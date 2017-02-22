As we enter towards the tail end of February, winter is slowly dwindling away but Denver’s unique scene doesn’t. By living in a lively and exciting city, the 303 always has something exciting going on for you to check out. From a mystical breakfast with mermaids, to a cultural discussion about Islam, a raging and ridiculous Mardi Gras party, as well as an Academy Awards viewing party, there is something for everyone this weekend.

Thursday, February 23

Inside Peace Screening

When: Thursday, February 23 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Chez Artiste – 2800 S. Colorado Blvd

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a screening of Inside Peace, a movie that discusses the personal discovery of inmates living in a Texas psrison. The movie ventures throughout the characters’ developments to find inner peace while enrolling in a Peace Class. The film spans over four years, and highlights their self-adventures to go from hate to love, fear to openness, and understanding the importance a community can have on life. The film will be $10, and if you’re interested to find out more about the film, watch the trailer here.

Islam 101

When: Thursday, February 23 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Meet the Middle East – 1031 33rd St. Denver

Cost: Suggested donation of $20

The Lowdown: Learn and understand the perspective of those practicing Islam this Thursday. The Meet the Middle East’s Executive Director Iman Jodeh invites you to look past the conflicts and violence that are rooted into the misinterpretations of Islam and learn first hand about the 1.3 billion people in the world who practice this religion peacefully. The event is free and open to the public, but a suggested donation of $20 is asked for all those who attend.

Paint, WoodArt, and Craft Beer

When: Thursday, February 23 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: 10 Barrel Brewing Company (Denver) – 2620 Walnut St. Denver

Cost: $49 Get tickets here .

The Lowdown: Enjoy craft beer, painting and wood art this Thursday as the Build and Brew returns to 10 Barrel Brewing for an evening of craft beer and crafts. You will get a guided instructional experience on painting with wood art, while getting to sip on some yummy craft brews. You will get to go home with your very own uniquely created piece of wood art.

Friday, February 24

Wrestling is Art: Rocky Mountain Pro Live At Denver Art Museum

When: Friday, February 24 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum – 100 W. 14th Ave, Denver

Cost: $18 – $24. Free for DAM members. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate and enjoy a different form of artistic expression – wrestling. The Rocky Mountain Pro Live invites guests to learn more about the insights of the world of wrestling. Afterwards, guests get a unique opportunity to watch a live match unfold inside the art museum. Don’t miss out on this incredible, slamming opportunity!

Rough is ART

When: Friday, February 24 from 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: ReCreative – 765 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

Cost: Free, but donations are accepted

The Lowdown: Mimi Hayes, a writer and comedian, invites you to Rough, an event for showcasing art-in-progress that allows for community feedback and interaction with art this Friday. There will be 13 artists, ranging from writers, painters, quilters and ceramicists, and the community will have the to chance to interact with these unique pieces of art before the final piece showcase in June. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Sight Unseen

When: Friday, February 24 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Abend Gallery – 2260 E. Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Explore a new and exciting exhibit at the Abend Gallery called Sight Unseen. The exhibit by Abend Gallery, will collaborate with PoetsArtists and curated by Alia El-Bermani, will explore the boundaries of the known and what lies in the unknown through this engaging and representational gallery. The multi-layered and consciously stimulating exhibit will start on February 24 and run until March 25.

The Artist’s Voice: A Conversation About Faith, Rap & Race

When: Friday, February 24 from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Converge Denver – 3327 Brighton Blvd. Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join in an engaging and inspirational talk about how faith shapes an artists’ creative craft with the Denver Institute for Faith & Work. “The Artist’s Voice: A Conversation about Faith, Rap & Race” will be a great way to get an insight on how personal faith helps shape work. Rapper Sho Bakara will provide a presentation about how his Christian convictions shape his craft and to both be an artist and an activist. Accompanying Sho will be Denver-based poet Ayinde Russell performing a spoken-word poem.

Saturday, February 25

Mystic Mermaid Under The Sea Breakfast

When: Saturday, February 25 from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium – 700 Water St. Denver

Cost: Adults – $22.99; Seniors – $20.99; Children (3-10 years) – $16.99; Children (2 and under) – Free. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Go under the sea and enjoy a mystical breakfast with mermaids this Saturday at the Downtown Aquarium. You will get the chance to enjoy the beauty of the underwater world at the Denver Aquarium’s fascinating exhibits, as well as eat incredible food while in the presence of mermaids. This is a great event for the whole family, as kids can take pictures and get autographs by mermaids, but also great for those of us who still enjoy the enchantment of mermaids.

