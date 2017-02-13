You may need to take a seat for this one. Fresh off a Grammy performance with Lady Gaga, the one and only Metallica is coming to Denver. The stop is a part of the aptly named Worldwired Tour to support their latest album Hardwired…To Self Destruct. The iconic band will be arriving full throttle to Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 7, 2017, and bringing along a powerhouse of support with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat. This forthcoming tour will mark almost nine years since their last appearance in Denver, and all those people who had their faces melted then are in need of a touch up. With Metallica’s upcoming performance in addition to the Opeth and Gojira dual-headlining Red Rocks show and Guns and Roses’ upcoming stop at Sports Authority Field, this summer is gearing up to be one of the heaviest yet. Below is the full itinerary of tour dates. Tickets for the Denver show go on sale February 17, 2017 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Full Tour Dates:

3/1 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

3/3 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

3/5 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

3/25 – São Paulo, BZ @ Lollapalooza Brazil

3/31 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

4/1 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

5/10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

5/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

5/14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

5/17 – Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum

5/19 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

5/21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range

6/4 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

6/7 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field

6/11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

6/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

6/16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

6/18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

7/5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

7/7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

7/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Suntrust Park

7/12 – Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park

7/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete

7/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

7/19 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

7/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

8/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

8/6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

8/9 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field

8/14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

8/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium