Denver never has any shortage of unique events, and this weekend is definitely showcasing the life that fills up the Mile High City’s weekends. With events ranging from a brew-sensory workshop, to a unicorn dance party, and a bacon, beer & coffee festival, there is plenty of things to do this weekend to let off the steam from the week. Explore the unique life that makes Denver great and celebrate the long-awaited weekend with exciting and eclectic events.

Thursday, February 9

CO-Brew Sensory Workshop

When: Thursday, February 9 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: CO-Brew – 1133 N Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Challenge your beer knowledge at the CO-Brew Sensory Workshop this Thursday. The sensory class will explore 10 spiked off flavor samples, and learn how to identify these off flavors within brewing. This informative class is fantastic for beer enthusiasts and home brewers alike. The class will discuss the causes of the off flavors, and teach you how to prevent them.

Women Mean Business: Building an Inclusive City

When: Thursday, February 9 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: General Assembly (Denver) – 2420 17th St. 3rd floor, Denver

Cost: Free. Register here.

The Lowdown: Get involved in a dynamic panel and discussion about women in business and creating a gender inclusive city in Denver. The event will cover everything from the wage gap, the importance and impact of women in business, the importance of women leadership in Denver, and much more. This informative and inspirational event will shed light on the important women equality issues that are dominating business discussion about women, as well as encourage women to become leaders in our ever-growing inclusive city. The panelists leading the event include Jacqueline Ros (CEO & Founder, Revolar), Traci Lounsbury (Owner, Workplace ELEMENTS), Josh Ashton (Senior Director of Talent, Sendgrid) and Nicolette Dixon (Senior Relationship Manager, TIAA). Join these powerful women and support open discussion about women in business.

Taboo Revue: Love and Other Scary Things

When: Thursday, February 9 from 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Voodoo Comedy Playhouse – 1260 22nd St. Denver

Cost: Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Watch societal taboos be shattered before your eyes as the ConSensual Circus brings you Taboo Revue. ConSensual Circus is a group dedicated to bringing more knowledge to people to create a more “realistic, authentic and sex positive culture.” They aim to inform about sex, using modern sex education by creating a fun and exciting environment in their circus performances and storytelling. This month will utilize the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday, and explore all aspects of love. This is a unique and informative event that can’t be missed!

Friday, February 10

Winter Wine Festival

When: Friday, February 10, 6-9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 per person. Tickets available at TwoParts.com.

The Lowdown: In a state where the nickname is the Napa Valley of Beer, it can be easy to forget about the amazing Colorado wine producers. But TwoParts wants to help you remember with a festival dedicated to 19 of the best wineries in the state. So whether you consider yourself a wine newbie or connoisseur, treat yourself to some vino while expanding your horizons past beer. Also this annual festival benefits the Colorado Association of Viticulture and Enology (CAVE), Colorado’s only trade non-profit that supports the wine and grape growing industry.

Monster Jam

When: Friday, February 10 – 12 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center – 1000 Chopper Cir, Denver

Cost: Starting at $15, varying on which section you purchase. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Monster Jam is coming to Denver and will be turning the Pepsi Center into a giant dirt arena filled with monsterous jumps, flips and everything else that goes with monster trucks. This family fun event will be running at the Pepsi Center from Friday until Sunday.

Loveland Fire & Ice Festival

When: Friday, February 10 – 12 from 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: 4th St. and Garfield Avenue – Loveland

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The internationally recognized Loveland Fire & Ice festival returns this Valentine’s weekend. This annual tradition has gained traction both within the state of Colorado and internationally, as it’s the nation’s largest Valentine’s Day festival. There will be live ice-sculpting, carnival rides, light shows with fireworks and lights coordinated together (sweeet), fire performances, local craft beer and love potions to celebrate Valentine’s weekend in the “Sweetheart” city of Loveland. To learn more about this extremely unique and fun festival, check out a 303 Magazine article, here, to learn more about it.

Valentine X at Denver’s Asylum Haunted House

When: Friday, February 10 – 11 from 7 – 1o:30 p.m.

Where: The Asylum Haunted House – 6100 E. 39th St. Denver

Cost: $25 General Admission and $35 for fast pass. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Explore the darker side of Valentine’s Day at the Asylum Haunted House. The Asylum Haunted House is Denver’s premier haunted house, receiving national attention for its spooky and scary production. Valentine’s Day will never seem the same after experiencing this holiday-themed horror event. This could be a unique event to bring your significant other to, or a great way to scare someone away. Regardless, this is sure to be hauntingly fun!

Unicorn Love Party 2017 – Unitopia

When: Friday, February 10 from 8 p.n. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Oriental Theatre – 4335 W. 44th Ave, Denver

Cost: Early bird $10, moderately early bird $20, procrastination bird $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: With all that’s going on in the world, why not join in on the fun of unitopia? Get weird with a unicorn love party this Friday, and get your rainbow immigration card in a world of love and acceptance. The event is inclusive to everyone, as unitopia is the world in which only colorful, rainbow-loving open minded unicorns can get together and enjoy “boogie-down economics”. There will be music by Vinja,Gah-bé with Block 1750,The Fungineers (Paragon Set), and Ill-esha. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Black Lives 5280, One Colorado (LGTBQ), and the Immigrants Rights Coalition.

