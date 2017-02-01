February might be a short month but it’s not short on events. From Black History Month to Valentine’s Day and even GroundHog’s day, there’s constantly something to celebrate. This weekend there’s a talk about the sex lives of marine species, a Mardi Gras party and even a taxathon. So get ready for a month of unique things to keep you busy.

Thursday, February 2

Sex in The Sea

When: Thursday, February 2 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd. Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Ever wonder what goes on down under? Explore the sex lives, as well as sexual fluidity, of marine species this Thursday at a very unique and interesting talk at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Author of the book Sex in the Sea, Marah J. Hardt, will be hosting a talk discussing the elaborate and very interesting sexual reproduction of marine species, from the mating rituals of lobsters, to threesomes with whales. All of this is deeply and intimately connected to our impact on the ocean, and this talk will discuss how sustainability practices can help protect sexual practices for our friends in the ocean.

Updating Colorado’s Code of Ethics

When: Thursday, February 2 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Forest Room 5 – 2532 15th St. Denver

Cost: Free. Email Caroline at cfry@commoncause.org to RSVP.

The Lowdown: With government transparency becoming more important than ever, and the public becoming more vigilant, updating the Colorado Code of Ethics has become a topic of conversation. With gifts, like expensive meals and tickets, given to Denver city officials, ethics are becoming hard to track. However, the hard work of Debra Johnson, Denver County Clerk & Recorder, and Peg Perl, senior counsel at Colorado Ethics Watch, are helping to advance necessary transparency within our government through creating gift disclosures and reporting online. There is also efforts to work on the Denver ethics code to establish a limit on the amount of money a gift can be accepted by a Denver city official.

Sanctuary City Policy Discussions

When: Thursday, February 2 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Escuela Tlatelolco School – 2949 Federal Blvd. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join a discussion about immigration and our community this Thursday with the Colorado Latin Forum. Mayor Hancock and Public Safety Officials invite the community to discuss the implications on Pres. Trump’s Executive order on immigration has on our Denver community and potential citizens affected by the action. This will be a forum discussing policy on this. Although the discussion of sanctuary cities in regards to federal immigration policy is uncharted legal territory, Denver remains steadfast on protecting its citizens from unconstitutional federal actions.

Friday, February 3

Denver Taxathon

When: Friday, February 3 from 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mile High United Way – 711 Park Ave W, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: With tax season arriving, the Piton Foundation is hosting a first ever free taxathon for Denver citizens. If you made $54,000 or less, IRS-certified tax preparers will be providing free services to file your taxes. The 12-hour tax party allows you to not only get connected with amazing community resources, but will help you get your taxes done early and working to get you the best refund possible. Call 2-1-1 for more information or visit here.

First Friday Art Walk

When: Friday, February 3 from 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Various Art Districts throughout Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the very alive and thriving art scene in Denver during the monthly Friday Art Walk. Various art districts throughout Denver will be showcasing the art work by a variety of local artists, as galleries, studios, and cultural attractions stay open late Friday for people to enjoy their work, as well as food, drinks, and high vibrations.

Drag Decades: Musical Madness

When: Friday, January 3 from 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret – 1601 Arapahoe St, Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here

The Lowdown: Enjoy a fabulous evening of Drag Decades: Musical Madness as Shirley, Vivan, Brody and Zarah put on a performance to some of the most beloved musicals, as well as T.V. film and stage. The range will be from the classic to contemporary, and will sure to provide you with tons of entertainment. There will be silly-games, and of course some commentary. Special guests joining the show will be Reace Daniel, Mari Reisberg and Robyn Yamada.

Off the Clock: Cajun Carnival

When: Friday, February 3 from 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens – 1007 York St. Denver

Cost: Advanced tickets – $15 member, $18 non-member. Purchase here. Tickets at the door: $23 non-member, $20 for members.

The Lowdown: Break out those masks & festive costumes, and enjoy an evening of Mardi Gras festivities at the Denver Botanic Gardens this Friday! The Cajun Carnival will be an early mardi-gras festivity filled with music, activities, and exciting energy. There will be music by Fat City Mardi Gras Band and Queen City Jazz Band, with tarot card readings available. At the event, you can take in the beauty of hundreds of exotic orchid blooms while enjoying a specialty dinner and delicious craft cocktails.

