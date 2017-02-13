And just like that, it’s already Valentine’s Day. Denver’s music scene this week is filled with phenomenal talent to help you celebrate the day of love with that special someone.
Monday, February 13
Recommended: Aqueous @ Larimer Lounge
Start your week off right and go see New York-based band Aqueous. This jam band has shared the stage with heavyweight Umphrey’s Mcgee, and has been curating their cult fan base since 2006. If you’re a Phish head, like I know you are, Aqueous is a must see.
Also see:
Impromptu @ Appaloosa Grill
Ben Wendel @ The King Center
The Larimers @ Mutiny Info Cafe
We’s Us @ Larimer Lounge
Tuesday, February 14
Recommended: Circa Survive @ The Ogden
American rock band Circa Survive is the conglomeration of former members of Saosin, Taken and This Day Forward. This combination of talent may be why the group’s success was so immediate and rapid. Unlike the sound of their past bands, Circa Survive produces more melodic, indie music.
Also see:
Circa Survive w/ mewithoutYOU & Turnover @ The Ogden
Muna w/ Lo Moon @ Larimer Lounge
Katie Glassman & Snapshot @ Dazzle Jazz
Tennyson & more @ Lost Lake
Big Electrosoul @ Appaloosa Grill
Sting @ The Fillmore
Citizen Zero @ Gothic Theater
Bell Biv DeVoe @ Bellco Theatre
Wednesday, February 15
Recommended: Silent Planet @ The Marquis Theater
Metalcore band Silent Planet utilizes its platform to express political and social beliefs. The band’s lyrics tell different stories in hopes of giving a voice to the voiceless.
Also see:
Blackout with Reed Wolf @ 3 Kings Tavern
Roommates and more @ Larimer Lounge
Ed Battle “Ups & Downs, Ins & Outs” @ Dazzle Jazz
Kris Lager Band & more @ Globe Hall
Colin Hotz & Co. @ The Walnut Room
Michigan Rattlers & more @ Lost Lake
A Mac DZ @ Appaloosa Grill
Conduit @ Pon Pon Bar
Thursday, February 16
Recommended: Steve Poltz @ The Walnut Room
Singer-songwriter Steve Poltz has a decorated career in music. He’s collaborated with fellow artist Jewel, his song “Everything About You” appears on the Notting Hill soundtrack and the list goes on. He’s currently on tour and is sure to put on a solid, melodic and personal set.
Also see:
Jackal DJ Set and more @ Beta Nightclub
Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal @ Ophelia’s
Kiel Grove Residency @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Roomsounds @ Hi-Dive
Stelhouse @ Larimer Lounge
Joseph Lamar & Mikey Smith @ Dazzle Jazz
C2 & The Brothers Reed & more @ Globe Hall
Napalm @ Lost Lake
Ghostpulse @ The Marquis
Judo Chop @ Appaloosa Grill
The Burial Pilot @ Moon Room
CloZee @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Friday, February 17
Recommended: The Cool Kids @ Summit Music Hall
Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks met in 2005 and quickly thereafter formed The Cool Kids. Since their formation, the hip-hop duo has worked with heavyweights such as Ludacris, Asher Roth and Mac Miller. The two chose to split up in 2011 and focus on their solo careers, but have since gotten back together and produced another album.
Also see:
Templo and more @ Bluebird Theater
The Polish Ambassador @ The Fillmore
Alesana- 10 Frail Years Of Vanity And Wax @ The Marquis Theater
Neal McCoy @ Grizzly Rose
Los Lobos @ Ophelia’s
Dwight Yoakam @ Paramount Theatre
Don’t Panic! Punk Fest w/ Ray Rocket, Chad Price and more @ Hi-Dive
Futurebirds and more@ Larimer Lounge
The Dale Bruning Trio w/ Mark Simon & Todd Reid @ Dazzle Jazz
Waylon Jennings Tribute ft. The New Ben Franklins @ Globe Hall
Hello Dollface & more @ The Walnut Room
Dayton Stone and The Undertones@ Lost Lake
BeatSpeak @ Appaloosa
Howie Day @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dyrty Byrds w/ Eric Carter @ The Oriental Theater
W&W @ The Church
Sammy Adams @ Cervantes’
Saturday, February 18
Recommended: Hippo Campus w/ Magic City Hippies @ The Bluebird Theatre
Hippo Campus has only been performing since 2013, but has played at acclaimed festivals such as South By Southwest, Lollapalooza and Reading and Leeds. They have an indie-rock sound that’ll surely inspire the hipsters of Denver to come out.
Also see:
Savoy w/ Puppet @ The Ogden
Deux @ Beta Nightclub
Los Lobos @ Ophelia’s
Seasons After and more @ The Marquis Theater
Don’t Panic! Fest @ 3 Kings Tavern
Don’t Panic! Fest @ Hi-Dive
Futurebirds and more @ Larimer Lounge
Lost Dog @ Goosetown Tavern
The Parlor Pickers @ Globe Hall
Sir @ Lost Lake
Seasons After @ The Marquis
Howie Day @ Soiled Dove Underground
Chris Daniels and The Kings & The Hazel Miller Band @ The Oriental Theater
Jonah Wisneski Band @ Appaloosa Grill
Lotus @ Fillmore Auditorium
Cody Jinks @ Gothic Theatre
Sunday, February 19
Recommended: Great American Canyon Band @ Lost Lake
Hailing from Baltimore, this folk couple traipses across America sharing their guitar laden tunes. Both a couple in music and in real life, this will be a great set to listen to after Valentine’s Day (whether you are single or not, it’s always good to feel inspired by music and love).
Also see:
The Hip Abduction w/ Madaila @ The Bluebird
You Blew It! @ The Marquis Theater
Pkew Pkew Pkew and more @Hi-Dive
Partybaby & Potty Mouth @ Larimer Lounge
Tim Chitty of Medicine For The People @ Soiled Dove Underground
Tommy Knoxvilles @ Appaloosa
