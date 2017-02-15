The middle of February is upon us, and so is the hallmark holiday Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re taking a bath alone and watching 500 Days of Summer, or taking a significant other out to enjoy the holiday this weekend, there are plenty of unique events to get you out of the house and enjoy the eclectic and very alive city of Denver. From a pajama party, to stranger to friend happy hour, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend.

Wednesday, February 15

FckUp Nights Denver: Vol. 7

When: Wednesday, February 15 from 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s – 1215 20th St. Denver

Cost: $20 – $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: FckUp Nights returns to Denver for Vol. 7, celebrating the failures of business and the lessons that can be learned from such failures. The event will feature Annelise Loevlie (CEO of Icelantic Skis), Tran Wills (co-founder Base Coat Nail Salon and co-founder Svper Ordinary) and Kate Kavanaugh (co-owner Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe). FckUp Nights is an informative and inspiring series of talks with some of the most transparent people in business and beyond. It celebrates failures and reminds business owners that success is never final, and failure is never final. It’s all about persevering. This is a great talk if you’re looking for some insight about running a business, are struggling with a recent failure, or just looking to hear impactful talks from some of Denver’s best business people.

Thursday, February 16

The Science Lounge: Caffeine

When: Friday, February 17 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Cost: Nonmember $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Science Lounge at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science will be exploring caffeine in coffee, something very people and enjoy but don’t know much about. The event will look into the science behind the perfect brew of beans, while exploring the botany and science behind it. You will be able to percolate on how caffeine affects your body, while sipping on some sweet java and othcoffee-infusedsed cocktails, meet some experts behind coffee beans, as well as discuss the coffee bean gene pool. If you love your coffee brew, this event is for you!

MI TIERRA

When: Thursday, February 16 from 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum Hamilton Building Entrance – 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver

Cost: $20 (DAM Contemporaries Member Adult), $27 (Member/Adult; Nonmember/Adult)

The Lowdown: Enjoy a preview of the new Denver Art Museum’s DAM Contemporaries exhibition Mi Tierra: Contemporary Artists Explore Place. DAMC is an organization that supports the Modern & Contemporary departments of the museum, and this exhibit embodies this part of the museum. It includes 13 different artists as they explore diverse and varying narratives through individual, eclectic and personal installations. These pieces represent the raw fundamentals of DAMC as the exhibit explores the contemporary art in an intellectual and exciting way.

The Emerging Filmmakers Project

When: Thursday, February 16 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre – 3654 Navajo St.

Cost: $5. Tickets Available at the door.

The Lowdown: Enjoy and celebrate some of the emerging and new Denver independent filmmakers this Thursday. The Emerging Filmmakers Project is an organization that showcases these local independent filmmakers and is hosted every Thursday of the month. The event is hosted by local filmmaker Patrick Sheridan, and is a great and welcoming place to display your work and support other local filmmakers. The film showings are proceeded by an informative and inspirational discussion, as well as answer any questions there may be about the film. This month’s lineup includes Muff Mints by Nancy Fingerhood, D’UI by Kyle Homan, Tuesdays at 8 by Kyle Homan, A Revolver for the Romantic by Richard Corso and Hannah Pederson, Short Term by Bruce Tetsuya and Anders Minor, Seasons Change by Tunisia Johnson and Slappy H.R. by Bryan Harrold, Thomas Jaegar and Wes Matheny.

Strangers to Friends Happy Hour

When: Thursday, February 16 from 5:45 – 8 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House – 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Not really sure how to go about meeting strangers and potential new friends? Fortunately, Grandma’s here to help. Join a special happy hour at Grandma’s House this Thursday to enjoy the authentic, pre-Tinder, face-to-face conversations at the Strangers to Friends Happy Hour. There will be a half price first pint, raffle ticket giveaways, and new friends with the purchase of a $10 ticket. Get off your phone, meet some people, and most importantly – BE YOU!

Friday, February 17

Colorado Proud Roll Call

When: February 17 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: ROLL – 1339 35th St. Denver

Cost: $5 Presale (including skate rentals); $10 at the Door (also includes rentals). Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: ROLL’s monthly roller skate themed party occurs every third Friday of the month at the EXDO Event Center, and this month’s theme celebrates everything Coloradoan. This includes incredible craft beers, our winning sports teams, 300 days of sunshine and everything else that you can think of that reminds you of Colorado. Everyone is welcome to the event (even if you’re from out of state). Lace up the roller skates and boogie down this Friday!

Turntables and Tracksuits – Pajama Jammy Jam Edition

When: Friday, February 17 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Lincoln St Station Bar & Grill – 776 Lincoln St. Denver

Cost: Free (21 + Drink Specials All Night)

The Lowdown: Break out your comfy and outrageous PJ’s, Colorado based producer and DJ Ishe/Tnure is throwing down some tunes pajama party style this Friday. The event will be celebrating his bachelor party, and he is excited to jam with everyone decked out in their pajamas. Stay comfy while you’re dancing the night away at this jammy jam pajama party.

