We’ve been enjoying some unusually warm days lately in the 303, which has us in the mood to celebrate the coming spring season. Luckily, the Denver dining scene has not let us down, providing plenty of events to get you out of the house and breathing in the gorgeous sunny days. From a burger-centric run around Sloan’s Lake to a pre-Mardi Gras crawfish boil, there’s something happening this week for everyone. These are the ones we are most looking forward to.

Monday, February 20

When: Monday, February 20 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap & Burger — 1565 N. Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Get your sweat on this Presidents’ Day with the Highland Tap and Burger Run Club and the Sloan’s Lake Run Club. Meet between 11:45 and 12 for a run around the lake, and after getting your steps in for the day, enjoy a beer and burger for $10 and happy hour prices all day long. You can indulge a bit knowing that you earned it.

Tuesday, February 21

Design Your Own Growler at Mockery Brewing

When: Tuesday, February 21 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing Company — 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Personalize your own growler while learning about the tricks of the craft beer trade from experts at Mockery Brewing. The ticket price includes all of the tools and instruction you need to etch something artsy as well as a flight of three beers.

Wednesday, February 22

When: Wednesday, February 22 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: RiNo Yacht Club — 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: After long last, Philly-based company Quaker City Malt is launching its fizzy product in Denver. Come celebrate with the team at RiNo Yacht Club at a launch party that will include drink specials, giveaways, swag, Rocky on the big screen and Philly-based music.

When: Wednesday, February 22 from 3-6 p.m.

Where: The Preservery, 3040 Blake St., #101, Denver

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: Dave Hadley, sous chef for RiNo’s Preservery will appear on the hit show Chopped on Tuesday, February 21. After you tune into the show on Tuesday night, stop by the restaurant on Wednesday for a meet-and-greet with the man of the hour. Happy hour prices will be extended all night, and a portion of the proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Hadley’s favorite nonprofit organization.

National Margarita Day

When: Wednesday, February 22, all day

Where: Various locations

Cost: The cost of one, two, or seven margaritas

The Lowdown: It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That’s right, margarita time. Some of our favorite local watering holes will be pouring out margaritas both frozen, flavored and on the rocks to honor the sacred holiday. While you’re likely to find limes and salt within a stone’s throw all day, some of our favorite sipping spots to check out include LOLA, La Loma, Tamayo and Zolo Grill.

Thursday, February 23

When: Thursday, February 23, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon RiNo — 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Two of the most universally loved delicacies will collide at this beer and chocolate pairing. Enjoy a flight of four beers with chocolate pairings led by Blue Moon’s master brewer and the head chocolatier from Deiter’s Chocolates.

Friday, February 24

When: Friday, February 24 from 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: 1612 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Prices vary.

The Lowdown: Come blow off some steam on your Friday night with some down home blues, soul and funk music paired with southern comfort food, whiskey and beer. If you’re a fan of good food and a good time, this event is for you.

Saturday, February 25

When: Saturday, February 25 from 3-10 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill — 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: Come celebrate Fat Tuesday in the traditional way, with beads, king cake and of course, plenty of boiled, peel-and-eat crawfish to go around. Between bites, enjoy live blues music from Blue Krewe.

Sunday, February 26

When: Sunday, February 26 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing — 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: In contrast to busy weekday mornings, Sundays are for sleeping in and throwing back a few daytime drinks with good company. Come enjoy your brunch at Diebolt Brewing this Sunday with tacos from True West Tacos. Live entertainment will be provided by the Dollhouse Thieves.

Mark Your Calendars

International Pancake Day at Snooze

When: Tuesday, February 28 from 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Snooze — 2262 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Prices vary

The Science of Beer and Food Pairings

When: Thursday, March 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science — 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $43