There are few cities on earth that have a day simply to celebrate the fact their city exists. If you have lived in Denver for a month or your whole life, you most likely have noticed the extreme Coloradan pride. From the catchy state flag, all-over clothing, to “Native” bumper stickers, we love to represent. While so many of us may get annoyed by the influx of out-of-towners taking over the state, there is no denying the reason for wanting to come to what some are calling the best place to live in the country. At the 303 music desk, we know the best part about living in Denver is the endless music options, foreign and domestic. Sometimes we can get caught up on the big name touring artists that come through the city, but we also recognize the ones walking the streets that call this place home. To celebrate our incredible local talent 303 Magazine, Channel 93.3 and Illegal Pete’s are teaming up for a 303 Day celebration (March 3) to bring a day and night full of some of the best local rock music from the city.

Thursday, March 2

3OH!3

Where: The Fox Theatre – 1135 13th St., Boulder

Cost: Sold out

The Lowdown: Almost too perfect of a start to the weekend, Colorado legends 3OH!3 will headline the already sold-out Fox Theatre in Boulder on Thursday March 2. Fresh on the heels of their fourth studio album Night Sports, 3OH!3 was one of the first groups that began Denver’s new renaissance for nationally recognized music back in 2008. Their hilarious genre busting sound will once again give Boulder the show they deserve.

Friday, March 3

Rose Hill Drive

Where: Illegal Pete’s DU – 1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: free

The Lowdown: When Friday March 3 rolls around, 303 Day will really kick off with classic rock revivalists look Rose Hill Drive. If your looking for a calmer night, Rose Hill Dive plan to make the trip from Boulder to play an acoustic set at Illegal Pete’s Denver University location.

One Flew West

Where: Lost Lake Lounge

Cost: $12 (under 21) $15 (over 21)

Friday night will not quit with the local music at Lost Lake Lounge brought to you by Twist & Shout and Channel 93.3. On CBS Denver’s ‘Top Up-And-Coming Denver Bands To Check Out In 2016,’ One Flew West will headline with contributing local rock bands Citra and Overslept. Since their formation in 2010, One Flew West have put in the work to play as many shows as they could around Denver, and will be a fitting name to celebrate Colorado pride.

888

Where: The Marquis Theatre

Cost: $15

To round up the live music side of 303 Day, Channel 93.3 comes through to bring Denver’s fresh new group 888. Their blend of hard rock and indie electronic music can be compared to a harder sounding Passion Pit, all put together in a very clean fashion. Their heavy synths and hard-hitting drums will be perfect for the intimate setting of The Marquis Theatre.

Finally to top off the many local music options, Channel 93.3 will bless us with spinning local tunes throughout the day for you to discover what this state has to offer. With this they will be exclusively premiering brand new tracks from Amzy, Rose Hill Drive and 888.

If you are a burrito lover or think you have way too much Colorado pride, check out our Illegal Pete’s 303 Day announcement for great deals and contests here.