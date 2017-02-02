Imagine a mountain getaway so perfect, you won’t have to schlep any gear, sign any dinner bills, or even get into your car during your stay. And we haven’t even mentioned the best part, yet: it’s all-inclusive. That means three gourmet meals a day, luxury cabin and lodge accommodations and just about every snow-filled adventure your little heart desires (the backcountry skiing is unreal).

A leisurely, 18-mile drive north of Steamboat Springs will lead you to this divine getaway, aptly named Home Ranch. When you step into the warm, cozy lodge and hang up your coat and gloves next to the fire, you will truly feel like you are coming home. The staff is incredibly warm and friendly, ready to help accommodate your every need. You can (and should!) even book a massage for one afternoon after a busy day outdoors. It’s the secret to your outdoor getaway success if you ask us. And all of that is just the beginning of what your stay might look like.

Adventures

Whether you are a seasoned skier or a complete novice, Home Ranch has your back. With nearly 20 miles of groomed trails and endless opportunity to blaze your own, you can bring your own gear or use the top notch gear at the Home Ranch ‘Ski Hut.’ With several feet of the champagne powder that Northern Colorado is known for, you can also enjoy snowshoeing, tubing, and sleigh rides if you want to mix up your outdoor adventures.

If you are interested in a guided afternoon on the trails, or just need a few tips to get you started, the Home Ranch team is always happy to come out with you and lend their expertise. Either way, you can strap into your skis or snowshoes and head out straight from your door.

Accommodations

The accommodations at Home Ranch will make you feel truly at home. With cabins and luxury lodge rooms available, you will find a good fit for the size and needs of your group. The cabins allow for plenty of privacy, including private hot tubs on each porch. You can safely store your gear by the front door for the duration of your stay to allow for maximum time on the trails, and if you have borrowed any gear, you can simply leave it at the cabin when you check out, where the staff will collect it for you.

Comfortable beds, wood burning fires, and unique dude ranch architecture will welcome you home. In case you need an afternoon pick-me-up, you will find a variety of locally made snacks and beverages in your room to satisfy any craving. If unplugging for a weekend sounds like just what you are looking for, you will find it here. Though wifi is available, there is so much waiting right outside your door that you won’t even remember you brought your phone. Trust us.

Gourmet Dining

All of your meals are included in the cost of your stay and will likely be the best meals you’ve had in a very long time (dare we say, ever?). Breakfast is an assortment of fruit, pastries, and whatever hot breakfast you would like. For lunch, you can either request that the chef pack you a lunch to take with you on your adventures, or you can join the other guests in the dining room (the homemade potato chips are delicious, and plentiful). An evening happy hour by the fire, is followed by a three-course meal and perfectly paired wines. The best part? There is no bill to sign before you head off to bed. A nod to your fellow Home Ranchers is all you need.

Dinner is served at one long community-style table. Conversation with the other guests might sound intimidating if that’s not your thing, but it was one of our very favorite things about our stay. Meeting people from all over the country makes for a unique and interesting experience. You may even find yourselves the last ones at the table, soaking up every bit of conversation you can (we certainly did!). If you need more convincing, this menu ought to do it.

Cost: lodge rooms and cabins range from $600 – $2,200, with capacities up to 6 (quick, book here!)

What’s Included: lodging, gourmet meals, gear rentals, happy hour treats, in-room snacks, guided tours, airport and Steamboat Mountain transfers

What’s Not: alcohol

Getting There: 18 miles north of Steamboat Springs, near Clark, Colorado.