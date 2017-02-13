And just like that, it’s already Valentine’s Day. Denver’s music scene this week is filled with phenomenal talent to help you celebrate the day of love with that special someone.

Monday, February 13

Recommended: Aqueous @ Larimer Lounge

Start your week off right and go see New York-based band Aqueous. This jam band has shared the stage with heavyweight Umphrey’s Mcgee, and has been curating their cult fan base since 2006. If you’re a Phish head, like I know you are, Aqueous is a must see.

Also see:

Impromptu @ Appaloosa Grill

Ben Wendel @ The King Center

The Larimers @ Mutiny Info Cafe

We’s Us @ Larimer Lounge

Tuesday, February 14

Recommended: Circa Survive @ The Ogden

American rock band Circa Survive is the conglomeration of former members of Saosin, Taken and This Day Forward. This combination of talent may be why the group’s success was so immediate and rapid. Unlike the sound of their past bands, Circa Survive produces more melodic, indie music.

Also see:

Muna w/ Lo Moon @ Larimer Lounge

Katie Glassman & Snapshot @ Dazzle Jazz

Tennyson & more @ Lost Lake

Big Electrosoul @ Appaloosa Grill

Sting @ The Fillmore

Citizen Zero @ Gothic Theater

Bell Biv DeVoe @ Bellco Theatre

Wednesday, February 15

Recommended: Silent Planet @ The Marquis Theater

Metalcore band Silent Planet utilizes its platform to express political and social beliefs. The band’s lyrics tell different stories in hopes of giving a voice to the voiceless.

Also see:

Blackout with Reed Wolf @ 3 Kings Tavern

Roommates and more @ Larimer Lounge

Ed Battle “Ups & Downs, Ins & Outs” @ Dazzle Jazz

Kris Lager Band & more @ Globe Hall

Colin Hotz & Co. @ The Walnut Room

Michigan Rattlers & more @ Lost Lake

A Mac DZ @ Appaloosa Grill

Conduit @ Pon Pon Bar

Thursday, February 16

Recommended: Steve Poltz @ The Walnut Room

Singer-songwriter Steve Poltz has a decorated career in music. He’s collaborated with fellow artist Jewel, his song “Everything About You” appears on the Notting Hill soundtrack and the list goes on. He’s currently on tour and is sure to put on a solid, melodic and personal set.

Also see:

Jackal DJ Set and more @ Beta Nightclub

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal @ Ophelia’s

Kiel Grove Residency @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Roomsounds @ Hi-Dive

Stelhouse @ Larimer Lounge

Joseph Lamar & Mikey Smith @ Dazzle Jazz

C2 & The Brothers Reed & more @ Globe Hall

Napalm @ Lost Lake

Ghostpulse @ The Marquis

Judo Chop @ Appaloosa Grill

The Burial Pilot @ Moon Room

CloZee @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Friday, February 17

Recommended: The Cool Kids @ Summit Music Hall

Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks met in 2005 and quickly thereafter formed The Cool Kids. Since their formation, the hip-hop duo has worked with heavyweights such as Ludacris, Asher Roth and Mac Miller. The two chose to split up in 2011 and focus on their solo careers, but have since gotten back together and produced another album.

Also see:

Templo and more @ Bluebird Theater

The Polish Ambassador @ The Fillmore

Alesana- 10 Frail Years Of Vanity And Wax @ The Marquis Theater

Neal McCoy @ Grizzly Rose

Los Lobos @ Ophelia’s

Dwight Yoakam @ Paramount Theatre

Don’t Panic! Punk Fest w/ Ray Rocket, Chad Price and more @ Hi-Dive

Futurebirds and more@ Larimer Lounge

The Dale Bruning Trio w/ Mark Simon & Todd Reid @ Dazzle Jazz

Waylon Jennings Tribute ft. The New Ben Franklins @ Globe Hall

Hello Dollface & more @ The Walnut Room

Dayton Stone and The Undertones@ Lost Lake

BeatSpeak @ Appaloosa

Howie Day @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dyrty Byrds w/ Eric Carter @ The Oriental Theater

W&W @ The Church

Sammy Adams @ Cervantes’

Saturday, February 18

Recommended: Hippo Campus w/ Magic City Hippies @ The Bluebird Theatre

Hippo Campus has only been performing since 2013, but has played at acclaimed festivals such as South By Southwest, Lollapalooza and Reading and Leeds. They have an indie-rock sound that’ll surely inspire the hipsters of Denver to come out.

Also see:

Savoy w/ Puppet @ The Ogden

Deux @ Beta Nightclub

Los Lobos @ Ophelia’s

Seasons After and more @ The Marquis Theater

Don’t Panic! Fest @ 3 Kings Tavern

Don’t Panic! Fest @ Hi-Dive

Futurebirds and more @ Larimer Lounge

Lost Dog @ Goosetown Tavern

The Parlor Pickers @ Globe Hall

Sir @ Lost Lake

Seasons After @ The Marquis

Howie Day @ Soiled Dove Underground

Chris Daniels and The Kings & The Hazel Miller Band @ The Oriental Theater

Jonah Wisneski Band @ Appaloosa Grill

Lotus @ Fillmore Auditorium

Cody Jinks @ Gothic Theatre

Sunday, February 19

Recommended: Great American Canyon Band @ Lost Lake

Hailing from Baltimore, this folk couple traipses across America sharing their guitar laden tunes. Both a couple in music and in real life, this will be a great set to listen to after Valentine’s Day (whether you are single or not, it’s always good to feel inspired by music and love).

Also see:

The Hip Abduction w/ Madaila @ The Bluebird

You Blew It! @ The Marquis Theater

Pkew Pkew Pkew and more @Hi-Dive

Partybaby & Potty Mouth @ Larimer Lounge

Tim Chitty of Medicine For The People @ Soiled Dove Underground

Tommy Knoxvilles @ Appaloosa