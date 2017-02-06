Super Bowl weekend is over and you may be thinking “what should I do now?” Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The concert line-up this week is killer stocked with headliners and local independent music all the same. Denver’s music scene yet again shows itself up, just take a look for yourself.

Monday, February 6

Recommended: Kevin Garrett and more @ Larimer Lounge

Kevin Garrett is an American born multifaceted artist with a kickass resume. He’s worked with iconic artists such as Beyonce, and receives support from powerhouses Sam Smith and Katy Perry. With his smooth, swooning voice and ear for soul and electronic collaborations, Garrett has already solidified his place with the best of the best.

Also see:

Monday Night Menagerie ft. The Wandering Woods, Wabakinoset @ Cervantes

Tuesday, February 7

Recommended: Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

Socrates Garcia is a jazz guitarist and keyboardist with heavy Latin influence. He is a teacher, producer, arranger and performer – and does it all extremely well. Catch this talented man performing at Dazzle Jazz this Tuesday.

Wednesday, February 8

Native to the East Coast, Matt Rouch quickly found his way to Denver and has since been solidifying his name in the local music scene. The band is a four piece self-proclaimed alternative country group with a touch of folk.

Also see:

Expire and more @ Marquis Theater

Organic Monk: “The Organization” Plays The Music of Thelonious Monk @ Dazzle Jazz

Jessica Jones Project @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Flower Crown Me A Queen & more @ Lost Lake

Hail Sagan & more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, February 9

Recommended: Tribal Seeds and more @ The Ogden

Reggae, rock fusion band Tribal Seeds is coming to Denver and bringing their good vibes. This group does reggae rock and does it well, reaching their crowds and fans on a spiritual level. Although their music is chart-topping, Tribal Seeds will keep you grounded.

Also see:

Sango w/ Monte Booker @ The Bluebird

Leopold and His Fiction w/ Useful Jenkins, Steep Ravine @ Cervantes

TJR @ Beta

The Gladiators w/ Inna Di Red @ Ophelia’s

Dr. Montgomery Maxwell @ Marquis Theater

Dreadnought w/ Muscle Beach and Voight @ Hi-Dive

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls & more @ Larimer Lounge

Sean McGowan Trio: Love Songs of Lerner & Loewe @ Dazzle Jazz

Susto & more @ Lost Lake

Gibbz & more @ Lost Lake

Turn Up Thursday & more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Friday, February 10

Recommended: Juicy J @ The Fillmore

Juicy J started his music career in a little group called Three 6 Mafia in the late ’90s and has since ventured out to pursue his solo career. He’s known for his club bangers, catchy choruses and overall party anthems.

Also see:

SOLD OUT Angel Olsen w/ Chris Cohen @ The Bluebird

Jauz @ The Ogden

Big Smo @ Grizzly Rose

JVST Say Yes + Dack Janiels @ Beta

Foundation of Funk feat. George Porter, Jr. and Zigaboo Modeliste & more @ Ophelia’s

Sham 69 @ Marquis

DKBC Bandimals 2017: You Die & I’ll Cry, Blink 90210 & more @ Hi-Dive

Seratones & more @ Larimer Lounge

Plastic Plates @ Bar Standard

Brad Goode’s Polytonal Dance Party @ Dazzle Jazz

Jackson Taylor & The Sinners & more @ Herman’s Hideaway

Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

1St Annual Wall of Sound Ft. Gravy w/ Tomahawk Fox @ Globe Hall

Lydia Loveless & more @ Lost Lake

The Groove Orient w/ Good Touch @ Globe Hall

The Contenders w/ Andrew Sturtz @ The Walnut Room

Yesterday – The Beatles Tribute @ Soiled Dove Underground

Saturday, February 11

Recommended: Lordi @ The Bluebird

Finnish metal band Lordi rose to fame in 2002 and has been at it ever since. The group is known for, other than its melodic metal music, dressing up as monsters for their concerts and various live performances.

Also see:

The Midnight Club @ Marquis

Jauz @ The Ogden

Run The Jewels @ The Fillmore

Bunny Of The Rabbit In The Moon@ Beta Nightclub

Lloyd @ Summit Music Hall

The Gaslamp Killer w/ Trackstar The Dj @ Bar Standard

Jane Doe, Naked On A Mountain, And The First Timers @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Omens, The Blue Rider, Ned Garthe Explosion @ Hi-Dive

Seratones & more @ Larimer Lounge

Theo Bleckmann “Elegy” CD Release @ Dazzle Jazz

Intuit & more @ Globe Hall

Creature Canopy’s Hallmark Brand Birthday w/ Left Hand Shakes, Water Aerobics, and The Solid Ocean @ The Walnut Room

Lydia Loveless & more @ Lost Lake

Champagne 6 @ Soiled Dove Underground

Sunday, February 12

Recommended: Devildriver @ Summit Music Hall

Californian heavy metal band, formerly known as Deathride, was forced to change its name to DevilDriver due to copyright issues. DevilDriver is a hardcore band that made a name for itself in 2009 with their chart-topping album Pray for Villains.

Also see:

Shook Twins w/ Edison @ The Bluebird Theater

DJ Tennis + Rebodello @ Beta Nightclub

Landlady w/ Princess Dewclaw and The Sayers Brothers @ Hi-Dive

Mike Doughty w/ Wheatus @ Larimer Lounge

True Blue Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Masontown + Bootleg Sunshine & more @ Lost Lake