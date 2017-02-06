Super Bowl weekend is over and you may be thinking “what should I do now?” Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The concert line-up this week is killer stocked with headliners and local independent music all the same. Denver’s music scene yet again shows itself up, just take a look for yourself.
Monday, February 6
Recommended: Kevin Garrett and more @ Larimer Lounge
Kevin Garrett is an American born multifaceted artist with a kickass resume. He’s worked with iconic artists such as Beyonce, and receives support from powerhouses Sam Smith and Katy Perry. With his smooth, swooning voice and ear for soul and electronic collaborations, Garrett has already solidified his place with the best of the best.
Also see:
Monday Night Menagerie ft. The Wandering Woods, Wabakinoset @ Cervantes
Tuesday, February 7
Recommended: Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz
Socrates Garcia is a jazz guitarist and keyboardist with heavy Latin influence. He is a teacher, producer, arranger and performer – and does it all extremely well. Catch this talented man performing at Dazzle Jazz this Tuesday.
Wednesday, February 8
Recommended: Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs
Native to the East Coast, Matt Rouch quickly found his way to Denver and has since been solidifying his name in the local music scene. The band is a four piece self-proclaimed alternative country group with a touch of folk.
Also see:
Expire and more @ Marquis Theater
Organic Monk: “The Organization” Plays The Music of Thelonious Monk @ Dazzle Jazz
Jessica Jones Project @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Flower Crown Me A Queen & more @ Lost Lake
Hail Sagan & more @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, February 9
Recommended: Tribal Seeds and more @ The Ogden
Reggae, rock fusion band Tribal Seeds is coming to Denver and bringing their good vibes. This group does reggae rock and does it well, reaching their crowds and fans on a spiritual level. Although their music is chart-topping, Tribal Seeds will keep you grounded.
Also see:
Sango w/ Monte Booker @ The Bluebird
Leopold and His Fiction w/ Useful Jenkins, Steep Ravine @ Cervantes
TJR @ Beta
The Gladiators w/ Inna Di Red @ Ophelia’s
Dr. Montgomery Maxwell @ Marquis Theater
Dreadnought w/ Muscle Beach and Voight @ Hi-Dive
Steve ‘N’ Seagulls & more @ Larimer Lounge
Sean McGowan Trio: Love Songs of Lerner & Loewe @ Dazzle Jazz
Susto & more @ Lost Lake
Gibbz & more @ Lost Lake
Turn Up Thursday & more @ Herman’s Hideaway
Friday, February 10
Recommended: Juicy J @ The Fillmore
Juicy J started his music career in a little group called Three 6 Mafia in the late ’90s and has since ventured out to pursue his solo career. He’s known for his club bangers, catchy choruses and overall party anthems.
Also see:
SOLD OUT Angel Olsen w/ Chris Cohen @ The Bluebird
Jauz @ The Ogden
Big Smo @ Grizzly Rose
JVST Say Yes + Dack Janiels @ Beta
Foundation of Funk feat. George Porter, Jr. and Zigaboo Modeliste & more @ Ophelia’s
Sham 69 @ Marquis
DKBC Bandimals 2017: You Die & I’ll Cry, Blink 90210 & more @ Hi-Dive
Seratones & more @ Larimer Lounge
Plastic Plates @ Bar Standard
Brad Goode’s Polytonal Dance Party @ Dazzle Jazz
Jackson Taylor & The Sinners & more @ Herman’s Hideaway
Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
1St Annual Wall of Sound Ft. Gravy w/ Tomahawk Fox @ Globe Hall
Lydia Loveless & more @ Lost Lake
The Groove Orient w/ Good Touch @ Globe Hall
The Contenders w/ Andrew Sturtz @ The Walnut Room
Yesterday – The Beatles Tribute @ Soiled Dove Underground
Saturday, February 11
Recommended: Lordi @ The Bluebird
Finnish metal band Lordi rose to fame in 2002 and has been at it ever since. The group is known for, other than its melodic metal music, dressing up as monsters for their concerts and various live performances.
Also see:
The Midnight Club @ Marquis
Jauz @ The Ogden
Run The Jewels @ The Fillmore
Bunny Of The Rabbit In The Moon@ Beta Nightclub
Lloyd @ Summit Music Hall
The Gaslamp Killer w/ Trackstar The Dj @ Bar Standard
Jane Doe, Naked On A Mountain, And The First Timers @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Omens, The Blue Rider, Ned Garthe Explosion @ Hi-Dive
Seratones & more @ Larimer Lounge
Theo Bleckmann “Elegy” CD Release @ Dazzle Jazz
Intuit & more @ Globe Hall
Creature Canopy’s Hallmark Brand Birthday w/ Left Hand Shakes, Water Aerobics, and The Solid Ocean @ The Walnut Room
Lydia Loveless & more @ Lost Lake
Champagne 6 @ Soiled Dove Underground
Sunday, February 12
Recommended: Devildriver @ Summit Music Hall
Californian heavy metal band, formerly known as Deathride, was forced to change its name to DevilDriver due to copyright issues. DevilDriver is a hardcore band that made a name for itself in 2009 with their chart-topping album Pray for Villains.
Also see:
Shook Twins w/ Edison @ The Bluebird Theater
DJ Tennis + Rebodello @ Beta Nightclub
Landlady w/ Princess Dewclaw and The Sayers Brothers @ Hi-Dive
Mike Doughty w/ Wheatus @ Larimer Lounge
True Blue Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Masontown + Bootleg Sunshine & more @ Lost Lake
