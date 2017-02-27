It’s going to be a particularly delicious week here in Denver. With Mardis Gras on Tuesday and a handful of fun events, you can do everything from chow down on crawfish, eat your weight in pancakes or nerd out on beer. Whatever you choose, it’ll be hard to go hungry in here in the Mile High City.

Monday, February 27

Pop-Up Pairings at Renegade Brewing

When: Monday, February 27 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Renegade Brewing 925 W 9th Ave, Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Renegade Brewing and A Notte catering company are joining forces for a one-night-only event. This pop up will pair four of Renegade’s eclectic beers with four plates of A Notte’s locally focused food. Come hungry and get ready for a night of unique flavors.

Tuesday, February 28

Crawfish Boil at Pig & the Sprout

When: Tuesday, February 28 starting at 3 p.m.

Where: Pig & the Sprout, 1900 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free (no cover)

The Lowdown: Located near Union Station, the new pork-centric restaurant will go all out for Mardi Gras with a big ol’ crawfish boil. Starting at 3 p.m. Chef Ed will host his famous boil with all the “bugs, boudin balls, gumbo and étoufeé that your lil’ heart desires.” Also, drinks such as the Abita Turbodog ($5) and Hurricane ($6) will be available for purchase. Make sure to stick around though, as there will be live music from the Louisiana Lobsters at 6 p.m.

International Pancake Day at Snooze

When: Tuesday, February 28 from 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: All Snooze locations

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: IHOP maybe the international house of pancakes, but for this celebration, they have nothing on Denver’s beloved Snooze. That’s because starting at sunrise all Snooze restaurants will be slinging hot cakes off a special “sushi-style” ala carte menu. Snooze will also celebrate Fat Tuesday with a special King Cake. If you’re one of the lucky winners to find a baby in your cake you’ll go home with a Snooze gift card.

Pączki Day at SugarMill

When: Tuesday, February 28 starting at 8 a.m.

Where: Sugarmill, 2461 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $3 each, $33 for a Baker’s dozen

The Lowdown: In honor of Fat Tuesday SugarMill’s Executive Pastry Chef Ryan Witcher will be making Paczki, a small traditional Polish pastry similar to donuts. Flavors include Meyer lemon blueberry, wild raspberry, chocolate cream, vanilla bean cream, chocolate lavender, tropical (coconut/lilikoi), and powdered sugar. You can pre-order them and pick them up on Fat Tuesday for a Mardi Gras treat for your office… or just yourself.

Wednesday, March 1

Hoppy Yogis at Great Divide

When: Wednesday, March 1 from 6-7 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted once a month at Great Divide, Hoppy Yogis is back for another night of yoga and beer. The free class is lead by CorePower Yoga instructors inside the canning facility of Great Divide to the tunes of a live DJ. Afterward, beer is always available, but this month instead of heading to the Barrel Bar next door, you can stay and grab a beer at a new bar in the yoga space. But make sure to arrive early, as this event fills up fast.

Thursday, March 2

The Science of Beer and Food Pairings

When: Thursday, March 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $43, get tickets here

The Lowdown: It’s no secret beer and food are delicious together. What remains more of a mystery is why certain pairings are exceptionally tasty. Good thing the Denver Museum of Nature and Science are bringing together the best minds to look into this pressing topic. And like all good studies, they need test subjects. So if this sounds up your alley head to the museum after hours to be a part the study led by taste expert Nicole Garneau, Ph.D. and her partners from the American Society of Brewing Chemists, the Brewers Association at CraftBeer.com, and the Cicerone Certification Program. As subjects of the study, you’ll have to test specifically designed beer and food tastings help crack the beer pairing code using your feedback. The price of a ticket includes beer tasting and a three-course vegetarian menu. So put on your lab coats and get ready to put your taste buds to the test.

Friday, March 3

First Friday at Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: Friday, March 3, 3-10 p.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: First Friday Artwalk is back in Denver and this month the urban winery is hosting local artist Ashley Joon. Prints, minis and large pieces of her original work will be on view while you peruse the taproom. Music will be provided by DJ Dee and food will be available outside via Skadi’s nomadic comfort food truck.

Saturday, March 4

Day of Dorks

When: Saturday, March 4 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Company, 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $25-40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you live in Denver, chances are you love beer. But if you consider yourself not just a casual beer drinker but a die hard dork, you need to be at Wynkoop on Saturday. That’s because the iconic brewery, along with 30 others, is putting on a festival designed just for beer geeks. Come nerd out hard on rare brews and unique pours with fellow suds lovers on this special day. Nerd attire is suggested but not required, and school supplies are suggested as a donation for charities that’ll help future geeks everywhere.

Clicquot in the Snow

When: Saturday, March 4 from 2-8 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel pool terrace 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free to attend, 21+

The Lowdown: Luxury will be the name of the game at this event. Hosted at the Four Seasons’ pool terrace, Veuve Clicquot Champagne will pop bottles for this annual event. Get dressed up in your best winter clothes and enjoy the al fresco party featuring a DJ, giveaways and of course bottles of champagne. Glasses of champagne will range from $20-$25 each, with bottles $100 and up. Bottle service is also available for a three bottle minimum and can be reserved by [email protected] om.

Sunday, March 5

Brunch with El Javi at Ophelia’s

When: Sunday, March 5 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free (no cover)

The Lowdown: Come enjoy your Sunday brunch at the perpetually fun Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox while listening to live music from El Javi. The musician will set the mood for a beautiful breakfast by playing a collection of flamenco songs. So if you’re having a hard time deciding on where to brunch, let the live music sway and sashay you towards Ophelia’s.

Mark Your Calendars

Hops and Handrails

When: Saturday, March 11 from 12-6 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont

Cost: $10-75 get tickets here

Collaboration Fest

When: Saturday, March 25 from 4-7 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $60 (GA), $75 (VIP), get tickets here