Team Competition at EscapeWorks

When: Friday, February 17 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EscapeWorks Denver – 1529 Champa St. Denver

Cost: $20 per person. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you enjoy puzzles, board games, and problem-solving in a team atmosphere, come to EscapeWorks this Friday. There will be a team competition to complete the escape room, with friendly bets available to be placed beforehand. If you haven’t ventured into an escape room, it’s essentially solving clues, riddles, and puzzles to escape a room as quickly as possible within one hour. It is extremely fun and showcases your strengths and weaknesses in a team environment. After the event, the teams will be going to dinner by the mall.

Denver Pull Out – Defund DAPL

When: Friday, February 17 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol – 200 E Colfax, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Another weekend, another protest in the politically active and engaging city of Denver. Join protestors as they march to defund the DAPL with the pull out method. The pull out method encourages individuals who bank with financial corporations funding the DAPL to divest from these banks that are funding the pipeline to protect clean water, support Indigenous rights, transparent business practices and renewable energies. The march will start at the capitol and will proceed to Wells Fargo, Chase, and US Bank.

RBSS Presents Denver: The Cool Kids, River Tiber & The Reminders

When: Friday, February 17 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall – 1902 Blake St. Denver

Cost: $5 – $15. RSVP here.

The Lowdown: Red Bull Sound Select is a monthly showcase of emerging music curated by local tastemakers. This month will showcase The Cool Kids, River Tiber & The Reminders as the featured musicians. This is a great way to expand your horizons if you’re looking for some new music, as well as check out some of the new emerging artists. Don’t miss out on this month’s showcase!

Saturday, February 18

One Billion Rising – Denver: 2017 March & Rally

When: Saturday, February 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Pavilions – 500 16th St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join in on the 5th annual global rising to end violence against women. The One Billion Rising reflects the one billion girls who are beaten or raped in their lifetime, according to statistical evidence. This empowering march raises awareness for this staggering fact, as well as invite the global community to rise up against it. In Denver, the event will start with a drum circle and flash mob, followed by a march to Civic Center park for speeches from various keynote speakers. The event asks participants to wear red and pink to rise in solidarity.

JAMboree Late Night Fire & Flow

When: Saturday, February 18 from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Beat – 1221 Pecos St. Denver

Cost: $10 at the door.

The Lowdown: Enjoy an evening of fire spinners and flow artists at the Beat this Saturday. This will be the very first (of hopefully many) JAMboree Fire & Flow events, and invites the public to enjoy live music, vendors, and open flow. There will be LED flow artists inside with black lights and a disco ball, with fire flow artists enjoying the outdoor atmosphere. There will be fire flow lessons for those interested, and with the purchase of $10, the ability to use as much fuel as they’d like. The event also invites fire flow artists to bring their own fuel if that’s what they prefer.

February Design Class – Pavé

When: Saturday, February 18 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Lehrer’s Flowers – 2100 W. Mississippi Ave. Denver

Cost: $40, including all flowers and materials. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Though Valentine’s Day may have passed, flower arrangements are always a valuable knowledge and skill to know. This Saturday, Lehrer’s invites you to learn the classic pavé flower arrangement technique that can be used for a variety of different occasions. The class will teach you how to design by grouping flowers tightly to showcase a lush design. The purchase of a ticket includes all the flowers and materials necessary for the event.

The Fitness Marshall Live

When: Saturday, February 18 from 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Downtown Denver – 1550 Court Pl.

Cost: $30 – $40. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join the Fitness Marshall, a dance and work-out coach dedicated to providing a safe space for individuals to let loose and be their most authentic self through choreography. This hip-hop dance master will have you sweating, laughing, and overall getting a great workout surrounded by an open and loving community. There is no experience needed, but be aware that explicit rap music may be played.

Sunday, February 19

Cat Yoga

When: Sunday, February 19 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Cat Company – 3929 Tennyson St. Denver

Cost: $16. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get your best cat pose down by learning from the experts this Sunday at Denver Cat Company’s Cat Yoga event. The yoga class will very relaxing, as the Denver Cat Company’s cafe is full of friendly, furry friends that help provide a zen like atmosphere for cat and yoga lovers alike. The class will be beginner level, but is accessible to all. Your ticket also includes a drink to enjoy afterwards. This is a great way to stretch out and destress before the week begins again. However, be careful! A cat may try to steal your mat!

Artifacts Speak Lecture Series – Life in Space

When: Sunday, February 19 from 1 – 2 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum – 7711 E. Academy Blvd. Denver

Cost: $6 – $12.50 Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a thought-provoking and informative talk at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum this Sunday. The “Life in Space” talk will discuss the concepts and realities of life in space with former Lockheed Martin engineer Stephen Kelly.

