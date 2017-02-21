Steamboat residents know their mountain town has a lot more to offer than just the slopes. But aside from its hidden hot springs and gorgeous summer days, one of the best-kept secrets in Steamboat actually has little to do with the Rocky Mountain landscape.

LOW Country Kitchen, one of Steamboat’s popular restaurants, is all about southern hospitality and country cooking. Dishing out everything from fried chicken to hush puppies, LOW has a robust menu of all the greatest hits of Dixie dining. And come next Monday, Denver is about to get in on the secret when it opens its second location in the heart of Denver’s LoHi neighborhood.

Situated at the corner of Boulder Street and 15th, the new outpost will have 97 seats with an additional 100 seats on a soon-to-come porch and rooftop dining areas. And just like Steamboat, the restaurant will focus on its famous fried chicken, craft cocktails and its southern hospitality philosophy.

Doors open Monday, February 27, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. for dinner service. But if you can’t make it in right away, the Denver crew is promising to host a Derby Party like you’ve never seen before.

LOW Country Kitchen is located at 1575A Boulder Street, Denver and is open seven days a week for happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch (specifics hours TBA).

This slideshow requires JavaScript.