Pappy Van Winkle Tasting

When: Friday, February 3rd from 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Argonaut Wine & Liquor – 760 E. Colfax – Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy a unique opportunity to taste Pappy Van Winkle at the Argonaut Wine & Liquor this Friday. The event will allow you the chance to expand your whiskey tasting horizons, with this delicious award winning whiskey. When you taste, you get a chance to win a bottle as well!

First Friday Jazz & Art

When: Friday, February 3 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Bowmans Vinyl & Lounge – 1312 S. Broadway – Denver

Cost: Free with cocktails available for purchase

The Lowdown: Enjoy some first Friday art and jazz music at the Bowmans Vinyl and Lounge. There will be a showcase of Laura Ellstrom’s visual art work, with inspiration from her work deriving from nature, culture and the human form. The artwork is aimed at inciting an inspiration to look within ourselves to understand certain topics in our lives. Cocktails will be available to enjoy at the event as well.

Guilty Pleasures Dance Party

When: Friday, February 3 from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver – 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Blow off some stress from the work week and shamelessly dance to your guilty pleasures this Friday at the Hi-Dive. Guilty Pleasures Dance Party returns to spin the tunes we all know the words to, and provide you with some light-hearted fun music and dancing. There will be ’90s dance music, as well as whatever guilty pleasure your heart desires playing all night.

Saturday, February 4

Open Photo Shoot

When: Saturday, February 4 from 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: GLBT Community Center of Colorado – 1301 E. Colfax, Denver

Cost: Couple/Group photos: $25 person. $40 for solo pictures

The Lowdown: Strut your stuff and show your support for the #NOH8Worldwide this Saturday at an open photo shoot. The funds that are raised from the NOH8 Campaign go towards awareness towards global equality for marriage and human equality, as well as anti-discrimination and anti-bullying. Your pictures will not only help with their interactive campaign but help those who are struggling from the hate that exists in this world.

2017 Valentine’s Prom

When: Saturday, February 4 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe – 2199 California St. Denver

Cost: $30 per person. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Break out your old prom dresses, get dressed up and flashback into high school for a Valentine’s Prom this Saturday. The Mercury Cafe will be full of energy, with a night of dancing, cocktails, and incredible prom attire. The event asks you to dress like you’re going to prom, with benefits from the event going towards First Descents.

Ratio Sessions: Lemuria

When: Saturday, February 4 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: Free with drinks available for purchase

The Lowdown: Join Ratio Beerworks during their Ratio Sessions, an interpersonal opportunity to get to see music, participate in meet & greets, and enjoy beer releases. This weekend, Lemuria will be stopping by the taproom before their show at the Marquis to participate in the Mostly Harmless podcast to discuss beer, as well as provide guests with some tunes as well. Also, if you dig their performance at Ratio Beerworks, Soda Jerk Presents will have tickets available for you to purchase.

Sunday, February 5

Pre-Super Bowl Stair Climbing Workout

When: Sunday, February 5 from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre – 18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Embrace the nice weather and get an incredible workout in before the Super Bowl festivities begin. Though the Broncos didn’t make it, there will be no shortage of beer, wings, and other snacks during the game. Life’s 2 Short Fitness will be offering a free 90-minute workout at Red Rocks to help with training for runners, hikers, and obstacle course racers with various drills and exercises utilizing the stairs at Red Rocks.

Super Commercial Watch Party 2017

When: Sunday, February 5 from 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Brewability Lab – 12445 e 39th Ave #314, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: There are some of us who watch the Super Bowl for the competition between the two best teams in the NFL, and then there are some of us who watch it for the prime-time commercial real estate, or you watch for both reasons. Regardless, at Brewability Lab you can watch the incredible commercials (and football game, we guess) going on during this all-American sporting event. Also, during halftime, you will get to watch the puppy-bowl that will also be airing simultaneously during the game. Don’t miss out on watching all of the glory that embodies Super Bowl Sunday!

Mark Your Calendars…

Tornaviaje/the Return Route

When: February 9, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr.

Cost: General Admission – $5; Students & Seniors – $3

Tickets: At the Door

Gods and Monsters: An Odyssey

When: March 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre – 3654 Navajo St. Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

Winter Wine Fest

When: Friday, February 10 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $50. Get tickets here.