the architecture of how humans and other species interact and suggests new ways to understand the sustainability of ecosystems past, present and future. She visually describes potential lessons for modern humans in fostering a more sustainable future, using examples from pre-industrial hunter-gatherer and agricultural societies. Come and enjoy this insightful art spectacle.

Wednesday, February 22

Elusive: Works by Andrew Roberts-Gray

When: February 22 to May 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St.

Cost: Free and Open to the Public

RSVP: exhibits@botanicgardens.org

The Lowdown: For this event, come on down for a free artist talk and opening reception for the next Gates Garden Courty Gallery exhibit. Andrew Roberts-Gray, a Carbondale-based artist, combines formal abstraction, the painted landscape, and areas of unpainted canvas to create dynamic works that defy traditional genre. His work tends to hover between painterly abstraction and sculptural space, peppered with symbolic elements. This exhibition features recent mixed-media works, highlighting a silver and white palette to compliment the gallery’s concrete walls. It’ll be on view from February 22 – May 14 and is organized in collaboration with Michael Warren Contemporary. Come and enjoy this artful expression.

Thursday, February 23

Access Housing’s Mardi Gras Gala

When: February 23, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Balistreri Vineyards, 1946 E 66th Ave.

Cost: $85

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Access Housing’s mission is to help homeless families gain independence, self-sufficiency, and permanent housing through a continuum of care. Its programs are designed to respond to the basic human need for shelter, food and clothing. For this event, join them for a night of music and merriment. This Mardi Gras Gala will feature live entertainment, gourmet Cajun cuisine, an open bar with signature cocktails and both live and silent auctions. All of the proceeds from this event provide emergency shelter, homeless prevention, transitional housing, permanent housing and other family support services to families facing homeless in Colorado.

Inside Peace Screening

When: February 23, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Chez Artiste, 2800 S Colorado Blvd.

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Inside Peace is about a group of inmates doing hard time in a Texas prison embark on a journey of personal discovery while struggling with society’s roadblocks and dangers. Shot over four years, this film highlight these lives marked by poverty, violence, addiction, and abuse, they are trapped in a dangerous cycle of prisons, crime and recidivism. The men embark on a journey of transformation when they enroll in a Peace Class. From this, We witness their evolution as they travel from fear to openness, from hate to self-love, from isolation to a sense of community and from that which is impossible to something that just may be possible. Their newfound inner strength is tested as they navigate society’s roadblocks, dangers both new and old, and struggle to avoid the temptation to return to their past ways. For this event, enjoy this special screening for only $10. The official trailer can be found here.

Friday, February 24

ROUGH Art Show

When: February 24, 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive.

Cost: Free; donations accepted

The Lowdown: Mimi Hayes is writer, comedian, and lover of cheeses. She is currently writing Break Ups and Brain Hemorrhages: How You Can Make It Through Anything. Hosting this event, she will be presenting, ROUGH, a show for art in-progress that inspires community feedback and interaction with art. For this one-night-only show, see the work of 13 artists, including painters, writers, quilters and ceramicists. Interact with the rough drafts in various ways to shape the artists’ final piece for a second show in June. This event is free with donations. Light refreshments will be provided, and drinks will be available for purchase.

Sight Unseen

When: February 24, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Abend Gallery, 2260 E Colfax Ave, Denver, Colorado 80206

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Abend Gallery presents, in collaboration with PoetsArtists and curated by Alia El-Bermani, a new exhibit called Sight Unseen. This exhibition seeks to explore the idea of what lies at the boundary of the known and unknown through representational work. This is a complex and multi-layered exhibition, one that is best explained through the words of the curator.The show runs from February 24 to March 25.

Untitled: Power Suit

When: February 24, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy.

Cost: Adult – $10; Seniors (65+)/Military – $8; College students ($8) with valid ID receive 2-for-1 admission to Untitled Final Fridays.

Tickets: Available At Door

The Lowdown: Untitled is a program produced by the education department at the Denver Art Museum every final Friday from January through October. Its mission is to create programming that’ll knock your artsy socks off. For this event, the DAM wants you to roll up your sleeves and dress to impress for a stylish Untitled dedicated to costume and fashion. From business suits to birthday suits, DAM will celebrate all looks. Start planning your outfits now, dress to the nines and get ready to experience world-class art and fashion.

Feral Factory Launch & Opening of “Exploring the Collage City.”

When: February 24, 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: KEPHART, 2555 Walnut St.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Born in the RiNo District, the Feral Factory facilitates arts shows, exhibits, and performances, activates underutilized spaces, holds art exhibitions, invigorates businesses, teaches creative workshops, and creates opportunities for artists and communities to come together. For this event, Feral is celebrating its official company launch featuring live performances, music, laughter, nibbles, a feral photo shop, and the photography of Armando Martinez and Shana Cordon. Performances will include award-wining actor/playwright, Gemma Wilcox, improvised commedia dell’arte from Nick Trotter of Circo de Nada, original spoken word from poet/philosopher Brenton Weyi and music from DJ Sosan. Feral is also celebrating the opening of its first exhibition Exploring the Collage City, where Armando Martinez exposes the sublime in the everyday lives of his subjects, a cross-section of urban dwellers who represent the heterogeneity of cities. Shana Cordon’s work on the other hand abstracts the image of the city, both reducing it to impressions and revealing the accidental collisions of texture and intention which exist in cities at every scale. All in all, Martinez exposes us to urban life, while Cordon exposes us to the marks that life leaves behind. Come and enjoy this celebration extravaganza.

