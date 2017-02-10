Valentine’s Day can mean a lot of things. For some, it is a celebration of their significant person. For others, it is a paralyzing set of 24-hours made to ensure than anyone without a meaningful relationship feels below the self-worth of bacterial algae growing on an anal bead of a Giant Isopod, forever doomed to the depths of the ocean abyss alone.

On the positive side, there is an abundance of tunes to make your heart flutter or help you drown it in agony-ridden lyrics. Below you will find a healthy portion of tracks that remind us of love, whether it is for a girl, a boy, a cookie or the one human you hate most in all of the universe. Jive on, lovers. Love this playlist? Follow 303 Magazine on Spotify for tunes for every occasion.