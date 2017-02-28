Modest Mouse announced today that they will make their return to Colorado this June. The band will play at The Fillmore on June 6 amidst a limited tour schedule – there are only 13 shows scheduled so far. Last summer, they played a sold out, full headlining set at Red Rocks with Brand New. The band returns to The Fillmore this time around – their first show at the venue since 2009. This will mark the band’s sixth performance at The Fillmore – their first performance at the Denver venue was back in 2001. The band will kick off in Spokane, Washington on May 23 and will finish up on June 10 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Tickets go on pre-sale March 1 at 10 a.m. and are available to the public March 2. For full tour dates check out Modest Mouse’s website.