Saturday, February 25

Mystic Mermaid Under the Sea Breakfasts

When: February 25, 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver, 700 Water St.

Cost: Adults – $22.99; Seniors – $20.99; Children (3-10 years) – $16.99; Children (2 and under) – Free

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Downtown Denver Aquarium is all about viewing, interacting and learning about fascinating sea creatures, tigers and more. For this event, join the aquarium for “Under the Sea” Mystic Mermaid Breakfasts where you can spend the morning enjoying food, getting autographs and taking photos with the Mystic Mermaids. Guests can look forward to receiving 50 percent off Aquarium Exhibit entry (with breakfast purchase) and validated parking. The fun begins at 8:30 a.m. and a second breakfast will be hosted at 9:45 a.m. Get ready to enjoy your morning with mermaids.

20th Anniversary Beaux Arts Freedom Ball

When: February 25, 6 to 11 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd.

Donation: Available Here

Registration: Available Here

The Lowdown: Beaux Arts Ball Benefiting National Jewish Health is one of Denver’s most anticipated annual galas, raising over $2 million each year to support the leading respiratory hospital in the nation, as well as continue research and care for National Jewish Health. For this event, join in for the 20th Anniversary Beaux Arts Ball presented by Morgridge Family Foundation. It will honor Grand Marshals Debbie & Michael Feiner, Cathey & Richard Finlon, Mary Lou Blackledge Kortz & Donald Kortz, and Julie & Brent Morse. Come and support this organization and the people it benefits.

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet

When: February 25, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave.

Cost: $23 to $70

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver is the home of the Newman Center Presents series. They host nearly 500 performances each year serving over 125,000 audience members. Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is a professional contemporary ballet company, school, and presenter based in Aspen, Colorado and Santa Fe, New Mexico. For this event, the dancers will perform new works by a wide variety of choreographers. The dancers will highlight and incorporate a European choreographic sensibility, matched by American athleticism, joy, and grace, as ASFB continues to pioneer a creative aesthetic in the field of contemporary dance.

NICE!

When: February 25, 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: Crossroads Denver Theater, 2590 Washington St.

Cost: $5 presale and $10 at the door

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Crossroads Theater a 100-seat venue that has been hosting poetry, music, theater, film, dance, visual art, storytelling, lectures and community meetings since 2007. For this event, Crossroads is hosting NICE!, a new comedy showcase presented by The Agency. The format includes hilarious live and video sketches with Denver’s finest stand up. This month Crossroads will host 2016 Comedy Works New Faces Champion, Janae Burris and Comedy Works and Denver Improv regular, Derrick Rush. Don’t miss its biggest show yet.

Sunday, February 26

Impact – Hygiene for the Homeless

When: February 26, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Coffee at The Point, 710 E 26th Ave.

Donations: Basic hygiene items; $10 – Individual; $20 – Family

The Lowdown: Impact was founded by Travis Smith in 2010. Originally fueled by a few friends, who wanted to make a difference in their respective communities, they provided sack lunches for the homeless population in the Denver Metro area. Their mission is to inspire people to get involved and help their homeless communities. For this event, they want to help give those affected by homelessness the ability to clean themselves and have access to basic hygiene items. Their goal is to hand out 500 packs at various locations around downtown Denver. Each pack will contain: soap, shampoo, deodorant, a razor, toothpaste, toothbrush and a bottle of water, as well as to provide women five tampons. Come out and help them reach their goal as they give back to the Denver Metro homeless community.

First Annual Inclusive Oscar Party!

When: February 26, 4 to 11 p.m.

Where: Cap City Tavern, 1247 Bannock St.

Cost: FREE for WIFMCO Members; $10 Students; $20 Professionals

Tickets: Available at Door

The Lowdown: Women in Film and Media Colorado (WIFMCO) is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization that is solely committed to uniting, educating and empowering women media makers. They actively provide networking, educational and social opportunities for women film and mediamakers in Colorado. WIFMCO is an emerging chapter of Women in Film and Television International (WIFTI), a global network of women working in film, television and other media. For this event, they are presenting the First Annual Inclusive Oscar Party. Appetizers will be provided. No-Host Cash Bar includes Oscar-themed drink specials, including bottomless champagne. Festive attire is encouraged, but not required. There will also be film trivia, oscar bingo and raffle prizes. Get ready to discuss diversity and inclusion in TV and Film, and leave with tools for how you can make your films more inclusive.

Mark Your Calendar:

2017 LGBTQ Lobby Day

When: February 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Central Presbyterian Church Denver, 1660 Sherman St.

Cost: Free

Registration: Available Here

28th Annual Colorado Women’s Legislative Breakfast

When: February 28, 7 to 9 a.m.

Where: Denver Scottish Rite Consistory, 1370 Grant St.

Cost: $20 per person, which includes breakfast.

Registration: Available Here

Fauxy: Wednesday Weekly Ladies Night – Launch Party

When: March 1, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: privé at Dorchester, 1448 Market St.

Cost: Free

Table Reservations: Call/Text 720.515.5794

Nick Vatterott

When: March 2 to March 5, 8:00 p.m. (Thursday); 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. (Friday & Saturday); 7 p.m. (Sunday)

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St.

Cost: $14 to $22

Tickets: Available Here