2017 Independent Women of Film Festival

When: February 10 – 11 from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre – 3654 Navajo St. Denver

Cost: $10 a block or $20 for full festival pass. Get tickets at the door

The Lowdown: Film is a powerful medium for artistic expression, highlighting the good and bad in raw beauty and our humanity. This Friday and Saturday, celebrate the women in the indie film scene in Denver at the 2017 Independent Women of Film Festival at the Bug Theatre. This will be the seventh year of the film festival, and is sure to be another one for the books. It will showcase 20 filmmakers including experimental works, animation, documentaries, and narrative short films.

Saturday, February 11

Chairlift Speed Dating at Loveland

When: Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Loveland Ski Area, Georgetown

Cost: Free if you have a pass, $65. Get tickets here .

The Lowdown: What’s more Coloradan than a speed dating event at a ski area? Potentially meet your next significant other, or just some cool people, at LuvByrds Chairlift speed dating at Loveland Ski Area this Saturday. You will be paired with people based on age and gender, and get an opportunity to get to know each other while taking the lift up. You can ride down with the person and take the chairlift again, or start from square one and meet someone new. This is a great way to meet other fellow outdoor enthusiasts.

Craft Cacao & Chocolate Market

When: Saturday, February 11 – 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Source Market Hall – 3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Cost: Free, with purchases available at the market

The Lowdown: Get ready for Valentine’s Day at the Source Market’s Craft Cacao & Chocolate Market. It is a pop-up market that will feature six of the best bean-to-chocolate retailers in the state. The market will showcase four makers, a chocolatier and retailer. There will be delicious chocolate in a variety of forms, like truffles, spreads, drinking chocolates and so much more. Dive into the world of chocolate and enjoy people who hand-make their chocolate from start to finish, while supporting local businesses!

L’Electrique Dollhouse Circus

When: Saturday, February 11 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $25 – $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy an eclectic mix of dance, music, art, circus and libation at the L’Electrique Dollhouse Circus this Saturday. The event will be a fun and exciting way to free yourself into the world of emotions, dance, music and enchantment. The performance will be on stage, above your head, and in the audience, so be sure to be ready to explore the openness of your mind and enjoy a unique circus performance.

Coats For The Homeless!

When: Saturday, February 11 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Seventh Circle Music Collective – 2935 W. 7th Ave, Denver

Cost: Free with a coat brought for donation

The Lowdown: Help a great cause to keep the homeless warm this Saturday at Seventh Circle Music Collective. There will be a coat drive with an intimate evening of local music to help those who are less fortunate survive the cold winters of Denver. The coats will be hand delivered to the homeless, so break out that coat you never wear or say good bye to a coat you don’t need to support those who are surviving the brutal cold that winter brings. Then, enjoy music by Ghap Music, Falli and Kanipshin, Kid Truth and Kid Method.

Smooches With Pooches

When: Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Halcyon – 245 N Columbine St. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Bring your pooch or enjoy other Maxfund pooches at the Halycon hotel in Cherry Creek this Saturday. Valentine’s day isn’t just about your significant other, so take photos with dogs and help support Maxfund, a no kill shelter. With a small donation, you can leave with a picture of you and a dog.

’80s Hanger Dance

When: Saturday, February 11 from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum – 7711 E. Academy Blvd – Denver

Cost: here.

The Lowdown: Flashback into the ’80s (without a hot tub time machine) and enjoy all of the great music, culture and style this decade embodied at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum this Saturday. Poof out your hair and break out those old neon colored outfits for a night of fun, drinks and dancing. The totally tubular night will have music from “That Eighties Band,” with Winston and Mel from Kool 105 hanging out. The event will commemorate all of the fallen legends from the ’80s (Bowie), tastings from Denver’s top caterers, ’80s trivia with awesome prizes, a performance from Denver’s premiere hip-hop and dance studio B-Boy Factory, arcade games, adult sized big wheels, and compete for the best hair, outfit, and quickest rubics solver at this fun-filled event!

Sunday, February 12

Denver Beer Co’s Sixth Annual Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest

When: Sunday, February 12 from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co – 1695 Platte St. Denver

Cost: $40. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: What’s better than beer, bacon and coffee? No seriously. Enjoy three of the best things humans have created at the Denver Beer Co this Sunday as they celebrate their Sixth Annual Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest. Start your Sunday off right, and celebrate some of Denver’s best beer, bacon and coffee. With the purchase of a ticket, you get a breakfast burrito from Tamales by La Casita, coffee from Coda Coffee Company, a Denver Beer Co coffee mug for your “breakfast inspired” brews and as much bacon as your heart desires.

Beer and Cupcake Pairing

When: Sunday, February 12 from 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company – 7101 E. Colfax, Denver

Cost: Free with cupcakes and beer available for purchase

The Lowdown: Celebrate your sweet tooth while enjoying a variety of Fiction Beer Company’s brews this Sunday. There will be a variety of cupcakes paired perfectly with beers, to give your tastebuds a wildly exhilarating experience. The full menu will be posted before the event, but single cupcakes can be purchased.

Mark Your Calendars…

MI TIERRA

When: February 16, 10 a.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, Hamilton Building Entrance, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 (DAM Contemporaries Member Adult), $27 (Member/Adult; Nonmember/Adult)

Tickets: Available Here

Gods and Monsters: An Odyssey

When: March 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre – 3654 Navajo St. Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.