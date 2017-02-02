Here in Denver, we are no strangers to craft beer, canned wine and spirit-forward cocktails. From great breweries to whiskey lounges, we have it all. But how often do we get the chance to drink for a cause greater than ourselves? February 11 marks the date for the 15th annual Shaken, Not Stirred Martini Party. The event benefits Boys Hope Girls Hope of Colorado, which is a non-profit organization that aids and empowers children in need who have dreams of one day attending college.

Kids are selected in middle school for the Boys Hope Girls Hope program, and participate in social development and academic achievement programs to help them on the road to success. Continued assistance is provided all the way until the child completes his or her college degree.

The Shaken, Not Stirred Martini party is held at the History Colorado Center each year, and is one of the most beneficial fundraisers for Boys Hope Girls Hope Colorado. Bartenders from some of the most prestigious bars and restaurants in Denver will compete to create the best martini for your enjoyment. Contenders include Deep Eddy, Historian’s Ale House, Jax, NorthGate Taphouse, Stoney’s, Wazee Lounge and Supper Club, T Street Roadhouse, Dusty Boot and more.

While you’re sipping and swirling your way to a great night, enjoy live music from the Tent Show Kings, bites from Roadhouse Hospitality, and a silent auction. The price of the ticket covers all of it, and you can drink easy knowing that you’re getting buzzed for an incredible cause.

The Shaken, Not Stirred Martini Party takes place at the History Colorado Center at 1200 Broadway, Denver on February 11 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Buy your ticket here, and get ready for a swanky night.