Cupid’s Undie Run

When: Saturday, February 25 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Strip down to your undies and join in for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run this Saturday. If you hate Valentine’s Day, this may be more of a fun and exciting way to enjoy it. Party for four hours, and run about a mile(ish) with nothing but your undies! You must register for the event, not just RSVP. Learn more information here.

Denver Polar Plunge and 5K

When: Saturday, February 25 from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo – 2300 Steele St. Denver

Cost: Register here.

The Lowdown: Plunge into a great cause for the Special Olympics Colorado this Saturday at the Denver Zoo. The polar plunge, followed by the 5k, invites you and your friends to fundraise money to help the Special Olympics of Colorado, while enjoying some fun. You can brave the cold water with a polar plunge, run around the zoo, or do both. The run will be starting first, followed by the plunge afterwards.

NICE!

When: Saturday, February 25 from 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Crossroads Denver Theatre – 2590 Washington St. Denver

Cost: $5 presale, $10 at the door.

The Lowdown: Enjoy the comedy showcase NICE! presented by The Agency this Saturday for an evening full of laughs. The showcase will feature a variety of skits and and video sketches with some of Denver’s best for one of the biggest shows yet. This month’s event will host 2016 Comedy Works New Faces Champion, Janae Burris and Comedy Works and Denver Improv regular, Derrick Rush.

Five Points Stomp

When: Saturday, February 25 from 8:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Savoy at Curtis Park – 2700 Arapahoe St. Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Break out your dancing shoes and get ready to swing this Saturday night at Five Points Stomp. The event will have one of finest swing bands in Colorado, swing lessons for those looking to learn the basics, delicious cocktails, a performance by Stefan & Bethany as well as a ton of social dancing! This is a great way to practice your swing dance moves, or learn the basics from the best.

Belly Dancing with Swords

When: Saturday, February 25 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: L’Ru Studios – 7100 Broadway, Ste 5R, Denver

Cost: $35. Get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn a very unique and intriguing skill this Saturday as you combine belly dancing with swords. This incredible workshop will teach you the fundamentals in this skill, as you work to improve dancing techniques with a sword. This will enhance your isolation, sword balancing, and graceful floor work. This is great for all skill levels, so don’t worry if you don’t have any previous experience.

Denver Mardi Gras

When: Saturday, February 25 from 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Exdo Event Center – 1399 35th St. Denver

Cost: $30, then $10 tickets sold separately for after-party. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Break out the outrageous attire, your dirty sins and your wild side to celebrate Mardi Gras and all the craziness that comes with it this Saturday at the Exdo Event Center. This unbelievable, once a year party is sure to rock you as the Exdo Event Center gets a full takeover like it’s Bourbon Street. There will be music, burlesque, entertainment, and exploration into the seven deadly sins in seven different areas of the venue. There will even be a life-size reconstruction of Bourbon Street where 10,000 beads will be passed out. Afterwards, there will be an exclusive after party. But, you must buy tickets for that separately.

Sunday, February 26

Hygiene for the Homeless

When: Sunday, February 26 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Coffee at the Point – 710 E. 26th Ave, Denver

Cost: Basic Hygiene Items: $10 – Individual, $20 – Family

The Lowdown: Help out a great cause with by providing basic hygiene products for those who need it the most. Hosted by Impact, the event’s goal is to hand out 500 different hygiene packs in various different downtown locations. The packs include: soap, shampoo, deodorant, a razor, toothpaste, toothbrush and a bottle of water, as well as five tampons to provide for women.

Awards Night with the Denver Film Society

When: Sunday, February 26 from 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter – 2510 E. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $10 – $15.

The Lowdown: Enjoy the Academy Awards this Sunday with the Denver Film Society for the 3rd Annual Community Oscar viewing at the Sie FilmCenter. You can dress in your best like the celebs, or come as you are. There will be drink specials all night, with $10 snack boxes (chips & a sandwich – turkey, ham, roast beef or veggie), from Biscuits & Berries – The Catering Company, and $15 getting you a wristband which includes wine and champagne for the length of the awards.

Mark Your Calendars…

Gods and Monsters: An Odyssey

When: March 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre – 3654 Navajo St. Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

Girls and Science

When: March 4 @ 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Cost: Museum admission, free for members. Learn more here.

Nick Vatterott

When: March 2 to March 5, 8:00 p.m. (Thursday); 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. (Friday & Saturday); 7 p.m. (Sunday)

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St.

Cost: $14 to $22

Tickets: Available Here